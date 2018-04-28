State and higher education leaders are embarking on the “ambitious” task of raising the percentage of Wyoming adults younger than 65 with college certificates or degrees by roughly 1.5 percentage points per year until 2040.
Looking at a current postsecondary attainment rate of around 48 percent, several state leaders — including Gov. Matt Mead, University of Wyoming leadership and the presidents of the state’s seven community colleges, as well as the Community College Commission — have set out to raise that rate to 67 percent by 2025 and 82 percent by 2040.
The Lumina Foundation — a national organization that presented to the UW Board of Trustees in July and encouraged Wyoming higher education leaders to set a specific goal — found Wyoming’s current rate is slightly higher than the national average of 45.8 percent. Lumina’s stated goal is to see 60 percent of American adults under 65 achieve a “high-quality” degree by 2025.
UW Director of Transfer Relations Mary Aguayo is aiding a new task force designed to study the issue and develop a statewide plan of attack.
“I think everybody in the state is focused in on making real measurable progress to show how we can meet that (67 percent) goal and the other even more ambitious goal set for 2040,” she said.
“I think that the goal is so critical for ENDOW and for other workforce development and economic diversification in the state. It really will be the future of where Wyoming is going to be.”
Gov. Matt Mead implemented the ENDOW initiative — which stands for Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming — in November 2016 as a response to a devastating bust in the energy industry and as a way to encourage young people to stay and work in Wyoming.
The drive to close Wyoming’s postsecondary attainment gap received a boost earlier this month from the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education, or WICHE, which chose Wyoming, Utah and Arizona to be members of a task force tasked with developing plans and solutions throughout the next 20 months. The appointment carries with it $30,000 in annual funding to implement the plan — supported by a $400,000 grant from Lumina.
One focus of the task force will be to retain as many young people as possible, said Jerimiah Rieman, the governor’s director of economic diversification.
“Currently, Wyoming exports about 60 percent of our youth between the ages of 18 and 24,” he said. “It is wrong for us, frankly, to be educating these individuals, and then exporting our best and brightest to be the economic drivers in other communities.”
Encouraging a “college-going culture” among low-income, rural students, first-generation students and students of color is another necessary path to boosting the attainment rate, Aguayo said.
“We see in Wyoming that students from various backgrounds are having educational attainment gaps,” she said. “They’re less likely to go to college, they’re less likely to be successful in college, and for us as a state, to be able to meet Gov. Mead’s executive order … we have to do some pretty fundamental shifts in the way we’re delivering higher education.”
Implementing a college-going culture will be perhaps most important, however, among adults already in the workforce, Aguayo said.
“There’s about 87,000 adults in Wyoming that are working age with some college and no degree, and about 40,000 with an associate’s degree and no bachelor’s degree,” she said. “There’s only 5,400 high school seniors every year in Wyoming, and if we’re going to have a measurable shift in our entire state working population, we’re not going to do it by picking up the percentage of high school grads that go to college.”
The postsecondary attainment goal does not, however, specify that the increase in degree-holders must come from within the state, so alternative economic diversification schemes might help Wyoming come closer to its goal. Aguayo said if a new business opened in Wyoming and drew 100 degree-holding employees to the state, it would shift the state’s attainment rate.
“It doesn’t necessarily have to be just the people who are already in Wyoming that receive an education — although that’s an important component,” she said. “it can also be Wyoming’s ability to attract already educated people to the state.”
Achieving 67 percent attainment by 2025 requires an even steeper annual increase — about 2.7 percentage points per year — than the 2040 goal.
“It’s certainly ambitious,” Rieman said. “And the data suggests it’s going to be incredibly hard to get to those goals, but our neighboring states of Utah and Colorado have both set standards of 66 percent by 2025 and if we’re not as ambitious as they are, or more so, then how do we believe we’re going to be able to follow their lead in terms of economic development and diversification?”
