A recent study from the University of Wisconsin found Albany County is home to more excessive drinking than any other county in Wyoming.
While Albany was ranked 13th for health outcomes from Wyoming’s 23 counties, 22 percent of respondents in the county reported binging or excessively consuming alcohol in the 30 days prior to the survey. Albany is the only Wyoming county with a rate higher than 20 percent. The lowest six counties saw 16 percent of respondents report binge drinking.
Albany County is home to the state’s only four-year institution of higher learning, but the University of Wyoming might not account entirely for the higher rate of excessive drinking found by the study, said Monica Keele, coordinator for the university’s Alcohol Wellness Alternatives, Research and Education program.
“I think it’s multiple factors going in,” she said. “I don’t think it’s just because we’re a university town, but I do think that that might be some of (it) … Those in college tend to drink more than their non-college peers. And when we look at binge drinking in particular, (college students) have more binge drinking episodes.”
Through Keele’s program, UW takes a non-abstinence, non-fear approach to reduce the harm caused by this tendency.
“There is a kind of college culture of drinking,” she said. “We talk about it a lot when we do outreach and education. There is an expectation in college that drinking is a very social thing. People come into college with that kind of expectation that that’s going to be part of the environment.”
While the study found levels of excessive drinking in Albany County higher than in other counties, the state itself averages much higher than the “top U.S. performers,” in which 13 percent of residents report binging or excessively drinking in the past 30 days. Wyoming’s average was 20 percent, and no county reported less than 16 percent.
“There’s also kind of a culture of drinking in Wyoming itself,” Keele said. “I think there’s multiple factors kind of coming in play with that.”
The University of Wisconsin study used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Behavior Risk Factor Surveillance Survey from 2016.
A Wyoming Department of Health survey of the same data from 2011-2015 found figures similar to those found in the more recent University of Wisconsin study. The earlier survey puts Albany County at 23.8 percent of respondents reporting binge drinking — which is still the highest in the state — but puts a few other counties within Albany’s margin of error.
All of this drinking can have a harmful effect on individuals and society, said Jamie Clarke, outpatient project manager for PEAK Wellness.
“I think alcohol is probably one of the deadliest drugs that people are unaware of because it’s legal,” she said. “Medically, detoxing from alcohol can lead to death, which is a huge, huge factor that people are unaware of.”
Clarke added excessive alcohol use impairs decision-making.
“Risky sexual behavior comes with heavy alcohol abuse at times,” she said. “I think that drinking and driving, as we know, is a huge danger. I think, overall, choices people make while drinking to excess can be dangerous.”
When binged, alcohol can damage the liver, lead to excessive weight gain and increase the likelihood of abuse problems with other substances, Keele said, but it can also contribute to social problems.
“If you’re having more of these binge-drinking episodes, there’s a bigger risk of dependency, an increase in tolerance, which could cause consequences with day-to-day life,” she said. “If you’re dependent on it, it can interfere with work and school and other responsibilities, family responsibilities.”
Despite the excess of excessive drinking, the University of Wisconsin study also finds that Albany County has a much lower rate of alcohol-impaired driving deaths, at 15 percent, than the state as a whole, at 35 percent — but gives this measure a wide margin of error because of the small population.
Alcohol-impaired driving deaths are measured as the percent of motor vehicle crash deaths in which the driver or a non-motorist is above the legal limit of .08 percent blood alcohol content.
The study also finds that Albany County has lower levels of smoking, obesity and physical inactivity than the state average, but higher levels of sexually transmitted infections.
The study — officially part of the County Health Rankings and Roadmaps program — is a collaboration between the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The program releases annual county rankings, based on a series of social and health factors.
