Student debt dips in 2017

The average debt University of Wyoming students are graduating with dipped by 11 percent in 2017, according to data published this month by Peterson’s Publishing and Research.
With an average debt of $22,524, Wyoming students graduated with the less debt than those in all but four states. UW students graduated with an average debt of $25,378 in 2016 and $22,683 in 2015.
Debra Hintz, UW director scholarships and financial aid, said she hasn’t seen a trend with UW student borrowing practices to explain Peterson’s figures.
“I’m not sure why it went down,” she said. “These kind of fluctuations are going to happen.”
Because their average debt is higher, out-of-state students likely account for a significant part of debt changes, Hintz said.
And though the average debt dropped by almost $3,000 in 2017, the data suggest the percentage of UW students graduating with debt is rising slightly.
In 2017, 47 percent of students graduated with debt, 2 percent more than 2016.
Meanwhile, national statistics trended in the opposite direction in 2017.
Nationally, students in 2017 graduated with an average of $28,288 in debt, just $313 higher than the 2016 average.
“We’re lucky in this state to have the Hathaway Scholarship,” Hintz said. “The good thing is that loan debt is not an obstacle for our students like it is in other places.”
Nationally, the percentage of graduating students with debt in 2017 dropped almost 2 percent to 58 percent in 2017.
The Peterson’s data relies on voluntary financial aid survey responses from 1,080 four-year institutions. Data for the class of 2018 will not be available until 2019.
