While the Albany County Commission has looked to raise $10.5 million for the Pilot Hill land purchase, it’s now likely the state will be able to do a “value for value exchange” using other state-owned lands in Albany County.
Jason Crowder, assistant director of the Office of State Lands and Investments’ Trust Land Management Division, told the Laramie Boomerang he’s confident the state has $10.5 million worth of lands in Albany County that can be disposed of.
“This is our top priority as far as land transactions go,” he said. “We’re dedicating all our resources to this.”
Crowder said he hopes to have a proposal to present to the State Lands and Investments Board in February.
When the commissioners signed a purchase agreement in September 2017, they were given 360-day deadline to finalize the sale. However, the current landowners are agreeable to the sale being completed later, Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said last week.
Most of the state land being identified for disposal for the Pilot Hill project is land “isolated” within private ranch land and doesn’t provide access to the public or other development.
Crowder said those parcels of land typically bring in only $1,000-$1,500 in grazing leases each year and there’s “a lot of interest” from Albany County ranchers in acquiring those isolated parcels. In fact, the individual lands expected to be disposed of are actually being suggested by the surrounding landowners themselves.
“We’re not reaching and saying we’ll sell the land from under them,” Crowder said.
OSLI already auctioned off a 640-acre parcel of isolated land in Albany County this month. That parcel lies southwest of the Medicine Bow National Forest’s Pole Mountain Unit and was isolated within the Old Elk Ranch, which purchased the land at a July 17 auction for $1.56 million.
The ranch requested the sale in May 2017. While there wasn’t public access to the state land, Crowder said at least one man would fly his private plane onto the land to go elk hunting — despite the fact that there was no “airstrip or safe landing space.”
The OSLI noted that state parcel had “outstanding” wind potential and decent timber but no prospects of utilization given the lack of public access.
Crowder said the proceeds of that sale haven’t been earmarked for the Pilot Hill project but it’s possible they could still help contribute to the purchase.
Wyoming State Parks & Historic Sites leaders have already expressed interest in managing the 5,528 acres of Pilot Hill property as a state park.
In January, the Albany County Commission sent an application to the state parks department touting the land’s recreational potential.
“A State Park designation would help capitalize on the opportunity by formalizing the property as a recreation destination and connecting it to the resources and expertise of Wyoming State Parks,” the commissioners wrote in their application.
In February, SPHS director Darin Westby responded to the proposal with enthusiasm.
“We have discussed the Pilot Hill project and feel it is a good candidate to evaluate for inclusion in the SPHST system,” Westby wrote the commissioners. “However, conducting the site criteria evaluation process can be costly and require considerable staff time. For this reason, we would like to hold off on starting the evaluation until you are a little farther along in the land acquisition process.”
In preliminary estimates, SPHS division administrator Domenic Bravo guessed the land could be managed for $305,000 with $1.2 million used upfront for creating 36 miles worth of trails.
Bravo told the Boomerang it’s possible the land could be initially managed as a satellite of Curt Gowdy State Park.
While Albany County turned in a “really great application,” Bravo said the land will still need to go through the normal “site criteria” process, which uses an objective ranking system to evaluate the suitability of a proposal.
If SPWS decides to pursue the county’s proposal after that process, it would then need to request legislative support and funding through the Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources Committee.
At a Laramie meeting of Gov. Matt Mead’s economic diversification effort last week, members of ENDOW — which stands for Economically Needed Diversification Opportunities for Wyoming — expressed support for the purchase of Pilot Hill.
Jerimiah Rieman, Mead’s economic diversification officer, said the proposal “fits in with the ENDOW vision for community spaces.”
“The vistas that are afforded there are fantastic,” he said.
Albany County commissioners proposed buying the 5,528-acre Pilot Hill landscape to both protect the Casper Aquifer, which provides most of Laramie’s drinking water, and to provide more recreational access that leads into national forest lands.
The Pilot Hill lands extend from Laramie’s west end into the Pole Mountain unit.
