CHEYENNE – Attorneys for the Wyoming State Auditor’s Office want a Laramie County judge to throw out a case accusing her of taking too long to release public documents.
American Transparency, an Illinois group that runs the website Openthebooks.com, and the Equality State Taxpayers Association filed a lawsuit in July accusing State Auditor Cynthia Cloud of wrongfully denying and delaying requests for the state’s checkbook.
The group first requested the records and was denied in 2015 because Cloud’s office said that compiling state payments for a year would make it impossible to perform essential duties.
This year, Cloud reversed her decision and agreed to release five years worth of transactions at a cost of $8,000.
The initial complaint accused Cloud of stalling, and asked Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers to force Cloud to fulfill the request in a timely manner, cover their expenses and pay fines for violating public records law.
Rebecca Zisch, a lawyer in the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, said in a hearing Monday the judge didn’t have standing to make any of those findings. She also said the transparency groups hadn’t asked for the proper course of action.
She said the transparency groups couldn’t seek recourse under the Wyoming Public Records Act because the auditor accepted their request.
And Zisch defended the auditor’s office taking so long to release the records. She said Cloud had already released thousands of pages of documents during 12 transmissions and would continue to do so until the request was filled.
“It’s not an easy click of the button to produce this,” she said. “It takes time; it takes effort.”
But Drake Hill, an attorney for the transparency groups, pushed back on that assertion.
“We’ve been at this since 2015 … and we’ve been stymied at every turn,” he said. “(Cloud) says so long as she is working on it, the timeline to comply with the statute is indefinite. She could indefinitely drag this out, thereby destroying the effectiveness of the statute altogether.”
In the next several weeks, Rogers will issue a written decision about whether the case should be dismissed.
If she chooses to let it move forward, the case would likely proceed to “discovery,” or a collection of evidence, and interviews with people involved in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.