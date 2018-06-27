A defendant in an attempted murder case apparently thought he’d killed a Laramie man he stabbed multiple times during an altercation last week, according to court documents.
More details are coming to light in the stabbing of Terrence J. Gadlin, 30, of Laramie, as court documents were filed Tuesday. Jake Gillen, 22, of no known address, was arrested for second degree attempted murder, a felony, in connection with the incident. Gillen’s girlfriend, Tessa Bean, 20, of Laramie, was arrested on a felony accessory charge.
The Laramie Police Department received a call at about 5 a.m. Friday from Gadlin, calling from the Ivinson Memorial Hospital parking lot, reporting he’d been stabbed and was trying to access the emergency room. Responding officers made contact with Gadlin, who had multiple lacerations and puncture wounds, including on his chest, neck and head.
Gadlin would not give up any information to police about what who stabbed him or what led to the incident while speaking to officers at IMH. Investigators also contacted Gadlin’s father, who he reportedly lives with in Laramie, but the father said he did not know where the victim had been or who he was with on the night prior or the morning of Gadlin going to IMH.
The severity of Gadlin’s injuries lead to him being transported by helicopter to Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. Investigators learned Gadlin’s gravest injury was his chest wound. Doctors performed open-heart surgery because of injuries to his left ventricle. Court documents indicated Gadlin remained in the intensive care unit as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Injuries to vital areas of the body suggested to investigators that the stab wounds were meant to inflict “maximum injury,” and also noted a defensive wound on the victim’s wrist.
And it seems Gillen assumed he’d possibly inflicted mortal wounds, based on the court documents.
Investigators received information Friday that an individual in Cheyenne had called police after seeing news reports about the stabbing. Upon speaking with the confidential source, law enforcement learned the source was contacted by her cousin, Gillen, who showed up at her Cheyenne residence Friday.
During the interaction with Gillen and Bean, the source said she was told a “big guy” in Laramie had “attacked” Bean and a fight ensued between Gillen and Gadlin. Gillen told the source he thought he’d killed the “big guy.”
The source informed investigators that she arranged a one-night stay for Gillen and Bean at a Motel 6 on Westland Road in Cheyenne, where the source dropped off the couple.
After dropping off Gillen and Bean, the source checked new reports from Laramie and learned the LPD was seeking information about the incident.
In speaking with investigators, the source advised that she heard Gillen had gone to his uncle’s Laramie residence. The uncle told police showed up with Bean unexpectedly on June 21 asking for a ride to a trailer they were staying at in Breazeale’s Trailer Court at 2458 N. Ninth St. in Laramie. The uncle also noted that Gillen came to the residence around 7 a.m. on the morning of the stabbing and appeared agitated. The uncle intentionally did not answer the door and said Gillen and Bean departed “hastily.”
Officers went to the Ninth Street trailer court and located a unit matching the uncle’s description. Upon approaching the front door, officers observed a light on inside and a large quantity of what appeared to be blood drops. The suspected blood trail led to the stairs and the front door, where officers observed what they believed could be a blood smear. Suspected blood spatter on a curtain the kitchen window was also observed by investigators. More blood was found in various locations inside the residence, with the highest concentration in the kitchen.
As of Saturday, a $75,000 cash bond was set for both Gillen and Bean. Gillen could face 20 years in prison. Bean’s could face three years, a $3,000 fine or both.
