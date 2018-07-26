Now that Sodexo has taken managerial control of Albany County School District No. 1’s lunches, parents of students without free or reduced lunch plans can expect a few phone calls if their children aren’t paying for their lunches.
The district’s liability for unpaid lunches has been increasing in recent years, and by the end of the 2017-2018 school year, the “accounts receivable” line item for unpaid lunches sat at about $120,000.
Sodexo’s “going to be more aggressive” on collecting that amount, Superintendent Jubal Yennie said.
Under a new contract, Sodexo is providing its own employees to staff the lunchroom, and the district’s business manager, Ed Goetz, said Sodexo will also “provide more time and people” to collect payment for unpaid lunches.
Goetz said the new collections strategy will involve his staff and will be “engaged.”
Parents shouldn’t expect the district to be an “aggressive” debt collector, Goetz said.
Sodexo’s “not allowed to run wild without district oversight,” Goetz said.
He said the new effort to collect lunch money won’t start until the 2018-2019 school year is under way.
“I don’t want to be the Grinch right at the beginning of the school year,” he told board members last week.
Sodexo’s collection effort will include pursuing outstanding debts from previous years.
In many Wyoming school districts, if a student without a free or reduced lunch plan wants a school lunch but doesn’t bring lunch money, he or she is given a “substitute lunch” — a simpler, cheaper lunch, like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and an apple.
However, Laramie schools have moved away from substitute lunches after research highlighted the meal’s importance on school performance, School Board Chair Janice Marshall told the Laramie Boomerang.
Now, even students without free or reduced lunch plans are given lunches when they don’t bring lunch money.
In recent years, the district was subsidizing the lunch program by about $400,000 annually. Looking to save costs, the district laid off nine food service employees in May and the school board approved a contract that handed over managerial control to its food provider: Sodexo.
When the food service employees were laid off, ACSD No. 1 officials worked on different ways to assist the people affected by the reduction of force, including finding them positions in the school district to help them keep their employee benefits.
The new Sodexo contract went into effect July 1 and followed a request for proposals from the district, whose new guaranteed loss will be $99,041. In a May memo, Goetz said Sodexo will continue to improve the quality of elementary school lunches by doing more on-site cooking.
