Oftentimes during the summer, getting from one place to another in Albany County requires taking detours, passing through narrower roads and driving more cautiously through construction zones, but it appears that might not be the case this summer. Agencies that typically maintain roadways in the county have few projects planned for this summer, making getting around the county easier.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation and Albany County Road and Bridge have started projects to repair roads in the county, and the city of Laramie is finalizing its construction plans.
At this point, WYDOT is planning most of the road construction in Albany County, and have already started on multiple projects. The department has closed the 15th Street bridge for resurfacing and an overlay and bridge work on Interstate 80 near Cooper Cover roughly 33 miles west of Laramie, which started April 30, WYDOT Resident Engineer Kory Cramer said.
“Of course, the Harney Street bridge is ongoing (and) as of Tuesday, we closed down the 15th Street bridge,” Cramer said. “(The 15th Street bridge) was hit last year, we repaired the substructure, and this year, we are going in and resurfacing the bridge deck — we hope to have that one done in a month.”
The department is also planning to add sidewalks, curbs and gutters to Wyoming Highway 130 in Laramie starting May 20, along with a chip and overlay job on Wyoming Highway 10 near Woods Landing starting July 15, he said.
Albany County Road and Bridge Superintendant Rob Fisher said his department typically has a spring maintenance of about 530 miles of county roads each spring to keep roads where they should be. Beside from the spring maintenance the department only has one other project planned for the summer, a road expansion project that does not have a timeline yet, he said.
“We are currently putting together a project out on the Cherokee Park Road, that we will be going out to bid on,” Fisher said. “We will be widening the culverts, and the roadway, across Willow Creek out by Tie Siding.”
Similar to the county, the city of Laramie has one larger project they would be working on with a few smaller projects such as replacing a water meter and vault that stored the water on McCue Street and a sewer line project on Banner Road. The city’s main project would close Mitchell Street from 15th Street to 18th Street to place in a system to direct storm water to 15th Street, Laramie Civil Engineer William Winkler said.
“It is a rather large job for us, it is up on the north side of town at 15th Street and Mitchell Street,” Winkler said. “We are tying some storm water into the intersection of 15th Street and Reynolds Street so there will be a period of time where we will affect the traffic through (that intersection) right now the stipulation is that they are supposed to maintain two lanes of traffic through there.”
