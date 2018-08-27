A house that exploded in the Wild Horse Ranch subdivision west of Laramie several weeks ago was related to propane gas, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Two people were badly burned and one died as a result of the explosion and subsequent fire that occurred near Sheep Mountain in late July. They were identified as Scott Tiernan and Kimberly Brizuela, with Tiernan succumbing to his injuries while at a burn center in Greely, Colorado.
Though the Wyoming State Fire Marshal’s investigation is still ongoing, the Albany County Sheriff’s investigation is complete, according to a news release. Rumors circulating that there was a lab for manufacturing methamphetamine in the residence are not true, said Undersheriff Josh DeBree. He said investigators found no evidence of illegal activity of any kind going on in the house.
“There was no evidence of a (clandestine) meth lab inside the residence,” DeBree said. “The explosion was related to propane gas. I can comfortably say that’s what caused the explosion, but I’m going to rely on the State Fire Marshal’s office to determine the cause beyond that.”
When asked what DeBree believed could have led to rumors that the explosion was drug-related, he said, “Over the years, there have been rumor and mention of there being a lab inside that home.”
“So when deputies got the call, that was in the back of their minds,” DeBree said. “They forewarned the firefighters responding to the scene that could be present; potentially hazmat conditions. But after search warrants and the investigation, it was determined that was not the case.”
