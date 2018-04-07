A combination of efforts by representatives in Washington, D.C., in conjunction with natural resources needed for energy production already in the state are crucial for creating the conditions necessary to improve Wyoming’s economy, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, said Thursday.
Barrasso spoke Thursday afternoon to an audience at the University of Wyoming Conference Center during the Wyoming Infrastructure Authority Conference.
“If you talk about an economy, wanting to jump start an economy, you have to do three things: You (1) have to cut taxes — which we were able to do in Washington — you (2) have to make it easier on regulations (and 3) energy innovation and energy opportunities,” he said. “(Those opportunities) are there and Wyoming is ground zero for all of those sorts of things.”
A diverse portfolio of coal, natural gas, solar and wind energy development is necessary to meet the state’s energy need and to provide energy on a global scale, Barrasso said.
“We need it all,” Barrasso said. “You need baseline power for times when the sun doesn’t shine or when the wind doesn’t blow, and at this point the need for the use world-wide for coal is going to continue to go up.”
Albany County Commissioner Heber Richardson said when it comes to energy production, Albany County isn’t able to produce as much as other counties around the state can.
“Albany County doesn’t have much mineral wealth when it comes to energy,” Richardson said. “There is one little oil field out at milepost 290 on Interstate 80 at the Quealy Dome … and then there are a couple of little wells … but they are old and don’t produce much.”
If the plan were to benefit the county, it would be from increased state funding to the University of Wyoming, and it going to the county from there, he said.
“The way Albany County can benefit from energy development statewide is a trickle-down effect that comes to funding at the University of Wyoming and a little bit of local government funding,” Richardson said.
“But we do not really get a lot of money from the state. I guess it is good news that we won’t have to further cut our budgets because we still do get some money.”
