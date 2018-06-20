The Sears store that recently moved to Third Street will close this summer after a liquidation sale.
Prices on goods throughout the store were marked at 35 percent off Wednesday after it was decided to close the store by the end of July. The reason, an employee said, comes down to poor ownership practices by Lindsey and Scott Hartman, who took over the Laramie store in March.
“It’s fair to say promises not kept by the store owners resulted in the store closing,” General Manager Megan Beck said.
The former location of Boot Barn at 158 N. Third St. was occupied by the Sears Hometown store after the Hartmans took over. Lindsey Hartman told the Laramie Boomerang in April they had limited options for a downtown location.
After they bought the Sears Hometown store, they found out the 412 S. Second St. location it occupied for years was sold to a different buyer. The Hartmans told the Boomerang in April they took a “Hail Mary” chance on the Third Street location, offering half the asking price — an offer the building owner accepted.
But after just a few months in the new location, Beck said it appeared the Hartmans forfeited their contract with Sears for unknown reasons. It seems the Hartmans then left Laramie, Beck said.
Several employees who previously left the Sears Hometown store were called back to help with the liquidation sale, including Beck, who was contacted last week, she said.
Beck said she’s happy the employees helping with the closing sale are a solid team and praised Sears as a “great company.”
“I’ve had great opportunities working for Sears,” she said.
