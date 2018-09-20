Albany County School District No. 1’s strategic plan, adopted in November, was the culmination of 15 months of work.
However, the district’s school board is now revisiting that strategic plan almost a year later in hopes of adding more concrete metrics to measure its progress by.
Superintendent Jubal Yennie said it was important for the district to create a strategic plan to “establish a vision” for the district’s future that allows for prioritization and greater focus.
“What gets measured, gets done,” he said.
The strategic plan consists of travel-themed layers of goals the district wants to achieve by 2022.
At the top are three over-arching “pathways” — broad aspirations including “strong community partnerships,” “innovate teaching and learning” and “optimal operations.”
Nine more specific “trails” are grouped under those pathways, including somewhat defined objectives like “improve the quality of food offered and financial stability of food services.”
Finally, each trail lists out several “mile markers” originally envisioned as the means by which the district would judge its progress.
For example, the food service trail includes three mile markers: the percentage increase in food program participation, the percentage reduction of general fund dollars used for food services and the number of collaborations with culinary program, community resources and local talent.
However, Yennie asked board members for help revising the strategic plan this month at the board’s annual retreat.
While the mile markers often include concrete metrics, they don’t include a baseline or benchmarks the district hopes to meet.
Other mile markers call for some sort of measurement but don’t call for a metric source that would be used for that measurement.
At the board retreat, Yennie provided a list of possible metrics the board could use to measure the 44 mile markers.
Each board member was assigned a “trail” and asked to propose refined metrics five days later at the Wednesday board meeting, when the need benchmarks would be scheduled for approval.
That turned out to be a taller task than originally expected.
“I agreed to look at this, and then, when I left the meeting, I thought, ‘what am I doing?’” board member Lawrence Perea said.
“I feel like if you really want me to do this, I really need some more time,” board member Dona Coffey said.
Even before the Wednesday night discussion began, the board members acknowledged refining the strategic plan will be an ongoing issue. The board’s now expecting to incrementally work on the strategic plan at every board meeting in the coming months.
“It really made me appreciate the time that (Yennie) put into this, because even with the work divided among the eight of us, it was a lot,” board Chair Janice Marshall said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.