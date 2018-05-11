School district lays off 9 employees

The Albany County School District No. 1 Board of Education voted Wednesday to lay off nine food service employees.
The employees will continue to work through their current contracts to finish out the school year.
For months, school district officials looked for different ways to find ways to save or raise about $1 million dollars — which was cut from ACSD No. 1’s budget by the Wyoming Legislature — to pay for the districts growing expenses. The school district was able to lower the amount they need to $600,000 by removing budget inefficiencies, but further cuts had to be made, ACSD No. 1 superintendant Jubal Yennie said.
The food service personnel are school district employees but they are managed by the district’s food provider Sodexo, Yennie said. The ACSD No. 1 Board of Education approved a bid Wednesday to keep the company as their food provider, and had them provide their own employees for the district.
“We are actually providing Sodexo with the authority to manage the entire enterprise of our food service,” Yennie said.
“As a result of that, we are in a situation where we have to have a reduction of force with our current employees.”
By no longer having to pay for food services personnel, the school district expects to save several thousands of dollars, he said.
“We have been subsidizing the food service program about $400,000 — a good chunk of that is the additional labor we are paying for,” Yennie said. “We will save almost $300,000 with that reduction, but it is not so much this year that we are looking at, it is the life of the contract. If you take a look at $300,000 over five years, that is a little over $1 million in savings for the school district.”
He said ACSD No. 1 officials worked on different ways to assist the people affected by the reduction of force by finding them positions in the school district, to help them keep their employee benefits such as insurance and retirement.
If they are not interested in staying with the school district they could take a severance package to help with their transition.
“We are going to give them a separation agreement if they choose to do that if they want to separate, a $13,500, which kind of covers about 18 months of Cobra insurance,” Yennie said. “The other thing we are trying to do first is see if we can transfer any other positions that are qualified to do in the district.”
The board of education voted on two motions, one reducing the size of the staff, and the other to provide employees affected by it with the districts assistance efforts. Both votes for the motion passed 8-0 with trustee Tammy Schroeder absent.
“This is really an unfortunate situation,” ACSD No. 1 Board of Education Chair Janice Marshall said. “I appreciate the work that (Yennie) has done to help them with their résumés and the extra steps you are taking to provide them with employment opportunities in the school district. It is really important that we take care of our people and they know we value them and their years of service.”
