With Badger Creek Fire nearing full containment, evacuated residents are allowed to return to their homes and Wyoming Highway 230 reopened, Rocky Mountain Team Black spokesperson Lori Iverson said.
Smoke will continue to be visible, however, and the burned area is rife dangers in the wake of the fire, Iverson added.
“Residents returning home or people in the area need to be on the look out for fire-weakened trees and ash pits,” she said. “Ash pits are when you have a tree stump that’s burned down to its roots, and it creates an ash pit that can be hard to see.”
Stepping into an ash pit could cause severe burns, a Team Black pamphlet states. Trees weakened by the fire could fall at any time, and travelers driving Highway 230 should be on the lookout for fallen trees on or near the road, Iverson said.
Wildland fire investigators located the origin area of the Badger Creek Fire, and preliminary investigation indicates the fire was human-caused, a U.S. Forest Service news release states.
The fire remains under investigation, and the Laramie Ranger District set up a tip line to help with the investigation. Call 745-2392, select option No. 5 and leave a detailed message with any information about suspicious activity Sunday afternoon near Forest Service Roads 501 and 544D in the area of the Mountain Home (off-highway vehicle) Trail system.
During a public meeting Tuesday, Albany County Sheriff O’Malley said four burglaries were reported in the evacuated communities after residents were allowed to re-enter.
Albany County Emergency Management Coordinator Aimee Binning said power was restored to the fire area, and people could return to their homes.
Residents of Gramm, however, are being asked to call 745-2317 and coordinate re-entry into the area with U.S. Forest Service Special Use Administrator Nick Collard.
“There’s still a lot of firefighter activity around Gramm,” Binning explained. “And for people traveling down (Highway 230), they need to be cognizant of the fact there are firefighters still working in the area who could be entering and exiting the highway or working nearby.”
While the fire is significantly contained, Iverson said it could take weeks or longer before it is 100 percent contained, and people could see smoke in the area for a long while.
“You can have the interior burning for weeks,” she said. “At this point, basically what we’re doing is mopping up — walking along areas looking for any heat, and trying to put that out. It’s a slow process.”
Aircraft continue to map the fire area with infrared technology at night, providing fire crews with detailed imagery of hot spots, which can be used for risk-assessment inspections the following day, she said.
“Crews are looking at heat all around the perimeter and doing some gridding (combing a small grid of burned area), looking for hot spots and threats,” Iverson said. “There are a lot of areas in the fire that are a low risk for escape, but a high risk for firefighters, so we are avoiding putting them in an unsafe area.”
