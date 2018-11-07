CHEYENNE – Republicans will maintain their control over the top level of state government with a clean sweep of the five statewide races Tuesday.
Republican candidates for secretary of state, treasurer and auditor all were successful on Election Day.
With 414 of the state’s 482 precincts tallied, WyomingNetworkNews.com reported incumbent Secretary of State Edward Buchanan had won a full term to the position he was appointed to earlier this year. Buchanan, from Torrington, received 58,129 votes, easily outpacing Cheyenne Democrat James Byrd, who received 22,355 votes and Cheyenne Libertarian Kit Carson, who received 3,767 votes.
Republican Curt Meier won his bid to take over the treasurer’s office from Mark Gordon, who easily won his won his own bid for governor. Meier, who currently is a state senator from LaGrange, received 62,984 votes. He defeated Laramie Democrat Chris Lowry, who gained 23,018 votes.
Republican Kristi Racines will be Wyoming’s new state auditor. The Cheyenne Republican received 63,833 votes, defeating Cheyenne Democrat Jeff Dockter, who received 22,066 votes.
Republican State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, who ran uncontested, received 72,647 votes.
