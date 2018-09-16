CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s treasurer and a Republican nominee for auditor are planning to launch a working group geared toward improving transparency in the state’s finances.
Treasurer Mark Gordon, who is also the Republican candidate for governor, said he and auditor nominee Kristi Racines plan to form a working group of people to advise them about how to give the public better access to information about money going in and out of state coffers.
Gordon said in an interview he plans to include members of the public, as well as state government employees, to fill spots on the panel.
“What we wanted to do is express our commitment to transparency and … to making a solution to transparency that made sense to the people of Wyoming,” he said.
Gordon said he has met with representatives from OpenTheBooks.com, a website that shows spending reports for different government entities, and similar organizations to get input. He also has talked to treasurers from other states.
And while he has explored some formats and information he’d like to include, Gordon and Racines said in statements that they want to make sure people have a say in how the information would be shared.
“Our citizens and lawmakers must have accurate, timely and reliable financial information in order to make good decisions and hold government accountable,” Racines wrote.
Gordon has made strides in improving transparency at the treasurer’s office by launching an interactive website that shows much of the state’s financial information. But current State Auditor Cynthia Cloud has been criticized by OpenTheBooks.com for failing to make the state’s “checkbook,” or expense reports, available online.
Gordon said he hoped that the working group’s recommendations would be used, regardless of the results of the election.
“We want to put the framework together that anybody going forward has this momentum,” he said.
Gordon will face three other candidates for governor in the general election: Democrat Mary Throne, Constitution Party candidate Rex Rammell and Libertarian Lawrence Struempf.
The general election is Nov. 6. Early voting begins Friday and goes through the day before the election.
People can vote early from 8:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Monday-Friday in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St. The Laramie County Clerk’s Office will also mail out absentee ballots starting Friday to those who requested them.
