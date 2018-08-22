While nearly all precincts in Wyoming had reported by 10 p.m. Tuesday, less than half of all Albany County ballots had been tallied by the time the Laramie Boomerang’s deadline.
That meant it was too close to call the heavily contested races for Albany County Commission.
In the Democratic primary for two nominations to the county board, Pete Gosar was leading with 26 percent of the vote.
Incumbent Tim Chesnut also appeared to be moving on the general election with 22 percent.
Chesnut was first elected to the board in 1998 and has been re-elected four times.
Five other candidates split the remainder of the vote, with Maura Hanning having 12 percent, Clinton Swierczek having 9 percent, Tony Mendoza and Klaus Halbsgut each having 6 percent, and David Thomason with 2 percent.
Gosar has been a figure in state Democratic politics, and ran against Gov. Matt Mead in 2014.
Republican incumbent Heber Richardson appeared to be comfortably moving onto the general election with 22 percent of the vote. Challenger Thad Hoff had a narrow lead for the second GOP spot in the county board race with 18 percent of the total vote. Former commissioner Jerry Kennedy had 15 percent of the vote and Andrew Boheler had 7 percent.
In his 2014 run for the county board, Richardson came in second in the Republican primary to former commissioner Jerry Kennedy. Richardson beat out Kennedy in the general election and was the top vote-getter overall.
Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales said she thought thousands of local voters changed parties Tuesday to vote Republican. That led to a shortage of GOP ballots, requiring paper ballots to be used. Those paper ballots needed to be tabulated by hand, which contributed to the delay in election results.
