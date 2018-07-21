The popular and long-running Albany County CattleWomen Ranch Tour, a late-July tradition for more than 60 years, is set to continue this weekend.
This year’s tour is scheduled to depart at 9 a.m. Saturday from the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. The tour will visit the Sand Creek area at the southern end of Albany County.
The tour itself is free, but participants are strongly encouraged to reserve a spot on one of two buses for $15. An optional beef lunch will be served around mid-day at one of the tour stops for $6. The tour is scheduled to return to Laramie by 5 p.m.
Participants should plan to meet at the prison at 8 a.m. for light refreshments and instructions about the day, said committee chair Sandra Eike, who is organizing the event together with Terri Jones. Everyone will receive a printed tour guide with names and photographs of each stop along with directions and a mileage guide.
“We put up signs all along the route so that we don’t lose anybody,” she said.
The tour’s five historic stops include Spring Creek Ranch, the Bath Ranch and Chimney Rock Ranch, which sits near its namesake rock formation along the Colorado border. On the way home, the tour will pass the entrance to Hutton Lake National Wildlife Refuge.
“A lot of our guests have never seen Chimney Rock before,” Eike said.
At each stop, either a ranch owner or a local historian will talk about the ranch’s history and its current operations.
The Albany County CattleWomen took over organizing the ranch tour four years ago, and Eike said the goal is to promote an understanding of rural life, rural residents and the agriculture industry. The tour provides an inside look at a rancher’s day-to-day life as well as a glimpse of the lives of the area’s first settlers.
“These ranches are all private, and you can’t just drive on private property and go in and talk to them,” she said. “(Participants are) very happy to be able to go to some of these places that they’ve never been before.”
Eike said about 230 people came on last year’s tour, and the tour caravan included 100 cars plus a bus.
“Our numbers are just increasing by leaps and bounds, and that’s wonderful,” she said.
At the same time, an increasing number of private vehicles complicates parking at many stops. Those in private vehicles should be prepared to walk some distance to each ranch.
“A lot of the ranchers don’t have a large enough space close into their buildings where they’re going to talk from,” Eike said.
The tour committee brings its own portable toilets, speaker system and liability insurance to ease the burden on ranchers at each stop.
Bus reservations can be made at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St.
