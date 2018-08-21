Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today for Wyoming’s primary election. Everyone in line by 7 p.m. will be given a chance to vote. Absentee ballots that have not been mailed can be counted if turned in at a polling place by 7 p.m.
There are several important statewide and local government races. Republicans and Democrats will cast ballots determining their respective party’s nominees in primary races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, treasurer, auditor, state House District 47 and Albany County Commission. Nonpartisan races will also determine who will move on in their campaigns for Laramie City Council.
Today is also the last chance for voters to cast ballots on the specific purpose tax, as it will be decided in the primary election, not the general. The ballot contains specific projects for the tax, mostly covering infrastructure. The tax rate in Albany County already includes the sixth penny, so taxpayers will not see an increase if the measure is approved by voters.
By state law, employees who do not have three or more consecutive non-working hours during the times the polls are open are allowed one hour off to vote. The hour off shall not be a meal hour, but it may be selected at the convenience of the employer. Failure to do so can result in a misdemeanor criminal charge.
The Albany County Clerk and Wyoming Secretary of State provide polling place locators that are easy to use. Go to http://www.co.albany.wy.us/poll-locator.aspx or https://soswy.state.wy.us/Elections/PollPlace/Default.aspx to access the locator. Sample ballots are also available on the Albany County Clerk’s website.
There was a change for a polling place for the primary election for districts 13-1 and 13-2. Because of to extenuating circumstances, the auxiliary gym on Shield Street will not be used Tuesday. Instead, voters in those districts will go to Indian Paintbrush Elementary School, 1653 N. 28th St
If voters are not sure where their polling places are located, they can also call the clerk’s office at 721-2546.
To help voters learn about candidates and ballot measures, the League of Women Voters of Laramie and the Laramie Boomerang collaborated to produce the 2018 Primary Election Guide. The free guide is available in print form from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Laramie Boomerang office, 320 Grand Ave., and at various locations throughout the city, including polling places. It can be accessed online at www.laramieboomerang.com, clicking on the home icon on the main page, then click on the “Special Sections” option in the dropdown menu. It can also be found with the following link: http://laramieboomerang.wy.newsmemory.com/?special=Primary%20Election%20Guide.
Anyone who is not registered to vote can do so at the polls.
The following registration requirements are listed on the Albany County Clerk’s website:
— Voters must be at least 18 years of age on Election Day
— Voters must be a citizen of the United States
— Voters must have a photo ID
— Voters must be residents of Albany County, WY and the precinct in which they register. Residence is defined as “the place where a person has a current habitation and to which, whenever he/she is absent, he/she has the intention of returning.”
— Voters must not be a convicted felon unless their voting rights have been restored
— Voters must not be currently adjudicated mentally incompetent
The clerk will accept the following forms of identification for registration:
Option one
— A Wyoming Driver License
Option 2 (one of the following)
— Driver’s license from a different state
— ID card issued by local, state or federal governmental agency
— U.S. passport
— School ID card with photograph
— Military ID card
Option 3 (two of the following in any combination)
— Certification of U.S. Citizenship
— Certificate of Naturalization
— Draft Record
— Voter registration card from another state or county
— Original or certified copy of a birth certificate bearing an official seal
— Certification of birth abroad issued by the Department of State
— Any other form of identification issued by an official agency
