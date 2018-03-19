During a recent noon-hour class at Blossom Yoga, 152 N. Second St., instructor Miguel Chen led students through a series of movements connected to their breathing patterns.
The studio’s wooden floor creaked as students shifted their weight. Midday light filtered into the dim room through blind-covered windows, and meditative music played in the background.
In guiding the class into a challenging half moon pose, in which a person balances on one foot and one hand with the other arm raised and other foot extended, he encouraged students to practice parts of the movement and experiment with variations.
“You have all permission in the world to come in and out,” he said. “Try to have fun with it.”
The class ended with a final movement called savasana, or corpse pose. Students lay on their backs and focused on relaxing and breathing.
“Let any little thing remotely resembling effort to release,” he said. “Allow yourself to breathe.”
In addition to owning and teaching at Blossom Yoga, Chen is a bass player in the punk rock band Teenage Bottlerocket. He looks the part of the punk rocker more so than the yogi, with full sleeves of tattoos extending down his arms onto the backs of his hands and fingers. But in occupying two seemingly disparate worlds, he argues they’re not so far apart after all.
“No matter how different our lives might look on the surface, we’re all really similar, caring people,” he said. “I like to think that my life is a blazing example that things aren’t want they seem, and people are a lot more similar than we assume.”
In a just-released book, “I Wanna Be Well: How a Punk Found Peace and You Can Too,” Chen explores classical lessons of meditation, yoga and mindfulness with an emphasis on personal application.
He uses stories from his life as a musician and yoga practitioner as examples in each chapter, followed by simple exercises for the reader to try. The goal was to write a book that’s accessible and unintimidating, even to someone with no inclination to read a book about meditation.
“There are some people who might see a book written by me and say, that guy reminds me of me. Maybe I’ll check out his book,” Chen said.
Chen, who was born in Mexico City but grew up in Laramie, didn’t consider himself a spiritual person while growing up. He pointed to his mother as an example of someone in his life who did find peace and happiness through a spiritual practice, however.
“Seeing that my mom thought it was cool, I thought it was supremely uncool because I was a rebellious, punk kid,” he said.
His mother died when he was 16, and his sister passed away a year later.
In response to personal tragedy, Chen “dove headfirst” into music, eventually joining Teenage Bottlerocket in 2006. The group toured the world, taking Chen to 40 countries on five continents.
“We were doing all the things we wanted to do,” he said. “We were on the record label we wanted to be in.”
But underneath the noise, success didn’t make Chen’s pain go away.
“I started to realize that all this external grasping at straws and trying to not feel sad isn’t working anymore. That’s what led me down this path to meditation,” he said.
Inspired by his mother, he started studying meditation, Buddhist philosophies and then yoga.
“That really started to change my life,” he said.
He began practicing yoga every day. Then he trained to be a yoga instructor. Then he started teaching at Blossom Yoga. About three years ago he bought the yoga studio.
“It’s been the greatest blessing in my life, having discovered yoga and meditation,” he said.
Chen said the punk world and the yoga world both consider themselves to be populated with open-minded people who appreciate uniqueness and individuality. Even so, he encountered a few raised eyebrows at his new path in life. But his newfound peace spoke for itself.
“I’d like to think I’ve turned a few punks onto yoga or meditation,” he said.
These days, nobody in Laramie bats an eye at their tattoo-covered yoga instructor.
“That all went away really quickly,” he said. “As people move beyond that, then they get to know that this is just a person doing what he wants to do, and he wants to help us.”
Chen has continued playing and traveling with Teenage Bottlerocket, which has allowed him to connect with people around the world. Social media helped him maintain those friendships, but the negativity he encountered online wore him down.
To combat the bad news, he started writing positive or funny things, or things he was learning in his mindfulness or meditation studies.
“It started to get kind of popular and started to get noticed by some blogs and magazines,” he said.
He began to receive requests for interviews or opportunities to write articles.
“The whole thing kept growing organically,” he said.
A fan of the band showed Chen’s writing to his wife, who worked for Wisdom Publications, a publisher of books and online courses about Buddhism, mindfulness and meditation.
“They called me up and asked of I’d ever thought about writing a book,” he said.
Before he knew it, he had a book deal.
He called himself the “black sheep” of the Wisdom Publications world, which also counts Buddhist teachers such as the Dalai Lama among its authors.
“I’m a punk rock musician covered in tattoos,” he said. “You stand me and Dalai Lama next to each other and we seem like very, very different people.”
But in keeping with the mission of his book, he said, the lessons he presents are universal, and every person has a story.
Teenage Bottlerocket has slowed its tour pace as members have gotten older. Instead of being on the road 200 days a year, they tour about four days a month. They’re planning a Laramie concert March 30, along with a trip to Costa Rica in April.
During a trip to Texas last weekend, Chen said he was surprised to encounter fans eager to discuss the book or ask for him to sign their copy.
Chen said he’s thinking about writing another book, and he and his wife, Lily Comeau Chen are expecting their first child in August.
Meanwhile, he’s also starting a yoga teacher training program in Cheyenne and a beginner series in Laramie and teaching multiple classes a week, including one that starts at 5:30 a.m. — the ideal time for yoga practice, he said.
“Then you go through the rest of the day really centered and focused,” he said. “But that being said, yoga at any time of the day is an absolute gift for yourself.”
