A prescribed burn operation began Tuesday on Pole Mountain as part of an effort to preserve the forest. It is planned to continue Wednesday and Thursday, and could continue later in the month on Pole Mountain and operations could start at other locations in the Medicine Bow National Forest.
People traveling along Wyoming Highway 210, Interstate 80 and Laramie residents might be able to see smoke in the next couple of days.
The operation is part of the Pole Mountain Vegetation Analysis Plan, a plan that identified about 9,000 acres of land that can be treated to help the forest return closer to its natural state after years of not having any natural fires, U.S. Forest Service Public Affairs Specialist Aaron Voos said.
“In this particular instance, with the burning that is taking place up on Pole Mountain, the fire crews are targeting dead fuels or types of vegetation that have encroached into other types of vegetation,” Voos said. “Juniper encroaching into aspen stands is one of the types of vegetation that we are targeting. Typically, juniper exists, but it doesn’t exist in the quantities that it currently does (among aspen stands).”
Several land management organizations, including the Medicine Bow National Forest, use prescription burning to build resistance in their forest and more than 800 acres on Pole Mountain since 2014 were treated this way at the Pole Mountain site this year, he said.
“The end goal is to have a resilient, diverse and historically healthy forest up there,” Voos said. “This year we have burned 120 acres. Obviously, this year we are going to do a little bit more than that with the burning that is taken place this week, and then possibly additional burning later in the month.”
He said these types of burns typically happen in the spring and fall, when the risk of a fire growing out of control is lower because of the weather and the amount of moisture in the environment and the ground. An organization makes a burn plan, which states when they could have prescription burns before they can take place.
“(When we do) it depends on when you have everything come together that fits within your burn plan, which you have to have in place before you even do a prescribed fire,” Voos said. “You have to have the correct moisture levels in your vegetation, you have to have the correct weather in place and there are a variety of things that have to be there.”
Because conditions are right for prescribed burns were also started Wednesday in the Sierra Madre Range, west of the snowies. Voos said a crew was scheduled to go out to this site and either prepare it for burning later in the week or come back later to get the area ready for the treatment.
“The burn units are a ways away from the Saratoga office and so they are going to go to the site and prepare it to burn if the conditions are right,” he said. “They’ve got a nice little window here with warm weather, some good smoke dispersal, low winds and then some wet weather moving in this weekend, which will make it about perfect to burn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.