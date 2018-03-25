Albany County residents packed into the Lincoln Community Center on Thursday night to hear about the steps taken so far to purchase about 5,500 acres of land between Laramie’s east edge and the Medicine Bow National Forest for $10.5 million, known as the Pilot Hill Project.
The Oversight Funding Committee — tasked with funding the purchase — outlined for the residents some of the reasons the land should be in public hands, such as protecting the ecosystem in the area and increasing economic development.
One of the major reasons the land should be acquired is to prevent future development in the area that could harm the range of habitats included in the parcel, Funding Oversight Committee member Tony Hoch said. Habitats contained in this area are important for the survival of about 70 species of plants and animals in the area or which migrate through there.
“(The area) has a diverse ecosystem from foothills, shrubs and grassland to the conifer woodlands above,” Hoch said.
“We have an inventory of the species that are either occupying the property or could be occupying the property.”
Several community members shared concerns about protecting the Casper Aquifer, which the proposed purchase sits atop of, at the meeting. Hoch said the purchase would protect the water source by keeping the area free of residential and commercial development that could damage the ecosystem.
“There is a 700-foot layer — approximately — of limestone and sandstone and it has a lot of fractures and is permeable,” he said. “It is a great aquifer because it can accept the fresh spring and snow water, but it is also very susceptible to contamination.”
During the meeting, community members asked how making the land public could benefit the economy throughout southeast Wyoming. Oversight Funding Committee Executive Coordinator Melanie Arnett said the economic development subcommittee researched how similar trail projects in communities such as Boise, Idaho, and Fruita, Colorado, have benefited them.
“Mountain biking has become (Fruita’s) economic war horse,” Arnett said. “During the spring and fall in Fruita, Colorado, the area receives a spike in revenue that could be as high as 25 percent across all industries.”
She said anyone in the community that wants to research possible economic benefits could go to www.headwaterseconomics.org/trail and look at research from multiple communities to see how similar projects in those areas have affected those communities.
“Those who would really like to have some proof that this can contribute to economic development, you can Google the Trails Benefits Library,” Arnett said. “It is a library of scientific reports that are assembled by Headwaters Economics — which is a reputable economics company — and they can choose whether they want to look at the public health benefit, the business impacts benefits, choose the uses you are interested in and find studies.”
Toward the end of the presentation, a few residents asked how people could get involved to help the purchase. At this time there aren’t a lot of volunteering opportunities for the public so the biggest way they could assist the purchase is by donating to the purchase, committee member Steve Smutko said.
“Somebody who wants to give $25 or $50 that matters because when you are doing big public projects like this the number of people you have buying in does add up and I see those kinds of donations possibly adding up to six figures,” Smutko said. “(Those donations) matter a lot when we go to funding agencies, so we can say we have 2,500-5,000 people that have chipped in.”
Go to www.pilothill.org for more information about the land purchase or to donate.
