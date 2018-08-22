Incumbent Rep. Jerry Paxton, R-Encampment, appeared to be on the verge of defeating Julie McCallister to win the Republican nomination for Wyoming House District 47 at deadline Tuesday.
At press time, Paxton had earned 1,249 votes while McCallister had earned just 577.
However, those vote totals did not include any votes from Albany County.
The district, which includes most of Carbon County and sections of Albany and Sweetwater counties, was the only legislative seat representing Albany County that had a contested race in Tuesday’s primary.
Paxton is a former high school principal and has served in the Legislature since 2013. He chairs the Natural Resources Funding Committee.
He also sits on the House revenue and education committees.
During his tenure, Paxton’s also sat on the House Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions Committee, Select Committee on Tribal Relations, Select Committee on Capital Financing & Investments, Select Committee on Statewide Education Accountability, Select Water Committee and the Task Force on Special Districts.
He is also a former Carbon County Commissioner.
In 2014, Paxton beat McCallister by 37 points. In 2016, that margin shrunk to 20 points. Paxton’s campaign finances were much smaller than his McCallister’s, according to the candidate’s finance reports.
McCallister reported $10,000 in campaign contributions last week. Paxton reported just $3,500. McCallister has been a full-time caregiver in Rock River since 2012. The former oil and gas worker also ran against Paxton in 2014 and 2016.
