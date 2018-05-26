PARKS AND RECREATION GUIDE: Find the current Parks and Recreation guide at www.cityoflaramie.org/parksandrec. Be sure to like Parks and Recreation on Facebook (www.facebook.com/laramie.parksandrecreation) for useful information and news. Call 721-5269 with questions regarding Parks and Recreation services.
NOTIFY ME: This service is a way to connect with the city of Laramie. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/notifyme, sign up and choose the areas to receive automatic notifications about to stay informed about the Parks & Recreation Department or various other city items. Notifications can be sent via text or email.
ROLLER SKATING AT THE ICE & EVENT CENTER: Find the schedule for sessions each week at www.cityoflaramie.org/roller. Sessions are hosted most Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons depending on other reservations. Admission is $5 for adults and $3.50 for children younger than 5.
JOIN THE TEAM: The city of Laramie has a summer lined up at the Parks and Recreation Department and wants the community to be a part of it. Those interested in working with parks and recreation this summer, or year round, are encouraged to go to www.cityoflaramie.org/employment to see what possibilities are available.
RUN THE RAILS FOR FUN AND FITNESS: Don’t miss out on this fun personal challenge. Tracking and activities will continue through October, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to honor the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the railroad and founding of the Laramie community while tracking activity miles, increasing fitness and winning fun rewards by participating in this fun personal challenge. Take a look at the informational video on the city of Laramie Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
OUTDOOR POOL SEASON COMING TO RECREATION CENTER: The outdoor pools are scheduled to open June 9, and in preparation, staff members are conducting trainings June 8. The indoor pools will close at 4 p.m. that day.
WASHINGTON PARK WADING POOL AND UNDINE SPLASH PAD: Pools are scheduled to open June 2, weather pending. The Washington Park wading pool is open from 12:30-4:30 p.m. seven days a week, and the Undine Park Splash Pad is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week. Both are free. Pools close for cool temperatures and lightning.
MEMBERSHIPS FOR EVERYONE: The recreation center has memberships for all ages and life stages, with additional benefits available at no additional charge. There are core drop-in fitness classes, which are now a part of a membership. Memberships also provide discounts to many scheduled activities as well as access to events like pickleball or First Friday Fun Night at no additional charge. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/membership for rates and details.
REGISTER NOW FOR SUMMER ACTIVITIES: Registration is open for many youth athletic activities and will open next week for summer swim lessons. Check out summer offerings at www.cityoflaramie.org/programguide or register at www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org.
RENT THE RECREATION CENTER: The recreation center has three meeting rooms, perfect for anything from a family get-together to a board meeting. The public can rent the gymnasiums, fitness rooms or a pool for parties. Call or stop by to see the facilities.
PICKLEBALL: This game incorporates aspects of tennis, ping pong and badminton. This drop-in activity is for beginners and experts alike. A membership or day pass includes entry to play. All equipment is provided and can be set up at other times pending available space. Drop-in recreational pickleball is from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays and noon-2 p.m. Sundays. Competitive pickleball is available from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays for intermediate to advanced players to gather and play mini tournaments within their skill divisions.
JOIN THE AFTERSCHOOL FUN: Those wondering what kind of fun enrichment activities they can provide for their school-aged children are encouraged to check out SACC, an enrichment program that provides a safe, supervised after-school environment where K-6 youth are inspired to learn. Activities include theme-based clubs, recreational sports including swimming and ice skating, homework and tutoring, indoor and outdoor free time and a healthy snack. Pick up an enrollment form at the front desk of the Laramie Community Recreation Center or complete and print the fillable registration form at www.cityoflaramie.org/sacc to register or for more information.
JUNIOR COWBOYS FLAG FOOTBALL: Young participants can learn the basics of football in this no-contact sport program. Boys and girls in grades K-3 are welcome. There is an early-registration discount available until July 18, and league play is from July 13-Oct. 10. Call 721-5269 or go to www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org for more information.
DROP-IN CHILD CARE WHILE YOU WORKOUT: Drop-in child care with a partnership through the Laramie Early Learning Cooperative is hosted in conjunction with the Albany County School District No. 1 schedule through May. Care is offered for children ages 1-5 years at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Mondays-Thursdays. Pre-registration is recommended as space is limited. Admission is $3.50 per hourly session for the first child in a family, and additional children are admitted for $2 per hour per child. Call Laura at 721-5290 for more information.
LITTLE SLUGGERS T-BALL: Young participants can learn about America’s favorite pastime in this program. Ages 3-4 play from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from July 2-Aug. 23, and ages 5-6 meet from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays July 2-Aug. 23. The registration deadline is June 27. Call 721-5269 or go to www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org for more information.
ROOKIE RUGBY: Development of fundamental rugby skills is offered to both boys and girls. This is a flag version of rugby and is played as a non-contact game. This program is for children ages 1-6, and the registration deadline is June 6. Practice is from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and play is from 6-7:30 p.m. Saturdays from June 6-July 28 at the Laramie Athletic Field. Call 721-5269 or go to www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org for more information.
SKATEBOARD CAMP: Classes will cover basic to intermediate skills for safe riding at the local skate park. This program is for children ages 6-12 to meet from 9-10:30 a.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 18-22 at the LaBonte Skate Park. Equipment is required, and the registration deadline is June 13. Call 721-5269 or go to www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org for more information.
PERSONAL TRAINERS: Those who want to try to improve their fitness levels reach new goals for flexibility and strength can try a session with a personal trainer. There are five personal trainers available to help participants develop their own personal fitness plan and work toward their goals. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/trainers for more information.
PRIVATE SWIM LESSONS: Those who never learned how to swim or need to improve or learn new strokes can participate in private lessons. Customized to specific skill sets, private lessons can improve all aspects of swimming skills. Private lessons are available for all skill levels and can be set up to anyone’s availability. Go to www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org or download a fillable form at www.cityoflaramie.org/privateswim to sign up. Classes are available to adults and children.
LEARN TO SWIM LESSONS: Children can fun while being safe in the water. Learn-to-swim lessons are available for all ages and skill levels. Go to www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org to check out available session. Member discounts apply, and the next sessions are coming in June.
INDOOR LEISURE POOL: Water toys and slides are available during open swim times to increase the recreation center pool experience. The Indoor Leisure Pool amenities are always available (except for swim lessons and water aerobics times). If they aren’t already on, staff members will open them on request.
FREE DROP-IN FITNESS CLASSES WITH A MEMBERSHIP: Recreation center members can stop by any day of the week for fun class offerings, including water aerobics, XaBeat, Revolutions, Body Power or Hardcore TBT. There are several classes to help fit several schedules and fitness levels. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/fitness to view the current fitness schedule and to check on holiday closures and cancellations. Attendees are encouraged to come early to ensure a spot in the class — they fill up quickly.
RECREATION PARTY PACKAGES: Community members can schedule their next birthday at the Laramie Community Recreation Center or Ice & Event Center. Party packages are available from 1-3 p.m. or 4-6 p.m. on most Saturdays and Sundays at the recreation center or during public skate and by special reservation at the Ice & Event Center. Parties can be as economical as a room rental with 10 admissions or as involved as a pool, sports or inflatable party with a host. Email parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie.org for more information about recreation center parties or dstalder@cityoflaramie.org for parties at the Ice & Event Center. Parties must be scheduled at least 10 days in advance to provide adequate scheduling and planning time.
PARKS: The Optimist Dog Park is closed and will re-open Wednesday. Crews will be renovating worn turf in high-use areas. Work will include aeration and over-seeding of weak areas. Patrons are asked to use the Aragon Dog Park or the off-leash area at Depot Park during this time.
Parks restroom facilities are open for the season. Closures might be necessary during freezing weather to prevent damage to plumbing. Irrigation systems are being fired up for the season. Drip lines to trees are the priority, then park systems. Drinking fountains will be charged at the end of May.
Volleyball nets are set up and the shade structures are scheduled to go up after the threat of heavy snow fall abates. Basketball nets will be inspected as crews can check them. The new disc golf signs at LaPrele will be installed after they arrive.
Crews are beginning to clean up park spaces, turf and shelters as weather allows, turf raking and sweeping will also occur. Visitors are asked to use caution around equipment as they are working in various areas. Staff members will also be placing trash cans in summer locations.
Contact Scott Hunter at 721-5257 or shunter@cityoflaramie.org with questions about parks crew activities.
ATHLETICS: Athletic fields are open for the season except during weather-related closure. Wet or snowy conditions continue to make some fields unplayable. Use of the fields for practice or play can result in damage and cause extended closures. Staff will be inspecting baseball, soccer and softball fields daily to determine the timing for safe play. Visitors are asked to stay off fields signed for closure or have gates locked to prevent admittance.
Batting cages will be taken down if there is a threat of snow.
Dog owners should use the designated dog parks or the Depot Park off-leash area to exercise their dogs. Enclosed fields are used by children and young adults. Dog owners are not allowed to use the fields for running their pets off leash.
GREENHILL CEMETERY: Memorial Day cleanup has begun, and staff members will be clearing winter debris from roads, grave spaces and fence lines. Staff members will do their best to cleanup tarnished and weathered items that have been left on grave spaces during the winter. Visitors should be aware of the cemetery rules and guidelines when placing additional items around grave spaces. Any items that do not meet these rules will be removed.
Winter grave spaces will have sod installed before Memorial Day. Irrigation will be fired up this week, and the Community Gardens irrigation will be shut down if freezing temperatures are expected. The water spigots are above ground and are prone to freeze breaks this time of year.
Those unfamiliar with the rules and regulations can go to the city of Laramie website, under Parks and Recreation, or call the office to get a copy of the regulations. Contact Cemetery Crew Leader Loni Wilson at 721-5268 or lwilson@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
INTEGRATED PEST MANAGEMENT: Crews will be treating turf areas to control broadleaf weeds in Greenhill Cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day. Applications will also be made in all parks and athletic fields in bare ground areas to control unwanted vegetation. Call the hotline at 721-5056 to hear a recorded message detailing any IPM or mosquito control applications. The message is updated at 4 p.m. daily for that evening and the following day. Hotline information is also available on the city web page. Scroll to the bottom of the city homepage and look for the hotline tab.
MOSQUITO CONTROL: Larval control operations are under way for the season. Crews will be applying Bti, a biological larvicide, to control mosquito larvae in irrigated and wetland areas in and around Laramie. Bti is nontoxic to birds, mammals, amphibians and fish and only affects the immature stages of mosquitoes and blackflies. Call the hotline at 721-5056 to hear a recorded message detailing any IPM or mosquito control applications. The message is updated at 4 p.m. daily for that evening and the following day. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org or contact Mosquito Control Crew Supervisor Tyler Shevling at 721-5258 or tshevling@cityoflaramie.org to report a standing water source or to access other information about the mosquito control program.
SUMMER EMPLOYMENT WITH MOSQUITO CONTROL: Applications for summer employment are now online at the city of Laramie website under job postings. Those interested in working outside for Parks, Cemetery or Mosquito Control and enjoy being busy all summer are encouraged to go to www.cityoflaramie.org/245/current-employment-opportunities to fill out an application.
PARKS, TREE AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: The Parks, Tree and Recreation Advisory Board meetings have been temporarily postponed for the summer months of June-August. Regular meetings will resume Sept. 12 at the Laramie Community Recreation Center Front Conference Room. The meeting’s location is wheelchair accessible, and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for special accommodations or interpretive services must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Call Inez at 721-3572 for more information.
