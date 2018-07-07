PARKS AND RECREATION GUIDE: Find the current Parks and Recreation guide at www.cityoflaramie.org/parksandrec. Be sure to like Parks and Recreation on Facebook (www.facebook.com/laramie.parksandrecreation) for useful information and news. Call 721-5269 with questions regarding Parks and Recreation services.
NOTIFY ME: This service is a way to connect with the city of Laramie. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/notifyme, sign up and choose the areas to receive automatic notifications about to stay informed about the Parks & Recreation Department or various other city items. Notifications can be sent via text or email.
SENIOR OLYMPICS REGISTRATION OPEN NOW: Laramie will host the 2018 Wyoming Senior Olympics from Aug. 2-4. Registration is open and includes activities for all interests and skills. Go to www.wyseniorolympics.com for details and registration information. Those who would like to volunteer to help with activities can email seniorolympics@cityoflaramie.org.
SUMMER ACTIVITIES: Registration is open now for summer activities. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/programguide for summer offerings or register at www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org to register.
JOIN THE TEAM: The city of Laramie has a fun summer lined up at the Parks and Recreation Department and wants the community to be a part of it. Those interested in working with parks and recreation this summer, or year round, are encouraged to go to www.cityoflaramie.org/employment to see what possibilities are available.
ROLLER SKATING AT THE ICE & EVENT CENTER: Find the schedule for sessions each week at www.cityoflaramie.org/roller. Sessions are hosted most Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons through July depending on other reservations. Admission is $5 for adults and $3.50 for children younger than 5.
RUN THE RAILS FOR FUN AND FITNESS: Don’t miss out on this fun personal challenge. Tracking and activities will continue through October to honor the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the railroad and founding of the Laramie community while tracking activity miles, increasing fitness and winning fun rewards. Take a look at the informational video on the city of Laramie Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
MEMBERSHIPS FOR EVERYONE: The recreation center has memberships for all ages and life stages, with additional benefits available at no additional charge. There are core drop-in fitness classes, which are now a part of a membership. Memberships also provide discounts to many scheduled activities as well as access to events like pickleball or First Friday Fun Night at no additional charge. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/membership for rates and details.
OUTDOOR POOL SEASON: The outdoor pools are now open with new concession options at the recreation center outdoor pool. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/pool for schedules.
WASHINGTON PARK WADING POOL AND UNDINE SPLASH PAD: The Washington Park wading pool is open from 12:30-4:30 p.m. daily, and the Undine Park Splash Pad is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Both are free. Pools close for cool temperatures and lightning.
FREE DROP-IN FITNESS CLASSES WITH A MEMBERSHIP: Recreation center members can stop by any day of the week for fun class offerings, including water aerobics, XaBeat, Revolutions, Body Power or Hardcore TBT. There are several classes to help fit several schedules and fitness levels. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/fitness to view the current fitness schedule and to check on holiday closures and cancellations. Attendees are encouraged to come early to ensure a spot in the class — they fill up quickly.
RENT THE RECREATION CENTER: The recreation center has three meeting rooms, perfect for anything from a family get-together to a board meeting. The public can rent the gymnasiums, fitness rooms or a pool for parties. Call or stop by to see the facilities.
CHILD CARE WHILE YOU WORK OUT: Child care is available for ages 1-6 Mondays-Thursdays each week. Time slots will be available at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Admission is $3.50 per hour for one child, and additional children in the same family are admitted for $2 per child per hour. Space is limited, so it is highly recommended to sign up ahead of time for a time slot. Call 721-5269, option No. 7 to reserve a spot or visit the recreation center front desk to sign up.
JUNIOR COWBOYS FLAG FOOTBALL: Young participants can learn the basics of football in this no-contact sport program. Boys and girls in grades K-3 are welcome. There is an early-registration discount available until July 18, and league play is from July 13-Oct. 10. Call 721-5269 or go to www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org for more information.
LEARN TO SWIM LESSONS: Children can have fun while being safe in the water. Learn-to-swim lessons are available for all ages and skill levels. Go to www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org to check out available session. Member discounts apply.
INDOOR LEISURE POOL: Water toys and slides are available during open swim times to increase the recreation center pool experience. The Indoor Leisure Pool amenities are always available (except for swim lessons and water aerobics times). If they aren’t already on, staff members will open them on request.
PERSONAL TRAINERS: Those who want to try to improve their fitness levels, reach new goals for flexibility and increase strength can try a session with a personal trainer. There are five personal trainers available to help participants develop their own personal fitness plan and work toward their goals. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/trainers for more information.
FREE YOUTH BICYCLING PROGRAMS: Thanks to the Elks Lodge, the Bicycle in the Community and Bicycle Safety classes are free. Register at www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org to secure a spot. Classes are taught by members of the local police force.
PICKLEBALL: This game incorporates aspects of tennis, ping pong and badminton. This drop-in activity is for beginners and experts alike. A membership or day pass includes entry to play. All equipment is provided and can be set up at other times pending available space. Drop-in recreational pickleball is from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays and noon-2 p.m. Sundays. Competitive pickleball is available from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays for intermediate to advanced players to gather and play mini tournaments within their skill divisions.
RECREATION PARTY PACKAGES: Community members can schedule their next birthday at the Laramie Community Recreation Center or Ice & Event Center. Party packages are available from 1-3 p.m. or 4-6 p.m. on most Saturdays and Sundays at the recreation center or during public skate and by special reservation at the Ice & Event Center. Parties can be as economical as a room rental with 10 admissions or as involved as a pool, sports or inflatable party with a host. Email parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie.org for more information about recreation center parties or dstalder@cityoflaramie.org for parties at the Ice & Event Center. Parties must be scheduled at least 10 days in advance to provide adequate scheduling and planning time.
LARAMIE MUNICIPAL BAND CONCERT SERIES: The Municipal Band Concert Series is back for 2018. On Wednesday evenings during summer, the community can enjoy the family-friendly concert series at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell in Washington Park while listening to a variety of musical repertoires. The concerts are sponsored by the Laramie Parks and Recreation Department, the band will continue concerts at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday evening through Aug. 1. The concerts are free to the public. Members of the band include community members from Laramie and Albany County, as well as select University of Wyoming musicians and high school performers, covering the gamut of almost seven decades of band geeks sharing their talent with the audiences and having fun. The director is Robert Belser, UW director of bands. Contact Parks and Recreation Director Todd Feezer at tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org or 721-5260 for more information.
PARKS: The Optimist Dog Park is now open for public use. Cool weather and rain slowed the germination process. However, staff fenced off some of the weaker areas to help the new shoots grow. Crews will be there twice a week to mow and trim the taller grass.
Mowing crews have begun cleaning up native grass areas along roadways and holding ponds this month. Beautification areas and new tree plantings are being inspected and cleaned as needed.
Crews are beginning to clean up park spaces, turf and shelters as weather allows, and turf raking and sweeping will also occur. Visitors should use caution around equipment as they are working in various areas. Staff will also be placing trash cans in summer locations.
Contact Scott Hunter at 721-5257 or shunter@cityoflaramie.org with questions about parks crew activities.
SUMMER EMPLOYMENT: Applications for summer employment are now online at the city of Laramie website under job postings. Those interested in working outside for Parks, Cemetery or Mosquito Control and enjoy being busy all summer are encouraged to go to www.cityoflaramie.org/245/current-employment-opportunities to fill out an application.
ATHLETICS: Athletic fields are open for the season except during weather-related closure. Wet conditions continue to make some fields unplayable. Use of the fields for practice or play can result in damage and cause extended closures. Staff will be inspecting baseball, soccer and softball fields daily to determine the timing for safe play. Visitors are asked to stay off fields signed for closure or have gates locked to prevent admittance.
Batting cages will be taken down if there is a threat of snow.
Dog owners should use the designated dog parks or the Depot Park off-leash area to exercise their dogs. Enclosed fields are used by children and young adults. Dog owners are not allowed to use the fields for running pets.
GREENHILL CEMETERY: The Memorial Day flowers that do not meet the cemetery rules and regulations were picked up or moved to an appropriate location. The public should be aware of the cemetery rules and guidelines when placing additional items around grave spaces. Any items that do not meet these rules will be removed. Glass items are not allowed.
Winter grave spaces have new sod. These areas are flagged and are receiving extra water. Irrigation is on and running. Water might be on during the day so staff can manage and correct any systems that need adjusting.
Those unfamiliar with the rules and regulations can go to the city of Laramie website, under Parks and Recreation, or call the office to get a copy of the regulations. Contact Cemetery Crew Leader Loni Wilson at 721-5268 or lwilson@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
INTEGRATED PEST MANAGEMENT: Crews will be treating turf areas to control broadleaf weeds in parks and athletic fields. Applications will consist of bare ground areas along fence lines and warning tracks to control unwanted vegetation. Call the hotline at 721-5056 to hear a recorded message detailing any IPM or mosquito control applications. The message is updated at 4 p.m. daily for that evening and the following day. Hotline information is also available on the city web page. Scroll to the bottom of the city homepage and look for the hotline tab.
MOSQUITO CONTROL: Larval control operations are underway for the season. Crews will be applying Bti, a biological larvicide, to control mosquito larvae in irrigated and wetland areas in and around Laramie. Bti is nontoxic to birds, mammals, amphibians and fish and only affects the immature stages of mosquitoes and blackflies. Crews have started the evening fogging to control the overwintered adult mosquitoes and the trap counts are starting to show the flood irrigation species we typically see this time of year. Call the hotline at 721-5056 to hear a recorded message detailing any IPM or mosquito control applications. The message is updated at 4 p.m. daily for that evening and the following day. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org or contact Mosquito Control Crew Supervisor Tyler Shevling at 721-5258 or tshevling@cityoflaramie.org to report a standing water source or to access other information about the Mosquito Control program.
PARKS, TREE AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: The Parks, Tree and Recreation Advisory Board meetings have been temporarily postponed for the summer months of June-August. Regular meetings will resume Sept. 12 at the Laramie Community Recreation Center Front Conference Room. The meeting’s location is wheelchair accessible, and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for special accommodations or interpretive services must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Call Inez at 721-3572 for more information.
SIXTH-PENNY TAX RENEWAL: Elections for the sixth-penny specific purpose tax renewal are Aug. 21. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/penniesbuildcommunity for more information.
