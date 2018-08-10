Mrs. Wyoming is hoping to raise funds to help her to go to the national Mrs. America competition in Las Vegas.
Sarah McArthur, the title holder for Mrs. Wyoming, will be hosting a raffle and social at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. She said there are a wide array of prizes that were donated, from a certificate for a 60-minute Swedish massage to gift certificates from local businesses. The tickets will be sold for $4 each.
McArthur hopes to raise $2,500 to help her represent Wyoming at the Mrs. America pageant later this month. As she is currently supporting her husband as he works on his degree at the University of Wyoming, every bit helps, she said. McArthur said she is intimidated, as her only experience in pageants was the one she won. She feels her strengths are her people skills and her ability to hide her nervousness.
McArthur said she was surprised she won the Mrs. Wyoming pageant in the first place and does not consider herself a pageant girl. Her friend persuaded her to sign up, and MacArthur said she expected her to win.
“When they announced my name, I thought, ‘You said the wrong name,’” McArthur said.
McArthur is originally from South Carolina, the youngest of nine kids. Her father died from leukemia when she was only 10 years old, and she was raised by her single mother after that. She attended Brigham Young University for a few semesters before doing missionary work for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. She returned to BYU and met her husband there.
Currently, McArthur said she is working at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in admitting. She said she enjoys her job there because she gets to meet people and hear their different stories. It makes her realize how hard some people’s lives are and the gifts in her own life, she said.
McArthur also donates some of her time to charity. She has participated in a couple local events and plans on starting one up that assists women with infertility. McArthur said she suffers from a condition that makes it difficult for her to have children, and she wants to reach out to other women facing the same problem.
