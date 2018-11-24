With Thanksgiving dinner down to just leftovers it’s time to answer the call of the wild and get outdoors to jump-start the snow season. Be the mode cross-country or alpine skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing or snowbiking – there is enough snow already to kick-start the season.
The forecast for the weekend is for temperatures in the mid- to upper-20s at the lower elevations. Expect it to be about 10 degrees colder in the mountains and then, in the very high country, temperatures will be lucky to crack into single digits.
Bundle up and dress in layers, ready to add and subtract clothing as needed, and head outdoors; the snow has arrived – at least enough to get things started.
Downhill Skiing and Snowboarding
While the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area is closed until Nov. 30, it is expected opening day could be a good one. Mother Nature delivered about a foot of snow last weekend and more is expected through this weekend. Between that and temperatures cold enough to make snow, it should be a great opening weekend.
The only ski areas in Wyoming currently spinning their lifts are Grand Targhee and, starting today, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. As of mid-week, the slopes there have seen 61 and 62 inches of snow, respectively.
Colorado ski resorts are opening with a good bit more snow than they saw at this time last year. Most report at least a 24-inch base compared to a good 10 inches less by this time last year.
Medicine Bow Mountains – skiing and snowshoeing
The Medicine Bow Mountains above Centennial have seen about 6 to 12 inches of snow every week for the last three weekends. According to Centennial resident, Tony Hoch, conditions are good for snowshoeing at the Corner Mountain trails.
“Ski at your own risk, though, since the base has not set up and you’ll likely hit the occasion rock, especially on steeper pitches,” Hoch said. “Little Laramie trails across the highway are probably similar or might have a little less snow due to the southern exposure.”
Hoch has also skied from the Green Rock trailhead and said conditions there are excellent. As of last weekend, there’s 18 inches of snow at the trailhead but up to 30 inches in the meadows near the old science camp. He reports Sally Creek and Upper Barber Lake trials are excellent for skiing or snowshoeing.
Another backcountry skier reported about 24 inches of snow on the user-packed Upper Libby Creek Trail as of last weekend. The snow is soft, though, with the base just starting to form for the season.
Generally conditions are too soft for snowbiking and it is recommended to avoid hiking the trails since that mode leaves significant “post holes” that make it particularly rough for skiing.
Conditions will be rough to start the season at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230. Last summer’s Badger Creek Fire affected the area and it unknown at this time if grooming will occur this season.
Pole Mountain – skiing, snowshoeing and snowbiking
Nordic skiers are already hitting the trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area, although likely using old “rock” skis. Packing of the snow on the Nordic ski routes began last Sunday with rolling – not actual grooming – of the snow to start base formation. Head Medicine Bow Nordic Association groomer, Randy Hulme, said coverage is fair to paper thin. Some of the trails still need more snow before any rolling can occur.
Snowbikers report excellent conditions on the multi-use trails where snow coverage is a bit low for skiing but great for biking. It can get icy, though, in areas where the snow is thin.
Those wanting to get more involved with the volunteer organization, Medicine Bow Nordic Association, are invited to the annual member meeting and potluck dinner. The event will be at the Laramie Recreation Center Conference Room on Tuesday, Nov. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. Only lifetime members or those who paid their annual fee for the year are eligible to run for the board but everyone is invited to share food, mingle with other skiers, vote for board members and find out what the MBNA is up to.
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
