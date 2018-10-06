Some call it the most boring drive on the planet. Others gaze with wonder and astonishment at the miles and miles of open space. Shirley Basin is one of those places where beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
This vast high elevation prairie begins north of the town of Medicine Bow at the Freezeout Mountains. In Mae Urbanek’s book “Wyoming Place Names” there are two stories on how that name came to be. Either a mail carrier was caught in a storm and wrote “froze out” on a rock or a bunch of hunters from England went into these mountains in the early 1870s and froze out. That story ends there and does not indicate if they actually froze to death or if they got out alive. Either way, the name provides a warning that this is probably not a good place to be in the middle of winter.
The pothole-type basin extends west to the Shirley Mountains. The white face of Chalk Mountain rises to the northwest while to the north, the rim of the basin drops down into Bates Hole with the hills of the Laramie Range continuing to the northeast and east.
Shirley Basin is a sea of sagebrush where pronghorn antelope are plentiful as well as other wildlife that thrive on this staple of the Wyoming prairie. Human visitors are few and far between outside the hunting season.
The area has been nominated by Audubon Wyoming as an Important Bird Area and Jacelyn Downey, Education Programs Manager with Audubon of the Rockies, said Shirley Basin is an amazing but undiscovered gem.
“Shirley Basin is a special and unique area,” Downey said. “Its significance as a vast and largely unfragmented sagebrush habitat for Wyoming mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and more can’t be denied.”
While water is scarce across the basin, livestock reservoirs are numerous to capture any rain and snow that falls. One of the largest is the Shirley Basin Reservoir, approximately 10 miles northwest of the intersection of Highway 77 and Highway 487. According to Wyoming Game and Fish Department Fisheries Biologist, Steve Gale, that reservoir is stocked annually.
“We put in 8 to 10-inch rainbow trout,” Gale said. “Often the fish don’t survive through the winter so we re-stock it with catchable trout every spring.”
Be prepared to adjust your angling to cast with the wind since it’s a nearly constant condition across Shirley Basin. This wind corridor that extends from Rock Springs to Wheatland is due to the low point in the Continental Divide to the west. As the Wind River Mountains end, there is a low point before the Sierra Madre Mountains begin and rise back up. Since air won’t cross a mountain if it can go around it, this low point is like a bathtub drain with all the air rushing through, creating an air funnel.
Before wind farms became a thing, uranium was the hot ticket with mining kicking off in the 1960s in the northeast quarter of Shirley Basin. To accommodate the miners and their families, the town of Shirley Basin sprouted from the prairie and was once home to about 200 residents. It was abandoned in 1992, though, and all that remains today are crumbling streets and a few derelict trailer houses. Trees planted by residents can still be seen from miles away since such tall vegetation is a rarity in this wind-swept region.
Another leftover from the uranium boom is Walker Jenkins Lake, created through mine reclamation. Located 3.5 miles east of Highway 487, it is a deep reservoir that is also stocked annually with rainbow trout and even some cutthroat trout.
While human activity has waned since then, there is the potential that all that quiet could change as wind development expands. That means now is the time to get out to Shirley Basin and experience the big open space and embrace the value of emptiness.
There are plenty of recreation possibilities: wildlife viewing, camping with star-gazing, birdwatching, mountain biking and, well, maybe even flying a kite comes to mind.
“It is just a beautiful place to spend time,” Downey said. “My favorite memory is spotting a juvenile short-horned lizard; they are just so fun to watch. Keep your eyes open because you never know what you might see.”
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
