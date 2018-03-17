Spring weather seems to be working its way into the Laramie area, and with the changing season comes a slate of outdoor races and events. Here’s a rundown of what’s going on in southeast Wyoming.
April
Downtown Running Club: 5-6 p.m. Tuesday evenings starting April 3 at Bare Necessities Physical Therapy, 217 S. First St. During this new, free event, participants can complete a 5k when they show up and earn a T-shirt after 10 runs. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieDRC.
Friday Night Bouldering Series: 6-9 p.m. April 13 at the University of Wyoming Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center. The low-key competition series is open to the community and features new routes for climbers of all abilities. Go to www.uwyo.edu/rec/outdoor-program.
Combat Color Run: 11 a.m. April 21 at Optimist Park. During the 3-mile run or 1.5-mile walk, participants will battle each other with colored powder while celebrating military veterans. Go to www.combatcolor.com.
Interfaith-Good Samaritan Sue Wedel Run/Walk/Wheel: 2 p.m. April 29 at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. This long-standing event raises money for Interfaith-Good Samaritan, with music and food afterwards for participants. Go to www.laramieinterfaith.org.
May
Purple Run: May 5 at the University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse. Celebrate the conclusion of She’s A Runner Girl by completing a 5k around campus with the program’s elementary school-aged participants. Go to www.facebook.com/shesarunnergirl.
Hapi-ness 5k: 9 a.m. May 19 at Laramie Junior High School, 1355 N. 22nd St. Proceeds from the long-running race will benefit a family in the community fighting a major illness. Call 721-4430.
Wyoming Marathon Races: 7 a.m. May 27 at the Lincoln Monument Rest Area. The oldest continuous marathon in the state also includes a 5k, half-marathon and 50k on mostly dirt and gravel roads. Go to www.wyomingmarathonraces.weebly.com.
June
Pilot Hill 25k Classic: 8 a.m. June 2 at Altitude Fitness, 3905 Grand. The oldest footrace in Wyoming takes runners to the top of Pilot Hill and back on two-track roads. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first man and first woman to the top as well as race winners. Go to www.highplainsharriers.org/pilothill.
Jackalope 5k: 8 a.m. June 9 at Optimist Park. Proceeds for the dog-friendly event, which will be timed this year, will benefit Black Dog Animal Rescue. Go to www.bdar.org.
Gowdy Grinder: 9:30 a.m. June 9 at Curt Gowdy State Park. Now in its 10th year, the mountain bike race includes divisions for beginner, intermediate, advanced and open riders. Go to www.laramieracing.com.
Dad Dog Ride: 9 a.m. June 16 at Kiwanis Park. This low-key road ride of up to 50 miles is free to Laramie BikeNet members and followed by a cook-out. Go to www.laramiebikenet.org.
Laramie Mountain Bike Series: 6 p.m. June 19 at the Happy Jack Trailhead. The four-race series runs twice a month through July, with divisions for kids, juniors and beginner, intermediate, advanced and open riders. Go to laramieracing.com.
JackalOpen 2018: June 23 at LaPrele Park. The first PDGA event in Laramie is set to show off the park’s redesigned disc golf course, with divisions for amateurs and pros. Go to www.facebook.com/laramiediscgolf.
July
Hospice of Laramie Toodeloo 5k and 10k: July 14 at the First Street Plaza. Celebrate Laramie Jubilee Days with a jaunt through downtown Laramie. Proceeds will benefit Hospice of Laramie. Go to www.hospiceoflaramie.com.
Laramie Enduro: 7:30 a.m. July 28 on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Riders will have the choice of one or two laps on a 30-mile course. Go to www.laramieracing.com.
August
Wild West Relay: Aug. 3-4 from Fort Collins, Colorado, to Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Teams of up to 12 runners will cover 200 miles, including a short hop through Albany County. Go to www.rltrelays.com.
Cowboy Tough Adventure Week: Aug. 11-12 at Curt Gowdy State Park. Rev3Adventure presents three adventure races that require running, mountain biking and paddling, ranging from a few hours to 24 hours in length for solo or duo racers. Go to www.cowboytoughwy.com.
Antelope Dash: 8 a.m. Aug. 25 at Curt Gowdy State Park. Proceeds from the four-mile and eight-mile trail races will benefit Wyoming Conservation Corps. Go to www.antelopedash.org.
September
Two Moon 24: Sept. 23-24 at Glendo State Park. During Wyoming’s only 24-hour race, solo riders and teams compete to ride as many laps of the course as possible starting from the park’s Two Moon Campground. Go to www.laramieracing.com.
Jelm Mountain Run: 9 a.m. Sept. 22 three miles south of Woods Landing. The 10-mile course goes to the top of Jelm Mountain and back, and proceeds will benefit Albany County Search and Rescue. Go to highplainsharriers.org/jelm.
October
Southeast Wyoming Cyclocross Race Series: times and dates to be determined, at LaPrele Park. Riders will cross a grass, trail and pavement course with obstacles as part of a series of races in Laramie and Cheyenne. Go to se-wyo-cx.blogspot.com.
Silent Trails Memorial Race: 9 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Tie City Trailhead. The free race honors members of the 2001 University of Wyoming men’s cross country team. Go to highplainsharriers.org/silenttrails.
November
Gobble Wobble 5k: 9 a.m. Nov. 17 at Laramie High School, 1710 Boulder Drive. Proceeds will benefit the LHS cross country and track and field teams. Call 721-4420.
