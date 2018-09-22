PARKS AND RECREATION GUIDE: Find the current Parks and Recreation guide at www. cityoflaramie.org/parksandrec. Be sure to like Parks and Recreation on Facebook (www.facebook.com/laramie.parksandrecreation) for useful information and news. Call 721-5269 with questions regarding Parks and Recreation services.
MEMBERSHIPS FOR EVERYONE: The recreation center has memberships for all ages and life stages, with additional benefits available at no additional charge. There are core drop-in fitness classes, which are now a part of a membership. Memberships also provide discounts to many scheduled activities as well as access to events like pickleball or First Friday Fun Night at no additional charge. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/membership for rates and details.
RENT THE RECREATION CENTER: The recreation center has three meeting rooms, perfect for anything from a family get-together to a board meeting. The public can rent the gymnasiums, fitness rooms or a pool for parties. Call or stop by to see the facilities.
PERSONAL TRAINERS: Those who want to improve their fitness and reach new goals for flexibility and strength can try a session with a personal trainer. The recreation center has five personal trainers available to help develop personal fitness plans and work toward fitness goals. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/trainers for more information.
LEARN TO SKATE (SNOWPLOW SAM): These classes are designed for skaters ages 3-5. This unit gives the student room to grow as a skater, while considering their well-being and security, building a lifetime of skating starts from the beginning. This class is designed to make sure children have a great experience to get them to come back. Registration is open now.
LEARN TO SKATE (BASIC LEVELS): These levels are designed for skaters ages 6-18. This unit covers skaters who are new to the ice as well as experienced skaters. Skaters who are coming from the Snowplow Sam unit will begin at either Basic 2 or 3 after assessments.
LEARN TO SKATE (HOCKEY FOR AGES 3-16): This class is designed for the hockey skater with little to no experience. Upon completion of this level, some of the skills the skater will be able to execute will be proper hockey stance, two-foot glides, forward swizzles and double c-cuts. Once the skater masters these skills, they will be ready to transition into the Laramie Amateur Hockey Club Initiation Program. Classes are at the Laramie Ice & Events Center. Registration opened Aug. 1 and closes the first day of each session. Participants are encouraged to wear long socks, warm clothes and gloves. There will be no class the week of Nov. 20-25 for the Thanksgiving break. Inquire at the front desk for more information.
LEARN TO SKATE USA (FIGURE AND SPEED SKATING): The Ice & Event Center is offering a USFS skating cirriculum through its high-altitude skating program. Classes are offered Sundays in figure skating and speed skating. Email Skate Director Tracy Malone at tmalone@cityodlaramie.org or go to parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org for more information.
HALF-PRICE PUBLIC SKATE: Visitors can enjoy half-priced public skate or USFS practice ice for ACSD No. 1 scheduled half- and full-days off. Half-price skate times at the Ice & Events Center will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday and Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 6. USFS practice ice times will be from 1:45-3:45 p.m. Monday and Oct. 25 and Nov. 6. Visitors can also enjoy half-priced lunch skate times from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/ice for more information.
FREE DROP-IN FITNESS CLASSES WITH A MEMBERSHIP: Recreation center members can stop by any day of the week for fun class offerings, including water aerobics, XaBeat, Revolutions, Body Power or Hardcore TBT. There are several classes to help fit several schedules and fitness levels. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/fitness to view the current fitness schedule and to check on holiday closures and cancellations. Attendees are encouraged to come early to ensure a spot in the class — they fill up quickly.
CARDIO KICKBOXING INTERVAL CLASS: This drop-in class is from 6-6:45 a.m. Thursdays in Studio B and is free with a membership or purchase of a day pass.
STEP INTERVAL TRAINING: This drop-in class meets from 6-6:45 a.m. Tuesdays in Studio B and is free with a membership or purchase of a day pass.
FIRST FRIDAY FUN NIGHT: On the first Friday of each month starting Oct. 5 the rec center has fun and games scheduled from 6-8:30 p.m. for children of all ages. Bring friends, bring family and have some healthy Friday night fun. The recreation center will have water activities in the pool, games, crafts and, of course, the ever-popular inflatable obstacle course in the gym. Admission is free with a membership or day pass.
DROP-IN BASKETBALL: The west court at the Laramie Community Recreation Center will be available for pick-up basketball for ages 16 and older from 6-8 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 2-4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 30. Pinnies and basketballs are available at the front desk to check out. This program is free with a membership or day pass and for ages 16 and older.
WEIGHT ROOM ORIENTATION: Those who are new to the recreation center, intimidated or unsure about how to use all the equipment or want expert advice from experienced fitness staff are encouraged to stop in for an orientation to the weight room, equipment and group fitness courses. Staff will cover proper lifting techniques and weight room etiquette. Sign-up is at the front desk or online. Orientations are for ages 12 and older and are planned for 9:45 am. Oct. 13.
RUN THE RAILS FOR FUN AND FITNESS: Don’t miss out on this fun personal challenge. Tracking and activities will continue through October to honor the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the railroad and founding of the Laramie community while tracking activity miles, increasing fitness and winning fun rewards. Take a look at the informational video on the city of Laramie Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
LEARN TO SWIM LESSONS (SESSION 2): Children can have fun while being safe in the water. Learn-to-swim lessons are available for all ages and skill levels. Go to parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org to check out available sessions. Classes are available for 3 months-3 years old, 3-6 years old and 4-12 years old. Classes begin Oct. 1. Member discounts apply.
INDOOR LEISURE POOL: Water toys and slides are available during open swim times to increase the recreation center pool experience. The Indoor Leisure Pool amenities are always available (except for swim lessons and water aerobics times). If they aren’t already on, staff members will open them on request.
CPR/AED/1ST AID (AGES 15 AND OLDER): This course provides the skills and knowledge necessary to immediately care for someone who has an injury, experiencing a cardiac or breathing emergency until advanced medical personel arrive. This course will provide students the opportunity to confront the fear of providing care and gain the confidence to assist others in their communities, homes, schools and workplaces. Member discounts apply. Classes are at the recreation center. The registration deadlines are Oct. 11 and Dec. 13, respectively. Training is $80 and the next class meets from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 13.
SACC AFTER-SCHOOL PROGRAM FOR GRADES K-6: SACC is an enrichment program that provides a safe, supervised afterschool environment where children are inspired to learn. Activities include theme-based clubs, recreational sports, homework time and indoor and outdoor free time. A healthy snack is provided each day, as well as a healthy dose of positive reinforcement. Transportation from all Laramie elementary schools is provided by Albany County School District No. 1. Registration for the 2018-2019 school year is open. Forms can be picked up at the Laramie Community Recreation Center or at www.cityoflaramie.org/parksandrec.The program is after school until 5:30 p.m. all full ACSD No. 1 school days through May 30 at the recreation center. Capacity is 60 students per day. The fee is based on a sliding-fee scale. Fees are $5.50, $9 or $16/per day or $26, $42 or $75/per week, if paid before the fifth of the month. To be considered for the sliding-fee scale, parents must provide proof of income and a statement of household size when submitting the enrollment form. If paid after the fifth of the month, fees are slightly higher. Schedules are set at the beginning of each semester, and a $20 fee will be assessed for each change made after initial registration.
SCHOOL’S OUT, BUT SACC IS IN: In addition to the daily afterschool program, SACC will be in operation during days designated by ACSD No. 1 as staff development/ early release. Pre-registration is required for each of these days, and enrollments are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a maximum of 40 children accepted each day. The fee of $32 for full days and $16 for half days must be paid at the time of registration. Enrollment in SACC is not required to register for these days. Registration opens for the following days in the fall: Monday, then Nov. 6, Jan. 21 and April 22 (full days) and Oct. 19, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 29 and May 24 (half days). The last day of SACC is May 29. There will be No SACC on days ACSD No. 1 has designated as no-school days. For 2018, these include Oct. 25-26, Nov. 21-23 and Dec. 24-31. For 2019, these include Jan. 1-4, March 18-22 and May 27.
PICKLEBALL: This game incorporates aspects of tennis, ping pong and badminton. This drop-in activity is for beginners and experts alike. A membership or day pass includes entry to play. All equipment is provided and can be set up at other times pending available space. Drop-in recreational pickleball is from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays and noon-2 p.m. Sundays. Competitive pickleball is available from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays for intermediate to advanced players to gather and play mini tournaments within their skill divisions.
CHILD CARE WHILE YOU WORKOUT: Fall child care, in partnership with Laramie Early Learning Cooperative, will begin Tuesday. Child care is available Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays each week for ages 1-6. Time slots will be available at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Mondays-Thursdays through Dec. 20. Admission is $3.50 per hour for one child, and additional children in the same family are admitted $2 per child per hour. Space is limited, so it is highly recommended attendees sign up ahead of time for a time slot. Call 721-5269, option No. 7, to reserve a spot or stop at the recreation center front desk to sign up.
GYM JAM (AGES 2-5): This is a great opportunity for a pre-K child to get an introduction to athletic movement. Enrollment is $18. Classes will meet 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays starting Oct. 23 for six weeks to learn introductions to athletic movements like running, jumping, kicking and throwing. There will be no class Nov. 6. Call 721-5269 or go to parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org for more information.
RECREATION PARTY PACKAGES: Community members can schedule their next birthday at the Laramie Community Recreation Center or Ice & Event Center. Party packages are available from 1-3 p.m. or 4-6 p.m. on most Saturdays and Sundays at the recreation center or during public skate and by special reservation at the Ice & Event Center. Parties can be as economical as a room rental with 10 admissions or as involved as a pool, sports or inflatable party with a host. Email parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie.org for more information about recreation center parties or stalder@cityoflaramie.org for parties at the Ice & Event Center. Parties must be scheduled at least 10 days in advance to provide adequate scheduling and planning time.
PARKS: The Optimist Dog Park is now open for public use. Cool weather and rain slowed the germination process. However, staff fenced off some of the weaker areas to help the new shoots grow. Crews will be there twice a week to mow and trim the taller grass. Mowing crews have begun cleaning up native grass areas along roadways and holding ponds. Beautification areas and new tree plantings are being inspected and cleaned as needed.
Crews are beginning to clean up park spaces, turf and shelters as weather allows, and turf raking and sweeping will also occur. Visitors should use caution around equipment as they are working in various areas. Staff will also be placing trash cans in summer locations.
Contact Scott Hunter at 721-5257 or shunter@cityoflaramie.org with questions about parks crew activities.
ATHLETICS: Athletic fields are open for the season except during weather-related closures. Wet conditions continue to make some fields unplayable. Use of the fields for practice or play can result in damage and cause extended closures. Staff will be inspecting baseball, soccer and softball fields daily to determine the timing for safe play. Visitors are asked to stay off fields signed for closure or have gates locked to prevent admittance.
Batting cages will be taken down if there is a threat of snow.
Dog owners should use the designated dog parks or the Depot Park off-leash area to exercise their dogs. Enclosed fields are used by children and young adults. Dog owners are not allowed to use the fields for running pets.
GREENHILL CEMETERY: Any items that do not meet cemetery rules and regulations were picked up or moved to an appropriate location. The public should be aware of the cemetery rules and guidelines when placing additional items around grave spaces. Any items that do not meet these rules will be removed. Glass items are not allowed.
Aeration has been completed in the cemetery. Plugs of dirt and grass will be left on the surface of the turf for about a week but will not be noticeable after a couple of weeks. Staff is working on dry areas in the cemetery. Irrigation might be on intermittently during the day to correct these issues.
Those unfamiliar with the rules and regulations can go to the city of Laramie website, under Parks and Recreation, or call the office to get a copy of the regulations. Contact Cemetery Crew Leader Loni Wilson at 721-5268 or lwilson@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
INTEGRATED PEST MANAGEMENT: Crews are currently treating bare-ground areas where unwanted vegetation exists. Crews will also be working on parks areas with broadleaf weeds using broadleaf herbicides. All areas will be signed before an application occurs. Call the hotline at 721-5056 to hear a recorded message detailing any IPM or mosquito control applications. The message is updated at 4 p.m. daily for that evening and the following day. Hotline information is also available on the city web page. Scroll to the bottom of the city homepage and look for the hotline tab.
MOSQUITO CONTROL (FOGGING CONCLUDED): The rating of the Risk of West Nile virus infection continues to be rated at level 1 (low risk) based on the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for a phased response to WNv surveillance data. Currently, no samples have tested positive for WNv in Albany County.
Surveillance traps located throughout the Laramie Valley are showing extremely low counts of vector mosquitoes. Although the trap numbers have dipped below the treatment threshold there is still a slight risk of infection through mosquito bites and citizens are reminded to continue to use precautions, especially from dusk to 10 p.m., when vector mosquitoes are most active.
On Aug. 15, fogging for the control of adult mosquitoes was suspended pending the results of further surveillance. There has been no increase in adult activity signaling that most of the blood feeding activity has ceased for the season. Based on this assessment, all fogging has been concluded for the season.
Larval control operations will continue at sites where permanent water might produce more vector mosquitoes. During the late summer/early fall, female mosquitoes cease blood feeding and feed exclusively on nectar to prepare for winter hibernation. The mated females will overwinter in warm places and take a blood meal in the spring to begin the next generation of offspring. By continuing to do larval control we can help to deplete the numbers of overwintering females that will be available to start next year’s production. Larval control crews will continue treatments until freezing conditions eliminate larval activity.
City of Laramie technicians have tested a total of 102 samples of Culex tarsalis mosquitoes throughout the summer season with no positive samples for WNv. Two crows have also been tested with no positive samples.
Further Wyoming WNv information can be found at www.badskeeter.org or the Centers for Disease Control website at www.cdc.gov/westnile/index.html. Call the hotline at 721-5056 to hear a recorded message detailing any IPM or mosquito control applications. The message is updated at 4 p.m. daily for that evening and the following day. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org or contact Mosquito Control Crew Supervisor Tyler Shevling at 721-5258 or tshevling@cityoflaramie.org to report a standing water source or to access other information about the Mosquito Control program.
PARKS, TREE AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: The Parks, Tree and Recreation Advisory Board regular meetings will resume 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Laramie Community Recreation Center Front Conference Room. The meeting’s location is wheelchair accessible, and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for special accommodations or interpretive services must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Call Inez at 721-3572 for more information.
