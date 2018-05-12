PARKS AND RECREATION GUIDE: View the Parks and Recreation Guide at www.cityoflaramie.org/parksandrec or like Parks and Recreation on Facebook (www.facebook.com/laramie.parksandrecreation) for the latest events and updates, as well as a variety of forms and applications. Parks and Recreation shares useful information and news on its Facebook page. Call 721-5269 for more information on Parks and Recreation news.
NOTIFY ME: Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/notifyme and click on Parks & Rec to sign up for automatic notifications, which can be sent via text or email, to stay informed about recreation center facility schedules and closures.
Roller Skating: For some fun for children and adults alike, check the schedule for sessions each week at www.cityoflaramie.org/roller. Sessions are most Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons depending on other reservations. The cost is $5 for adults and $3.50 for children younger than 5.
Bug Thug Keith Wardlaw is retiring: Keith’s retirement party is from 2:30-4:30pm Thursday at the Laramie Community Recreation Center. Keith has been with Parks and Recreation for more than 27 years keeping mosquitos at bay for the community’s summer activities. Bid him farewell as he moves into another phase of activities.
Join our TEAM: The city of Laramie has a fun summer lined up at the Parks & Recreation Department for the public to be a part of. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/employment to see the possibilities.
Run The Rails: Participants can honor the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the railroad and founding of the community as they track their miles, increase their fitness and win rewards by participating in this fun personal challenge through October. Take a look at the informational video on the city of Laramie Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
Outdoor Pool Season is coming at the Recreation Center: The outdoor pools are scheduled to open June 9, and in preparation, staff are conducting trainings on the afternoon of June 8. The indoor pools will close at 4 p.m. that day.
Washington Park Wading Pool & Undine Splash Pad: Pools are scheduled to open June 2, pending good weather. The Washington Park wading pool is open from 12:30-4:30 p.m. daily and the Undine Park Splash Pad is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Both have free admission. Pools close for cool temperatures and lightning.
Memberships for everyone: The recreation center has memberships for all ages and life stages, with additional benefits available at no additional charge. Check out the core drop-in fitness classes now a part of a membership. Memberships also provide discounts to many scheduled activities as well as access to events like pickleball or First Friday Fun Night at no additional charge. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/membership for rates and details.
Register now for Summer Activities: Registration is open for adult coed softball. The other program and activity registrations will open next week for summer swim lessons. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/programguide for more information. Go to www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org to register for an activity.
RENT THE RECREATION CENTER: The recreation center has three meeting rooms for a family get together or a board meeting. Visitors can also rent the gymnasiums, fitness rooms or a pool for their next party. Call the recreation center or stop by to see the facilities.
Pickleball: This exciting game is taking the nation by storm, incorporating aspects of tennis, ping pong and badminton. This drop-in activity is for beginners and experts alike. Participants can use their memberships or day passes to play. All equipment is provided and can be set up at other times, pending available space. Drop-in recreational pickleball is from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays and noon-2 p.m. Sunday. Competitive pickleball is from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays for intermediate to advanced players to gather and play mini tournaments within their skill divisions.
JOIN THE AFTER-SCHOOL FUN: SACC is an enrichment program that provides a safe, supervised after-school environment where K-6 youth are inspired to learn. Activities include theme-based clubs, recreational sports such as swimming and ice skating, homework and tutoring, indoor and outdoor free time and a healthy snack. Students from all Laramie elementary schools are bused to the recreation center by Albany County School District No. 1 school buses. Pick up an enrollment form at the front desk of the Laramie Community Recreation Center or complete and print the registration form at www.cityoflaramie.org to register for SACC.
DROP-IN CHILD CARE WHILE YOU WORK OUT: Drop-in child care started back up with a partnership through the Laramie Early Learning Cooperative in conjunction with the Albany County School District No. 1 schedule through May. Care will be offered for children ages 1-5 Mondays-Thursdays. Sessions are at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Pre-registration is recommended as space is limited. The cost is $3.50 per hourly session for the first child in a family, and additional children are admitted for $2 per hour per child. Call Laura at 721-5290 for more information.
Personal Trainers: Those who want to try to improve their fitness or reach new goals for flexibility and strength can try a session with a personal trainer. The recreation center has five different personal trainers available to help participants develop their own personal fitness plans and work toward their goals. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/trainers for more information.
PRIVATE SWIM LESSONS: For those who never learned how to swim, or need to improve or learn new strokes, private lessons are the way to go. Customized to specific skill sets, private lessons can improve all aspects of swimming skills. Private lessons are available for all skill levels and can be set up to availability. Call 721-5263 for more information.
LEARN TO SWIM LESSONS: Children of all ages and skill levels have the opportunity to take swim lessons of four or eight classes. Member discounts apply to the lessons. Call 721-5263 for more information. Check out different class times and skill levels at www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org. The next sessions begin in June.
INDOOR LEISURE POOL: The pool has water toys, slides and open swim times. The indoor leisure pool amenities are always available (except for swim lessons and water aerobics times). If they aren’t already on, they will be open on request.
KAYAKING RIVER RAFTING: Get ready for the great outdoors. Take this time to keep kayaking and rafting skills sharp. This class is for anyone — beginners to advanced. Classes are from 4:30-6:15 p.m. Sundays through May 26 for ages 15 and older. Admission is free with a membership or day pass. Participants are asked to fill out a waiver at the front desk before entering the pool.
Free Drop-in Fitness Classes with a Membership: Stop by any day of the week for fun class offerings — including water aerobics, XaBeat, Revolutions, Body Power or Hardcore TBT. There is sure to be a class that fits every schedule and fitness level. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/fitness to view the current fitness schedule and to check on holiday closures and cancellations. Make sure to come early to ensure a spot in the class as they fill up quickly.
RECREATION PARTY PACKAGES: Schedule a birthday party at the recreation center or Ice & Event Center. Party Packages are available for 1-3 p.m. or 4-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the recreation center, during public skate at the Ice & Event Center or by special reservation. Parties can be as economical as a room rental with 10 admissions or as involved as a pool, sports or inflatable party with a host. Email parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie. org for more information about recreation center parties or dgarcia@cityoflaramie.org for parties at the Ice & Event Center. Parties must be scheduled at least 10 days in advance to provide adequate scheduling and planning time.
Parks: The Optimist Dog Park is closed and will reopen May 30. Crews will be renovating worn turf in high-use areas. Work will include aeration and over-seeding of weak areas. Patrons are asked to use the Aragon Dog Park or the off-leash area at Depot Park during this time.
Parks restroom facilities are open for the season. Closures might be necessary during freezing weather to prevent damage to plumbing. Irrigation systems are being fired up for the season. Drip lines to trees are the priority and then park systems. Drinking fountains will be charged at the end of May.
Volleyball nets have been set up and the shade structures are scheduled to go up after the threat of heavy snow fall abated. Basketball nets will be inspected as crews can check them. The new Disc Golf signs at LaPrele will be installed after they arrive.
Crews are beginning to clean up park spaces, turf and shelters as weather allows, turf raking and sweeping will also occur. The public is advised to use caution around equipment as crews are working in various areas. Staff will also be placing trash cans in summer locations.
Contact Scott Hunter at 721-5257 or shunter@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Athletics: Athletic fields are open for the season except during weather-related closures. Wet or snowy conditions continue to make some fields unplayable. Use of the fields for practice or play could result in damage and cause extended closures. Staff will be inspecting baseball and softball fields daily to determine the timing for safe play. Stay off fields that are signed for closure or have gates locked to prevent admittance. Batting cages will be taken down if there is a threat of snow.
Dog owners should use the designated dog parks or the Depot Park off-leash area to exercise their dogs. Enclosed fields are used by children and young adults. Dog owners should not use the fields for running their pets.
Greenhill Cemetery: Memorial Day clean up has begun, and staff will be clearing winter debris from roads, grave spaces and fence lines. Staff will do their best to cleanup tarnished and weathered items that have been left on grave spaces during the winter. Be aware of the cemetery rules and guidelines when placing additional items around grave spaces. Any items that do not meet these rules will be removed.
Winter grave spaces will have sod installed before Memorial Day. Irrigation will be started this week and the Community Gardens irrigation will be shut down if freezing temperatures are expected. The water spigots are above ground and are prone to freeze breaks this time of year.
Those unfamiliar with the rules and regulations can visit the city of Laramie website, under Parks and Recreation, or call the office to get a copy of the regulations. Contact Cemetery Crew Leader Loni Wilson at 721-5268 or lwilson@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Integrated Pest Management: Crews will be treating turf areas to control broadleaf weeds in Greenhill Cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day. Applications will also be made in all parks and athletic fields in bare ground areas to control unwanted vegetation. Call the hotline at 721-5056 to hear a recorded message detailing any IPM or mosquito control applications. The message is updated daily at 4 p.m. for that evening and the following day. Hotline information is also available on the city webpage. Scroll to the bottom of the city home page and look for the hotline tab.
Mosquito Control: Larval control operations are underway for the season. Crews will be applying Bti, a biological larvicide, to control mosquito larvae in irrigated and wetland areas in and around Laramie. Bti is non-toxic to birds, mammals, amphibians and fish and only affects the immature stages of mosquitoes and blackflies. Call the hotline at 721-5056 to hear a recorded message detailing any IPM or mosquito control applications. The message is updated daily at 4 p.m. for that evening and the following day. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org or contact Mosquito Control Crew Supervisor Keith Wardlaw at 721-5258 or kwardlaw@cityoflaramie.org to report a standing water source or for more information.
Summer Employment with Mosquito Control: Applications for summer employment are now online at the city of Laramie website under job postings. Those interested in working outside for Parks, Cemetery or Mosquito Control and enjoy being busy all summer can go to www.cityoflaramie.org/245/current-employment-opportunities to fill out an application.
PT&R ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: The Parks, Tree and Recreation Advisory Board meeting has been re-scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 23 at the Recreation Center Front Conference Room. The meeting’s location is wheelchair accessible, and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for special accommodations or interpretive services must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Call Todd at 721-5260 for more information.
