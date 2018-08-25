PARKS AND RECREATION GUIDE: Find the current Parks and Recreation guide at www.cityoflaramie.org/parksandrec. Be sure to like Parks and Recreation on Facebook (www.facebook.com/laramie.parksandrecreation) for useful information and news. Call 721-5269 with questions regarding Parks and Recreation services.
NOTIFY ME: This service is a way to connect with the city of Laramie.Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/notifyme, sign up and choose the areas to receive automatic notifications about to stay informed about the Parks & Recreation Department or various other city items. Notifications can be sent via text or email.
REGISTER NOW FOR FALL ACTIVITIES: Registration is open now for new activities. Check out the fall offerings at www.cityoflaramie.org/programguide or register online at https://parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org.
COOL YOUR PAWS: Another great day for man’s best friend is planned for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Washington Park. The day features prizes, events and swim time in the wading pool.
LEARN TO SKATE (SNOWPLOW SAM): These classes are designed for skaters ages 3-5. This unit gives the student room to grow as a skater, while considering their well-being and security, building a lifetime of skating starts from the beginning. This class is designed to make sure children have a great experience to get them to come back. Registration is open now.
LEARN TO SKATE (BASIC LEVELS): These levels are designed for skaters ages 6-18. This unit covers skaters who are new to the ice as well as experienced skaters. Skaters who are coming from the Snowplow Sam unit will begin at either Basic 2 or 3 after assessments.
LEARN TO SKATE (HOCKEY FOR AGES 3-16): This class is designed for the hockey skater with little to no experience. Upon completion of this level, some of the skills the skater will be able to execute will be proper hockey stance, two-foot glides, forward swizzles and double c-cuts. Once the skater masters these skills, they will be ready to transition into the Laramie Amateur Hockey Club Initiation Program. Classes are at the Laramie Ice & Events Center. Registration opened Aug. 1 and closes the first day of each session. Participants are encouraged to wear long socks, warm clothes and gloves. There will be no class the week of Nov. 20-25 for the Thanksgiving break. Inquire at the front desk for more information.
MEMBERSHIPS FOR EVERYONE: The recreation center has memberships for all ages and life stages, with additional benefits available at no additional charge. There are core drop-in fitness classes, which are now a part of a membership. Memberships also provide discounts to many scheduled activities as well as access to events like pickleball or First Friday Fun Night at no additional charge. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/membership for rates and details.
FREE DROP-IN FITNESS CLASSES WITH A MEMBERSHIP: Recreation center members can stop by any day of the week for fun class offerings, including water aerobics, XaBeat, Revolutions, Body Power or Hardcore TBT. There are several classes to help fit several schedules and fitness levels. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/fitness to view the current fitness schedule and to check on holiday closures and cancellations. Attendees are encouraged to come early to ensure a spot in the class — they fill up quickly.
NEW CARDIO KICKBOXING INTERVAL CLASSES: Drop-in classes are form 6-6:45 a.m. Thursdays in Studio B. Admission is free with membership or purchase of a day pass.
NEW STEP INTERVAL TRAINING CLASSES: Drop-in classes are from 6-6:45 a.m. Tuesdays in Studio B. Admission is free with membership or purchase of a day pass.
YOUTH VOLLEYBALL FOR GRADES 3-6: The course will begin with the basics of how to bump and underhand serve and will progress to learn higher level technique as the players develop. The final weeks will be primarily focus on game play to implement the skills developed throughout the program. This activity is open to both genders, and the program is seeking experienced volunteers help with the teaching. Registration opened Aug. 1 and closes Sept. 12. Participants can register online until Wednesday for a $20 discount. Practice and play begins Sept. 24. There will be a parents’ meeting the beginning of the first practice.
RUN THE RAILS FOR FUN AND FITNESS: Don’t miss out on this fun personal challenge. Tracking and activities will continue through October to honor the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the railroad and founding of the Laramie community while tracking activity miles, increasing fitness and winning fun rewards. Take a look at the informational video on the city of Laramie Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
LAST FEW DAYS OF OUTDOOR POOL SEASON: The outdoor pools are still open with new concession options at the recreation center outdoor pool. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/pool for schedules.
PERSONAL TRAINERS: Those who want to improve their fitness and reach new goals for flexibility and strength can try a session with a personal trainer. The recreation center has five personal trainers available to help develop personal fitness plans and work toward fitness goals. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/trainers for more information.
WASHINGTON PARK WADING POOL AND UNDINE SPLASH PAD: The Washington Park Wading Pool is open from 12:30-4:30 p.m. daily through Sunday, and the Undine Park Splash Pad is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Sept. 3. Both are free. Pools close for cool temperatures and lightning.
RENT THE RECREATION CENTER: The recreation center has three meeting rooms, perfect for anything from a family get-together to a board meeting. The public can rent the gymnasiums, fitness rooms or a pool for parties. Call or stop by to see the facilities.
SACC AFTER-SCHOOL PROGRAM FOR GRADES K-6: SACC is an enrichment program that provides a safe, supervised afterschool environment where children are inspired to learn. Activities include theme-based clubs, recreational sports, homework time and indoor and outdoor free time. A healthy snack is provided each day, as well as a healthy dose of positive reinforcement. Transportation from all Laramie elementary schools is provided by Albany County School DIstrict No. 1. Registration for the 2018-2019 school year is open. Forms can be picked up at the Laramie Community Recreation Center or at www.cityoflaramie.org/parksandrec. The program is after school until 5:30 p.m. all full ACSD No. 1 school days through May 30 at the recreation center. Capacity is 60 students per day. The fee is based on a sliding-fee scale. Fees are $5.50, $9 or $16/per day or $26, $42 or $75/per week, if paid before the fifth of the month. To be considered for the sliding-fee scale, parents must provide proof of income and a statement of household size when submitting the enrollment form. If paid after the fifth of the month, fees are slightly higher. Schedules are set at the beginning of each semester, and a $20 fee will be assessed for each change made after initial registration.
SCHOOL’S OUT, BUT SACC IS IN: In addition to the daily after-school program, SACC will be in operation during days designated by ACSD No. 1 as staff development/ early release. Pre-registration is required for each of these days, and enrollments are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a maximum of 40 children accepted each day. The fee of $32 for full days and $16 for half days must be paid at the time of registration. Enrollment in SACC is not required to register for these days. Registration opens for the following days in the fall: Sept. 24, Nov. 6, Jan. 21 and April 22 (full days) and Oct. 19, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 29 and May 24 (half days). The first day of SACC is Friday, and the last day of SACC is May 29. There will be No SACC on days ACSD No. 1 has designated as no-school days. For 2018, these include Sept. 3, Oct. 25-26, Nov. 21-23 and Dec. 24-31. For 2019, these include Jan. 1-4, March 18-22 and May 27.
LEARN TO SWIM LESSONS: Children can have fun while being safe in the water. Learn-to-swim lessons are available for all ages and skill levels. Go to www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org to check out available session. Classes are available for 3 months-3 years old, 3-6 years old and 4-12 years old. Member discounts apply. Classes begin Sept. 4.
INDOOR LEISURE POOL: Water toys and slides are available during open swim times to increase the recreation center pool experience. The Indoor Leisure Pool amenities are always available (except for swim lessons and water aerobics times). If they aren’t already on, staff members will open them on request.
PICKLEBALL: This game incorporates aspects of tennis, ping pong and badminton. This drop-in activity is for beginners and experts alike. A membership or day pass includes entry to play. All equipment is provided and can be set up at other times pending available space. Drop-in recreational pickleball is from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays and noon-2 p.m. Sundays. Competitive pickleball is available from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays for intermediate to advanced players to gather and play mini tournaments within their skill divisions.
CHILD CARE WHILE YOU WORKOUT: Fall child care, in partnership with Laramie Early Learning Cooperative, will begin Sept. 4. Child care is available Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays each week for ages 1-6. Time slots will be available at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Admission is $3.50 per hour for one child, and additional children in the same family are admitted $2 per child per hour. Space is limited, so it is highly recommended attendees sign up ahead of time for a time slot. Call 721-5269, option No. 7, to reserve a spot or stop at the recreation center front desk to sign up.
RECREATION PARTY PACKAGES: Community members can schedule their next birthday at the Laramie Community Recreation Center or Ice & Event Center. Party packages are available from 1-3 p.m. or 4-6 p.m. on most Saturdays and Sundays at the recreation center or during public skate and by special reservation at the Ice & Event Center. Parties can be as economical as a room rental with 10 admissions or as involved as a pool, sports or inflatable party with a host. Email parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie.org for more information about recreation center parties or dstalder@cityoflaramie.org for parties at the Ice & Event Center. Parties must be scheduled at least 10 days in advance to provide adequate scheduling and planning time.
PARKS: The Optimist Dog Park is now open for public use. Cool weather and rain slowed the germination process. However, staff fenced off some of the weaker areas to help the new shoots grow. Crews will be there twice a week to mow and trim the taller grass.
Mowing crews have begun cleaning up native grass areas along roadways and holding ponds. Beautification areas and new tree plantings are being inspected and cleaned as needed.
Crews are beginning to clean up park spaces, turf and shelters as weather allows, and turf raking and sweeping will also occur. Visitors should use caution around equipment as they are working in various areas. Staff will also be placing trash cans in summer locations.
Contact Scott Hunter at 721-5257 or shunter@cityoflaramie.org with questions about parks crew activities.
ATHLETICS: Athletic fields are open for the season except during weather-related closures. Wet conditions continue to make some fields unplayable. Use of the fields for practice or play can result in damage and cause extended closures. Staff will be inspecting baseball, soccer and softball fields daily to determine the timing for safe play. Visitors are asked to stay off fields signed for closure or have gates locked to prevent admittance.
Batting cages will be taken down if there is a threat of snow.
Dog owners should use the designated dog parks or the Depot Park off-leash area to exercise their dogs. Enclosed fields are used by children and young adults. Dog owners are not allowed to use the fields for running pets.
GREENHILL CEMETERY: Any items that do not meet cemetery rules and regulations were picked up or moved to an appropriate location. The public should be aware of the cemetery rules and guidelines when placing additional items around grave spaces. Any items that do not meet these rules will be removed. Glass items are not allowed.
Aeration has been completed in the cemetery. Plugs of dirt and grass will be left on the surface of the turf for about a week but will not be noticeable after a couple of weeks.
Staff is working on dry areas in the cemetery. Irrigation might be on intermittently during the day to correct these issues.
Those unfamiliar with the rules and regulations can go to the city of Laramie website, under Parks and Recreation, or call the office to get a copy of the regulations. Contact Cemetery Crew Leader Loni Wilson at 721-5268 or lwilson@cityoflaramie. org for more information.
INTEGRATED PEST MANAGEMENT: Crews are currently treating bare-ground areas where unwanted vegetation exists. Crews will also be working on parks areas with broadleaf weeds using broadleaf herbicides. All areas will be signed before an application occurs. Call the hotline at 721-5056 to hear a recorded message detailing any IPM or mosquito control applications. The message is updated at 4 p.m. daily for that evening and the following day. Hotline information is also available on the city web page. Scroll to the bottom of the city homepage and look for the hotline tab.
MOSQUITO CONTROL: Larval control operations are under way for the season. Crews will be applying Bti, a biological larvicide, to control mosquito larvae in irrigated and wetland areas in and around Laramie. Bti is non-toxic to birds, mammals, amphibians and fish and only affects the immature stages of mosquitoes and blackflies.
After the rural adult mosquito aerial application in June, adult mosquitoes in surveillance traps have been significantly lower. Although adult mosquito counts have lowered, we have started to see a higher ratio of Culex tarsalis mosquitos, which carry West Nile virus. Crews will continue to fog residential areas to try and reduce vector mosquito populations. The risk of West Nile virus remains at level 1 (low risk). So far this year, 68 mosquito pools and two American crows have been tested for West Nile virus. All tests thus far have come back negative.
With the higher vector mosquito counts, residents are reminded to protect themselves from mosquito bites by remembering mosquitos are most active at dusk and dawn, so prepare appropriately when spending time outdoors. They can reduce the risk of mosquito bites by emembering to use deet, dress with long sleeves and pants and to limit time outside when mosquitos are most active (dusk and dawn).
Call the hotline at 721-5056 to hear a recorded message detailing any IPM or mosquito control applications. The message is updated at 4 p.m. daily for that evening and the following day. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org or contact Mosquito Control Crew Supervisor Tyler Shevling at 721-5258 or tshevling@cityoflaramie.org to report a standing water source or to access other information about the Mosquito Control program.
PARKS, TREE AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: The Parks, Tree and Recreation Advisory Board meetings have been temporarily postponed for the summer months of June-August. Regular meetings will resume Sept. 12 at the Laramie Community Recreation Center Front Conference Room. The meeting’s location is wheelchair accessible, and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for special accommodations or interpretive services must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Call Inez at 721-3572 for more information.
