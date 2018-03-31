PARKS AND RECREATION GUIDE: View the Parks and Recreation Guide at www.cityoflaramie.org/parksandrec or like Parks and Recreation on Facebook (www.facebook.com/laramie.parksandrecreation) for the latest events and updates, as well as a variety of forms and applications. Parks and Recreation shares useful information and news on its Facebook page. Call 721-5269 for more information on Parks and Recreation news.
NOTIFY ME: Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/notifyme and click on Parks & Rec to sign up for automatic notifications, which can be sent via text or email, to stay informed about recreation center facility schedules and closures.
5 in 5 Public Art Slide Show: The Laramie Public Art Coalition is set to host a 5 in 5 presentation from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at O’Dwyer’s Public House. The annual 5 in 5 slide show is a public art idea swap. Participants have five minutes to show five images of public art from anywhere in the world. The public can come see how ideas presented at the 2017 5 in 5 influenced current public art projects and stay to see another round of images of projects from fellow community members. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Children are welcome. For those who want to present, email the coalition images by Tuesday at lpac5x5@gmail.com. Can’t make the show but want to share a project or image? The pubic can post images on social media accounts and use #lpac5x5 and #laramiepublicart. Go to www.laramiepublicart.org or find the coalition on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for more information.
Roller Skating: The ice is gone and roller skating is right around the corner at the Ice & Event Center. Sessions are planned for Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons. The cost is $5 for adults and $3.50 for children younger than 5. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/roller for more information.
Run The Rails: Participants can honor the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the railroad and founding of the community as they track their miles, increase their fitness and win fun rewards by participating in this fun personal challenge. Take a look at the informational video on the city of Laramie Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
What’s in a membership? Core drop-in fitness classes are now a part of memberships. There is no need to pay extra for the regular drop-in classes when there is a one-month, month-to-month or annual membership. Specialty fitness classes will still be available at an additional charge and drop-in fitness is available for $8 to non-members. Memberships also provide discounts to many scheduled activities as well as access to events like pickleball or First Friday Fun Night at no additional charge.
RENT THE RECREATION CENTER: The recreation center has three meeting rooms for a family get together or a board meeting. Visitors can also rent the gymnasiums, fitness rooms or a pool for their next party. Call the recreation center or stop by to see the facilities.
DROP-IN PICKLEBALL: This game incorporates aspects of tennis, ping pong and badminton. Drop-in is from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays and noon-2 p.m. Sundays through April 26. The atmosphere is set up as a place for beginners and experts alike. A membership or day pass is required to play. All equipment is provided and can be set up at other times if requested.
COMPETITIVE PICKLEBALL: Local pickleball tournaments are from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays through April 26. Intermediate to advanced players will gather and play mini tournaments within their skill divisions.
JOIN THE AFTER-SCHOOL PROGRAM: SACC is an enrichment program that provides a safe, supervised after-school environment where K-6 youth are inspired to learn. Activities include theme-based clubs, recreational sports such as swimming and ice skating, homework and tutoring, indoor and outdoor free time and a healthy snack. Students from all Laramie elementary schools are bused to the recreation center by Albany County School District No. 1 school buses. Fees are based on a sliding-fee scale and are due before the fifth of each month for the upcoming month. Fees are $5.50, $9 or $16 per day or $26, $42 or $75 per week. To be considered for the sliding-fee scale, participants must provide proof of income and a statement of household size at the time of submitting the enrollment form. If paid after the fifth of the month, fees are slightly higher. Schedules are set at the beginning of each semester on a weekly basis, and a $20 fee will be assessed for each change made after initial registration. This is a first-come, first-served enrollment process, with a limit of 60 children per day. Pick up an enrollment form at the front desk of the Laramie Community Recreation Center or complete and print the registration form at www.cityoflaramie.org to register for SACC.
ACSD NO. 1 STAFF DEVELOPMENT DAYS: In addition to the daily after-school program, SACC will be in operation at the Laramie Community Recreation Center for the following days, designated by ACSD No. 1 as staff development and parent/teacher conference days. Pre-registration is required for each of these days, and enrollments are taken on a first-come, first-served basis. These additional fees must be paid at the time of registration: $16 for half-days and $32 for full days.
Full days covered by SACC: Tuesday
Half days covered by SACC: Monday and May 25
Summer Camps: Early-bird registration for this year’s summer camp program is from 5:30–8:30 p.m. April 19. This program fills quickly. Registrations are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis, with payment for each week securing a space for that week ($125 for full days each week with a sliding-fee scale available). Participants can register for all eight weeks or choose individual weeks — but registration is for full weeks, there is not an option to enroll for individual days. Weekly themes for this year’s program include: 1800’s Time Travel, Fearless Fitness, When in Italy…, A Week on the Wild Side, Stars & Stripes Forever, Secret Agent Spy Camp, Our Part in Art and The Earth & Me. More detailed information to follow soon.
DROP-IN CHILD CARE WHILE YOU WORK OUT: Drop-in child care started back up with a partnership through the Laramie Early Learning Cooperative. Care will be offered for children ages 1-5 Mondays-Thursdays. Sessions are at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Pre-registration is recommended as space is limited. The cost is $3.50 per hourly session for the first child in a family, and additional children are admitted for $2 per hour per child. Call Laura at 721-5290 for more information.
Annual YBT: The Youth Basketball Tournament is April 6-8 at the Laramie Community Recreation Center, Laramie High School, Laramie Middle School and the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse and gyms. The public should anticipate increased traffic in and around these areas as there will be 84 teams from the state and region. Those interested in participating as a sponsor, referee or gym supervisor should call Kason Walton at 721-5261.
Weight Room Orientation: Those who would like an overview of how the weight equipment works or want to have a little guidance on their use can stop by for a weight room orientation. Taught by fitness instructors, this will provide attendees with the basic information to help them use the equipment correctly. The next weight room orientation is scheduled for 9:45-10:45 a.m. April 14 at the recreation center.
Personal Trainers: Those who want to try to improve their fitness or reach new goals for flexibility and strength can try a session with a personal trainer. The recreation center has five different personal trainers available to help participants develop their own personal fitness plans and work toward their goals. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/trainers for more information.
PARKS AND RECREATION MAKING IMPROVEMENTS: Because of so many daily visitors, cleaning frequency in the locker rooms at the recreation center has increased. They are closed daily, so staff can perform light cleaning and restocking of supplies. The men’s locker room will be closed from 1:30-1:50 p.m., and the women’s locker room will be closed from 1:55-2:15 p.m. Access is restricted to only the retrieval of belongings during these closures.
PRIVATE SWIM LESSONS: For those who never learned how to swim, or need to improve or learn new strokes, private lessons are the way to go. Customized to specific skill sets, private lessons can improve all aspects of swimming skills. Private lessons are available for all skill levels and can be set up to availability. Call 721-5263 for more information.
LEARN TO SWIM LESSONS: Children ages 6 months-1 year have the opportunity to take swim lessons of four or eight classes. Member discounts apply to the lessons. Call 721-5263 for more information. Check out different class times and skill levels at www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org. The final spring session begins Tuesday.
MASTERS SWIM: Participants can stay fit and improve their swimming skills. Masters Swim Club will help take participants’ swimming to a whole new level. Each class designed for specific needs and will help swimmers reach their best swimming level. The class is from 6-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through May 16 for ages 15-65 at the recreation center. This is free with a membership or day fitness pass.
INDOOR LEISURE POOL: The pool has water toys, slides and open swim times. The indoor leisure pool amenities are always available (except for swim lessons and water aerobics times). If they aren’t already on, they will be open on request.
KAYAKING RIVER RAFTING: Get ready for the great outdoors. Take this time to keep kayaking and rafting skills sharp. This class is for anyone — beginners to advanced. Classes are from 4:30-6:15 p.m. Sundays through May 26 for ages 15 and older.
Free Drop-in Fitness Classes with a Membership: Stop by any day of the week for fun class offerings — including water aerobics, XaBeat, Revolutions, Body Power or Hardcore TBT. There is sure to be a class that fits every schedule and fitness level. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/fitness to view the current fitness schedule and to check on holiday closures and cancellations. Make sure to come early to ensure a spot in the class as they fill up quickly.
RECREATION PARTY PACKAGES: Schedule a birthday party at the recreation center or Ice & Event Center. Party Packages are available for 1-3 p.m. or 4-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the recreation center, during public skate at the Ice & Event Center or by special reservation. Parties can be as economical as a room rental with 10 admissions or as involved as a pool, sports or inflatable party with a host. Email parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie. org for more information about recreation center parties or dgarcia@cityoflaramie.org for parties at the Ice & Event Center. Parties must be scheduled at least 10 days in advance to provide adequate scheduling and planning time.
Parks: Restrooms at park facilities will not be available until warmer weather insures pipes will not freeze and break. Portable toilets are available at Washington Park, Optimist Park, LaBonte Park and the Aragon/LaRamie Soccer Complex.
The Optimist Dog Park will be closed for 2-4 weeks in the spring to renovate the poor turf areas high use during the winter caused. This will entail aeration and reseeding of the weak turf. The closure will begin as the current turf starts to come out of dormancy. Patrons will be asked to use the Aragon Dog Park or the off-leash area at Depot Park during this time.
Staff will also be performing corrective pruning on small trees and shrubs. During this time, they will also be inspecting park amenities and removing some of the garbage cans for winter maintenance.
Heavy ice cover has melted off LaBonte Lake and Huck Finn Pond. Thin ice will continue to form overnight in cold conditions. This ice is extremely dangerous and will not support pets or people.
Contact Scott Hunter at 721-5257 or shunter@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Parks: Athletics: All athletic fields are closed. Heavy, wet snow will keep fields from being playable for a considerable time until turf has time to absorb the water. Use of the fields for practice or play will result in turf damage and continued closure until the turf can begin to regenerate. Staff will be inspecting baseball and softball fields to determine the timing for safe play.
Dog owners should use the designated dog parks, or the Depot Park off-leash area to exercise their dogs. Enclosed fields are used by children and young adults. Dog owners, do not use the fields for running your pets.
Greenhill Cemetery: Memorial Day cleanup has begun, and staff will be cleaning up winter debris from roads, spaces and fence lines. Staff will be doing their best to clean up tarnished and weathered items that have been left on grave spaces over winter. Be aware of the cemetery rules and guidelines when placing additional items around grave spaces. Any items that do not meet these rules will be removed.
Those unfamiliar with the rules and regulations can go to the city of Laramie website, under Parks and Recreation, or call the office to get a copy of the regulations. Contact Cemetery Crew Leader Loni Wilson at 721-5268 or lwilson@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Mosquito Control: Larval control operations will begin in irrigated and wetland areas in and around Laramie as ice and snow melts and produces larval habitat. Historically, these applications start in mid to late April. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org or contact Mosquito Control Crew Supervisor Keith Wardlaw at 721-5258 or kwardlaw@cityoflaramie.org to report a standing water source or to access other information about the Mosquito Control program.
Summer Employment: Applications for summer employment are now online at the City of Laramie website under job postings. Those interested in working outside for Parks, Cemetery or Mosquito Control and enjoy being busy all summer can go to www.cityoflaramie.org/245/current-employment-opportunities to fill out an application.
PT&R ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: The Parks, Tree and Recreation Advisory Board meeting is 6:30 p.m. April 11 at the Laramie Community Recreation Center Front Conference Room. The meeting’s location is wheelchair accessible, and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for special accommodations or interpretive services must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Call Todd at 721-5260 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.