SENIOR OLYMPICS REGISTRATION OPEN NOW: Laramie will host the 2018 Wyoming Senior Olympics from Aug. 2-4. Registration is open and includes activities for all interests and skills. Go to www.wyseniorolympics.com for details and registration information. Those who would like to volunteer to help with activities can email seniorolympics@cityoflaramie.org.
TOUCH-A-TRUCK: Join the second annual Touch A Truck Event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 23 at the Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St. This event is geared toward the concept of providing children of all ages an opportunity to experience their favorite trucks, vehicles and a helicopter up close. Free Touch-A-Truck shirts and truck related books will be distributed throughout the day. Children will be able to visit and explore the vehicles on display, ask questions of the operators and collect Touch-A-Truck trading cards. Food will be available for purchase throughout the day.
ROLLER SKATING AT THE ICE & EVENT CENTER: Find the schedule for sessions each week at www.cityoflaramie.org/roller. Sessions are hosted most Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons depending on other reservations. Admission is $5 for adults and $3.50 for children younger than 5.
FREEDOM HAS A BIRTHDAY: Make plans now to attend from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. July 4 at Washington Park. This will be the 28th year for this old-fashioned, affordable, alcohol-free, family-fun event to be held in Laramie. More than 100 information booths offering activities, food vendors, music and entertainment on three stages, an inflatable slide and obstacle course, free sandwiches, ice cream, water melon, ice water, children’s parade, pie-eating contest, horseshoe tournament and so much more. Go to www.freedomhasabirthday.com for information and/or to register a booth.
JOIN THE TEAM: The city of Laramie has a summer lined up at the Parks and Recreation Department and wants the community to be a part of it. Those interested in working with parks and recreation this summer, or year round, are encouraged to go to www.cityoflaramie.org/employment to see what possibilities are available.
RUN THE RAILS FOR FUN AND FITNESS: Don’t miss out on this fun personal challenge. Tracking and activities will continue through October, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to honor the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the railroad and founding of the Laramie community while tracking activity miles, increasing fitness and winning fun rewards by participating in this fun personal challenge. Take a look at the informational video on the city of Laramie Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
OUTDOOR POOL SEASON COMING TO RECREATION CENTER: The outdoor pools are scheduled to open today. The indoor pools will close at 4 p.m. The outdoor leisure pool at the Laramie Community Recreation Center will be open noon-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 12:30-5:30 p.m. Sundays starting today-Aug. 26. The outdoor water slide will be open from 1-5 p.m. daily today-Aug. 26. Admission is free with a membership or purchase of a day pass.
WASHINGTON PARK WADING POOL AND UNDINE SPLASH PAD: The Washington Park wading pool is open from 12:30-4:30 p.m. seven days a week, and the Undine Park Splash Pad is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week. Both are free. Pools close for cool temperatures and lightning.
MEMBERSHIPS FOR EVERYONE: The recreation center has memberships for all ages and life stages, with additional benefits available at no additional charge. There are core drop-in fitness classes, which are now a part of a membership. Memberships also provide discounts to many scheduled activities as well as access to events like pickleball or First Friday Fun Night at no additional charge. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/membership for rates and details.
FREE DROP-IN FITNESS CLASSES WITH A MEMBERSHIP: Recreation center members can stop by any day of the week for fun class offerings, including water aerobics, XaBeat, Revolutions, Body Power or Hardcore TBT. There are several classes to help fit several schedules and fitness levels. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/fitness to view the current fitness schedule and to check on holiday closures and cancellations. Attendees are encouraged to come early to ensure a spot in the class — they fill up quickly.
REGISTER NOW FOR SUMMER ACTIVITIES: Registration is open for many youth athletic activities and will open next week for summer swim lessons. Check out summer offerings at www.cityoflaramie.org/programguide or register at www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org.
RENT THE RECREATION CENTER: The recreation center has three meeting rooms, perfect for anything from a family get-together to a board meeting. The public can rent the gymnasiums, fitness rooms or a pool for parties. Call or stop by to see the facilities.
JUNIOR COWBOYS FLAG FOOTBALL: Young participants can learn the basics of football in this no-contact sport program. Boys and girls in grades K-3 are welcome. There is an early-registration discount available until July 18, and league play is from July 13-Oct. 10. Call 721-5269 or go to www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org for more information.
LITTLE SLUGGERS T-BALL: Young participants can learn about America’s favorite pastime in this program. Ages 3-4 play from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from July 2-Aug. 23, and ages 5-6 meet from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays July 2-Aug. 23. The registration deadline is June 27. Call 721-5269 or go to www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org for more information.
CHILD CARE WHILE YOU WORKOUT: Beginning Monday, child care will be available for ages 1-6 years Mondays-Thursdays each week. Time slots will be available at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Admission is $3.50 per hour for one child, and additional children in the same family are admitted for $2 per child per hour. Space is limited, so it is highly recommended to sign up ahead of time for a time slot. Call 721-5269, option No. 7 to reserve a spot or visit the recreation center front desk to sign up.
LEARN TO SWIM LESSONS: Children can fun while being safe in the water. Learn-to-swim lessons are available for all ages and skill levels. Go to www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org to check out available session. Member discounts apply.
INDOOR LEISURE POOL: Water toys and slides are available during open swim times to increase the recreation center pool experience. The Indoor Leisure Pool amenities are always available (except for swim lessons and water aerobics times). If they aren’t already on, staff members will open them on request.
SKATEBOARD CAMP: Classes will cover basic to intermediate skills for safe riding at the local skate park. This program is for children ages 6-12 to meet from 9-10:30 a.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 18-22 at the LaBonte Skate Park. Equipment is required, and the registration deadline is Wedensday. Call 721-5269 or go to www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org for more information.
PERSONAL TRAINERS: Those who want to try to improve their fitness levels reach new goals for flexibility and strength can try a session with a personal trainer. There are five personal trainers available to help participants develop their own personal fitness plan and work toward their goals. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/trainers for more information.
PICKLEBALL: This game incorporates aspects of tennis, ping pong and badminton. This drop-in activity is for beginners and experts alike. A membership or day pass includes entry to play. All equipment is provided and can be set up at other times pending available space. Drop-in recreational pickleball is from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays and noon-2 p.m. Sundays. Competitive pickleball is available from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays for intermediate to advanced players to gather and play mini tournaments within their skill divisions.
RECREATION PARTY PACKAGES: Community members can schedule their next birthday at the Laramie Community Recreation Center or Ice & Event Center. Party packages are available from 1-3 p.m. or 4-6 p.m. on most Saturdays and Sundays at the recreation center or during public skate and by special reservation at the Ice & Event Center. Parties can be as economical as a room rental with 10 admissions or as involved as a pool, sports or inflatable party with a host. Email parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie.org for more information about recreation center parties or dstalder@cityoflaramie.org for parties at the Ice & Event Center. Parties must be scheduled at least 10 days in advance to provide adequate scheduling and planning time.
LEARN TO HIKE: The focus of this program is preparations and environment in nature. The recreation center is still accepting registrations. The program begins at 3 p.m. Thursdays through July 12. This course is for children in grades 3-6, and participants take two-hour hikes.
LARAMIE MUNICIPAL BAND CONCERT SERIES: The Municipal Band Concert Series is back for 2018. On Wednesday evenings during summer, the community can enjoy the family-friendly concert series at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell in Washington Park while listening to a variety of musical repertoires. The first concert of the 2018 season, presented by the Laramie Municipal Band, will be at 7:30 p.m. June 27. Sponsored by the Laramie Parks and Recreation Department, the band will continue concerts every Wednesday evening through Aug. 1, plus the annual Freedom Has a Birthday celebration at 10 a.m. July 4. The concerts are free to the public. Members of the band include community members from Laramie and Albany County, as well as select University of Wyoming musicians and high school performers, covering the gamut of almost seven decades of band geeks sharing their talent with the audiences and having fun. The director is Robert Belser, UW director of bands. Contact Parks and Recreation Director Todd Feezer at tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org or 721-5260 for more information.
PARKS: The Optimist Dog Park is now open for public use. Cool weather and rain have slowed the germination process, however, staff has fenced off some of the weaker areas to help the new shoots grow. Crews will be twice a week to mow and trim the taller grass.
Mowing crews have begun cleaning up native grass areas along roadways and holding ponds this month. Beautification areas and new tree plantings are being inspected and cleaned as needed.
Crews are beginning to clean up park spaces, turf and shelters as weather allows, and turf raking and sweeping will also occur. Visitors should use caution around equipment as they are working in various areas. Staff will also be placing trash cans in summer locations.
Contact Scott Hunter at 721-5257 or shunter@cityoflaramie.org with questions about parks crew activities.
ATHLETICS: Athletic fields are open for the season except during weather-related closure. Wet or snowy conditions continue to make some fields unplayable. Use of the fields for practice or play can result in damage and cause extended closures. Staff will be inspecting baseball, soccer and softball fields daily to determine the timing for safe play. Visitors are asked to stay off fields signed for closure or have gates locked to prevent admittance.
Batting cages will be taken down if there is a threat of snow.
Dog owners should use the designated dog parks or the Depot Park off-leash area to exercise their dogs. Enclosed fields are used by children and young adults. Dog owners are not allowed to use the fields for running their pets off leash.
GREENHILL CEMETERY: Any flowers and items left on graves after the Memorial Day weekend will be left on spaces until Monday. Visitors should be aware of the cemetery rules and guidelines when placing additional items around grave spaces. Any items that do not meet these rules will be removed. Staff will try to put remaining flowers in appropriate locations and in nearby vases.
Winter grave spaces have new sod. These areas are flagged and are receiving extra water. Irrigation is on and running. Water might be on during the day so staff can manage and correct any systems that need adjusting.
Those unfamiliar with the rules and regulations can go to the city of Laramie website, under Parks and Recreation, or call the office to get a copy of the regulations. Contact Cemetery Crew Leader Loni Wilson at 721-5268 or lwilson@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
INTEGRATED PEST MANAGEMENT: Crews will be treating turf areas to control broadleaf weeds in parks and athletic fields. Applications will consist of bare ground areas along fence lines and warning tracks to control unwanted vegetation. Call the hotline at 721-5056 to hear a recorded message detailing any IPM or mosquito control applications. The message is updated at 4 p.m. daily for that evening and the following day. Hotline information is also available on the city web page. Scroll to the bottom of the city homepage and look for the hotline tab.
MOSQUITO CONTROL: Larval control operations are underway for the season. Crews will be applying Bti, a biological larvicide, to control mosquito larvae in irrigated and wetland areas in and around Laramie. Bti is nontoxic to birds, mammals, amphibians and fish and only affects the immature stages of mosquitoes and blackflies. Crews have started the evening fogging to control the overwintered adult mosquitos and the trap counts are starting to show the flood irrigation species we typically see this time of year. Call the hotline at 721-5056 to hear a recorded message detailing any IPM or mosquito control applications. The message is updated at 4 p.m. daily for that evening and the following day. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org or contact Mosquito Control Crew Supervisor Tyler Shevling at 721-5258 or tshevling@cityoflaramie.org to report a standing water source or to access other information about the Mosquito Control program.
SUMMER EMPLOYMENT WITH MOSQUITO CONTROL: Applications for summer employment are now online at the city of Laramie website under job postings. Those interested in working outside for Parks, Cemetery or Mosquito Control and enjoy being busy all summer are encouraged to go to www.cityoflaramie.org/245/current-employment-opportunities to fill out an application.
PARKS, TREE AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: The Parks, Tree and Recreation Advisory Board meetings have been temporarily postponed for the summer months of June-August. Regular meetings will resume Sept. 12 at the Laramie Community Recreation Center Front Conference Room. The meeting’s location is wheelchair accessible, and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for special accommodations or interpretive services must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Call Inez at 721-3572 for more information.
PROCLAMATION IN RECOGNITION OF NATIONAL MOSQUITO CONTROL AWARENESS WEEK:
WHEREAS, the American Mosquito Control Association is an international organization dedicated to providing leadership, information and education leading to the enhancement of public health and quality of life through the suppression of mosquitoes; and,
WHEREAS, the American Mosquito Control Association is dedicated to preserving the public’s health and wellbeing through the use of safe environmentally sound mosquito control programs since 1935; and,
WHEREAS, the City of Laramie in cooperation with the Albany County Weed and Pest Board has been involved in mosquito control activities since 1976; and,
WHEREAS, the Mosquito Control Section of the Parks and Recreation Department treats approximately 70,000 acres of rural and urban property in a 12-mile radius around Laramie; and,
WHEREAS, the Mosquito Control Program follows an Integrated Pest Management approach that includes control methods by the most economical means with the least possible pesticide exposure to people, property, and the environment; and,
WHEREAS, the City of Laramie has an approved West Nile Virus Plan to detect and reduce the risk of human infection associated with West Nile Virus; and,
WHEREAS, due to the efforts of the Mosquito Control Program, the quality of outdoor summer activities in Laramie is improved along with reducing the risk of mosquito borne illnesses.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Andi Summerville, Mayor of the City of Laramie, Wyoming, do hereby proclaim the week of June 24th through June 30th, 2018 as NATIONAL MOSQUITO CONTROL AWARENESS WEEK for the City of Laramie, Wyoming, and I call upon all citizens and civic organizations to acquaint themselves with the issues involved in providing mosquito control services and to recognize the contributions which mosquito control personnel make every day to our health, safety, comfort, and quality of life.
Andi Summerville,
Mayor and President of the City Council, Laramie Wyoming
Attest:
Angie Johnson, City Clerk
