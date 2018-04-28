PARKS AND RECREATION GUIDE: View the Parks and Recreation Guide at www.cityoflaramie.org/parksandrec or like Parks and Recreation on Facebook (www.facebook.com/laramie.parksandrecreation) for the latest events and updates, as well as a variety of forms and applications. Parks and Recreation shares useful information and news on its Facebook page. Call 721-5269 for more information on Parks and Recreation news.
First Friday Fun Night: Join the recreation center from 6-9 p.m. Friday for the last blast of the semester. The center will have inflatables set up, games and activities in all corners of the building. It’s a great way to spend a Friday night with the family, and it’s also included as part a membership or with the purchase of a day pass.
Roller Skating: For some fun for children and adults alike, check the schedule for sessions each week at www.cityoflaramie.org/roller. Sessions are most Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons depending on other reservations. The cost is $5 for adults and $3.50 for children younger than 5.
Run The Rails: Participants can honor the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the railroad and founding of the community as they track their miles, increase their fitness and win rewards by participating in this fun personal challenge through October. Take a look at the informational video on the city of Laramie Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
Memberships for everyone: The recreation center has memberships for all ages and life stages, with additional benefits available at no additional charge. Check out the core drop-in fitness classes now a part of a membership. Memberships also provide discounts to many scheduled activities as well as access to events like pickleball or First Friday Fun Night at no additional charge. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/membership for rates and details.
Register now for Summer Activities: Registration is open for adult coed softball. The other program and activity registrations will open the first week of May. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/programguide for more information. Go to www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org to register for an activity.
RENT THE RECREATION CENTER: The recreation center has three meeting rooms for a family get together or a board meeting. Visitors can also rent the gymnasiums, fitness rooms or a pool for their next party. Call the recreation center or stop by to see the facilities.
JOIN THE AFTER-SCHOOL PROGRAM: SACC is an enrichment program that provides a safe, supervised after-school environment where K-6 youth are inspired to learn. Activities include theme-based clubs, recreational sports such as swimming and ice skating, homework and tutoring, indoor and outdoor free time and a healthy snack. Students from all Laramie elementary schools are bused to the recreation center by Albany County School District No. 1 school buses. Fees are based on a sliding-fee scale and are due before the fifth of each month for the upcoming month. Fees are $5.50, $9 or $16 per day or $26, $42 or $75 per week. To be considered for the sliding-fee scale, participants must provide proof of income and a statement of household size at the time of submitting the enrollment form. If paid after the fifth of the month, fees are slightly higher. Schedules are set at the beginning of each semester on a weekly basis, and a $20 fee will be assessed for each change made after initial registration. This is a first-come, first-served enrollment process, with a limit of 60 children per day. Pick up an enrollment form at the front desk of the Laramie Community Recreation Center or complete and print the registration form at www.cityoflaramie.org to register for SACC.
ACSD NO. 1 STAFF DEVELOPMENT DAYS: In addition to the daily after-school program, SACC will be in operation at the Laramie Community Recreation Center for the following days, designated by ACSD No. 1 as staff development and parent/teacher conference days. Pre-registration is required for each of these days, and enrollments are taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional fees must be paid at the time of registration: $16 for half-days and $32 for full days.
Half days covered by SACC: May 25
DROP-IN CHILD CARE WHILE YOU WORK OUT: Drop-in child care started back up with a partnership through the Laramie Early Learning Cooperative in conjunction with the Albany County School District No. 1 schedule through May. Care will be offered for children ages 1-5 Mondays-Thursdays. Sessions are at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Pre-registration is recommended as space is limited. The cost is $3.50 per hourly session for the first child in a family, and additional children are admitted for $2 per hour per child. Call Laura at 721-5290 for more information.
Personal Trainers: Those who want to try to improve their fitness or reach new goals for flexibility and strength can try a session with a personal trainer. The recreation center has five different personal trainers available to help participants develop their own personal fitness plans and work toward their goals. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/trainers for more information.
PARKS AND RECREATION MAKING IMPROVEMENTS: Because of so many daily visitors, cleaning frequency in the locker rooms at the recreation center has increased. They are closed daily, so staff can perform light cleaning and restocking of supplies. The men’s locker room will be closed from 1:30-1:50 p.m., and the women’s locker room will be closed from 1:55-2:15 p.m. Access is restricted to only the retrieval of belongings during these closures.
PRIVATE SWIM LESSONS: For those who never learned how to swim, or need to improve or learn new strokes, private lessons are the way to go. Customized to specific skill sets, private lessons can improve all aspects of swimming skills. Private lessons are available for all skill levels and can be set up to availability. Call 721-5263 for more information.
LEARN TO SWIM LESSONS: Children of all ages and skill levels have the opportunity to take swim lessons of four or eight classes. Member discounts apply to the lessons. Call 721-5263 for more information. Check out different class times and skill levels at www.parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org. The next sessions begin in June.
INDOOR LEISURE POOL: The pool has water toys, slides and open swim times. The indoor leisure pool amenities are always available (except for swim lessons and water aerobics times). If they aren’t already on, they will be open on request.
KAYAKING RIVER RAFTING: Get ready for the great outdoors. Take this time to keep kayaking and rafting skills sharp. This class is for anyone — beginners to advanced. Classes are from 4:30-6:15 p.m. Sundays through May 26 for ages 15 and older. Admission is free with a membership or day pass.
Free Drop-in Fitness Classes with a Membership: Stop by any day of the week for fun class offerings — including water aerobics, XaBeat, Revolutions, Body Power or Hardcore TBT. There is sure to be a class that fits every schedule and fitness level. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/fitness to view the current fitness schedule and to check on holiday closures and cancellations. Make sure to come early to ensure a spot in the class as they fill up quickly.
RECREATION PARTY PACKAGES: Schedule a birthday party at the recreation center or Ice & Event Center. Party Packages are available for 1-3 p.m. or 4-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the recreation center, during public skate at the Ice & Event Center or by special reservation. Parties can be as economical as a room rental with 10 admissions or as involved as a pool, sports or inflatable party with a host. Email parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie. org for more information about recreation center parties or dgarcia@cityoflaramie.org for parties at the Ice & Event Center. Parties must be scheduled at least 10 days in advance to provide adequate scheduling and planning time.
Parks: The Optimist Dog Park will be closed from May 1-May 30 to renovate this high-use turf area that is in poor condition. This will include aeration, reseeding and the establishment of turf in the area. Patrons are encouraged to use the Aragon Dog Park or the off-leash area at Depot Park during this time.
Parks restroom facilities are open for the season. Closures might be necessary during freezing weather to prevent damage to plumbing. Washington, LaPrele and LaBonte Ball Field restrooms will be open for the weekend.
Crews are beginning to cleanup park spaces, turf, shelters and opening restrooms as weather allows, turf raking and sweeping will also occur. Use caution around equipment as they are working in various areas. Staff will also be placing trash cans in summer locations.
Contact Scott Hunter at 721-5257 or shunter@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Athletics: Athletic fields are open for the season except during weather-related closures. Wet or snowy conditions continue to make some fields unplayable. Use of the fields for practice or play may result in damage and cause extended closures. Staff will be inspecting baseball and softball fields daily to determine the timing for safe play. Please stay off fields that are signed for closure or have gates locked to prevent admittance.
Dog owners should use the designated dog parks or the Depot Park off-leash area to exercise their dogs. Enclosed fields are used by children and young adults. Dog owners should not use the fields for running their pets.
Greenhill Cemetery: Memorial Day clean up has begun, and staff will be clearing winter debris from roads, grave spaces and fence lines. Staff will do their best to cleanup tarnished and weathered items that have been left on grave spaces during the winter. Be aware of the cemetery rules and guidelines when placing additional items around grave spaces. Any items that do not meet these rules will be removed. Those unfamiliar with the rules and regulations can visit the city of Laramie website, under Parks and Recreation, or call the office to get a copy of the regulations. Contact Cemetery Crew Leader Loni Wilson at 721-5268 or lwilson@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Integrated Pest Management: Currently, no applications are planned. Crews will be treating turf and bare-ground areas to control unwanted vegetation in all parks, athletic fields and Greenhill Cemetery as soon as weather conditions allow. Call the hotline at 721-5056 to hear a recorded message detailing any IPM or mosquito control applications. The message is updated daily at 4 p.m. for that evening and the following day. Hotline information is also available on the city webpage. Scroll to the bottom of the city home page and look for the hotline tab.
Mosquito Control: Larval control operations are underway for the season. Crews will be applying Bti, a biological larvicide, to control mosquito larvae in irrigated and wetland areas in and around Laramie. Bti is non-toxic to birds, mammals, amphibians and fish and only affects the immature stages of mosquitoes and blackflies. Call the hotline at 721-5056 to hear a recorded message detailing any IPM or mosquito control applications. The message is updated daily at 4 p.m. for that evening and the following day. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org or contact Mosquito Control Crew Supervisor Keith Wardlaw at 721-5258 or kwardlaw@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Summer Employment: Applications for summer employment are now online at the city of Laramie website under job postings. Those interested in working outside for Parks, Cemetery or Mosquito Control and enjoy being busy all summer can go to www.cityoflaramie.org/245/current-employment-opportunities to fill out an application.
PT&R ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: The Parks, Tree and Recreation Advisory Board meeting is 6:30 p.m. May 9 at the Laramie Community Recreation Center Front Conference Room. The meeting’s location is wheelchair accessible, and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for special accommodations or interpretive services must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Call Todd at 721-5260 for more information.
