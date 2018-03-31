Downtown Running Club set to kick off
The inaugural edition of the Downtown Running Club is scheduled for 5-6 p.m. Tuesday starting at Bare Necessities Physical Therapy, 217 S. First St. During the free event, participants can sign in at any time during the hour, then complete a 5k walk/run on a route through the downtown district. The route is posted on the group’s Facebook page, and paper copies will be available. The event is scheduled to take place every Tuesday evening. After 10 runs, participants will receive a T-shirt. Afterwards, participants are invited to meet at Lovejoy’s Bar and Grill, 101 Grand Ave., for a dinner special. Go to www.facebook.com/laramiedrc for more information.
Mounted Search and Rescue training offered
Mounted Search and Rescue, a division of Albany County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, is offering training in formation riding and desensitizing. Trainings are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturdays from April 21-May 19, taught by Bob Fecht, an instructor of formation riding at Laramie County Community College. The cost for the training is $60, and space is limited. Call Marjorie Daley at 460-1883 for more information.
Hunter input sought for hunting seasons
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is conducting public meetings in southeast Wyoming to discuss 2018 hunting season proposals for big game and game birds. During the meeting, Game and Fish personnel will be available to discuss local hunt areas. A meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. Live coverage of the meeting will also be available online, and participants will be able to ask questions by logging on to zoom.us/j/859975300. Written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Wednesday by mail at Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or at www.wgfd.wyo.gov. Written comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to its April 24-25 meeting.
Prescribed burns on Pole Mountain coming soon
The Laramie Ranger District could begin prescribed burns on the northern portion of the Pole Mountain Unit as soon as the next few weeks, depending on conditions. Burn areas will vary from a couple acres to 100 acres at a time, according to a news release. Smoke from the burns will likely be visible from Wyoming Highway 210 and nearby forest roads. Dispersed recreation may be impacted by burning. Signs will be placed on adjacent roads, and fire crews will monitor the sites. The work is part of the ongoing Pole Mountain Vegetation Project. Almost 9,000 acres have been authorized for treatment throughout 7-10 years as part of the project, with the aim of improving native vegetation. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 or www.fs.usda.gov/mbr for more information. The district’s Twitter account, @FS_MBRTB, will have the most up-to-date information about burn dates, times and locations.
