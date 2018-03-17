Public input sought for vegetation project
The U.S. Forest Service is seeking public input on the proposed Fox Creek Vegetation Management Project. The project area is about 20 miles southwest of Laramie in the Lower Douglas Creek Geographic Area near Foxpark, where a high number of mature lodge pole pine were killed by the mountain pine beetle epidemic. The purpose of the project is to treat up to 3,000 acres to restore forest health and reduce fuels. The project is separate from the proposed Medicine Bow Landscape Vegetation Analysis. A public meeting is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 W. Jefferson St. Public comments would be most helpful if received by Friday, according to a news release. Go to www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53419 for more information.
Public meeting set for Pilot Hill Project
A public meeting has been scheduled to answer questions and seek input about the Pilot Hill Project. The meeting is set for Thursday at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. Two sessions are scheduled from 5-7 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. The sessions will be facilitated by the University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources. In September, the Albany County Commission signed an agreement approving the purchase of about 5,500 acres of private land east of Laramie for $10.5 million, which would connect the city with the Medicine Bow National Forest. The parcel would be open for recreation and covers a portion of the Casper Aquifer. During the sessions, members of the committee working on the purchase will discuss their progress raising money and developing a management plan, and the public will have the chance to share their thoughts about the potential purchase. Go to PilotHill.org or email pilothillproject@gmail.com for more information.
Ecologist to discuss white bark pine management
Daniel Reinhart, a vegetation ecologist for Grand Teton National Park, is scheduled to talk about white bark pine management from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, 10th and Lewis streets. The talk is sponsored by the Biodiversity Institute and Rocky Mountain Herbarium. Reinhart will address the ecological value of white bark pine, including its role as forage for birds, squirrels and bears, according to a news release. A reception will follow the talk. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information.
UW club to host Fly Fishing Symposium
Hosted by the University of Wyoming Fly Fishing Club, the 2018 Fly Fishing Symposium is set for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 24 at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, First and Kerney streets. The event includes fly-tying demonstrations, casting clinics and raffle prizes. Speakers are scheduled to talk about entomology and fly-tying. Admission is $5 for the public or free for students. Go to www.facebook.com/uwflyfishing for more information.
Gardening workshop aims to educate about pollinators
Gardening for Pollinators, a workshop organized by Barnyards and Backyards, is set for 8:30 a.m.-noon March 24 at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, 10th and Lewis streets. The workshop will provide information about local pollinators, how to plan a garden with plants that bloom from spring to fall, flowering plants that grow in Laramie, tips for seeding with flowers and updates on pollinator research at UW. There will also be booths offering resources for gardeners. Registration is free. Go to www.laramiegardeningpollinators.eventbrite.com to RSVP or for more information.
Fossil Fish Festival aims to educate
The Fossil Fish Festival is scheduled for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 24 at the University of Wyoming Geological Museum. During the event, the public is invited to celebrate and learn about Wyoming’s fossil fish. Visitors will have the chance to clean their own fossil fish piece, participate in a scavenger hunt, enter a fish-drawing contest, go on a virtual reality tour of a coral reef, try 3D printing and see live fish during research lab tours. The festival is free and open to the public.
Call 766-2646 for more information.
Registration open for She’s A Runner Girl
Registration is now open for She’s A Runner Girl, a running program for girls in grades 2-6. Participants will meet once a week Tuesday evenings starting March 27 for a program that includes running and confidence-building activities. The program culminates with the Purple Run 5k May 5. Registration is $20 and includes a T-shirt, Purple Run 5k entry and High Plains Harriers membership. Need-based scholarships are available and include running shoes and athletic socks. Go to www.highplainsharriers.org for more information.
Prescribed burns on Pole Mountain coming soon
The Laramie Ranger District could begin prescribed burns on the northern portion of the Pole Mountain Unit as soon as the next few weeks, depending on conditions. Burn areas will vary from a couple acres to 100 acres at a time, according to a news release. Smoke from the burns will likely be visible from Wyoming Highway 210 and nearby forest roads. Dispersed recreation may be impacted by burning. Signs will be placed on adjacent roads, and fire crews will monitor the sites. The work is part of the ongoing Pole Mountain Vegetation Project. Almost 9,000 acres have been authorized for treatment over 7-10 years as part of the project, with the aim of improving native vegetation. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 or www.fs.usda.gov/mbr for more information. The district’s Twitter account, @FS_MBRTB, will have the most up-to-date information about burn dates, times and locations.
Hunter input sought for hunting seasons
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is conducting public meetings in southeast Wyoming to discuss 2018 hunting season proposals for big game and game birds. During the meeting, Game and Fish personnel will be available to discuss local hunt areas. A Laramie meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 2 at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, 10th and Lewis streets. Live coverage of the Laramie meeting will also be available online, and participants will be able to ask questions by logging on to zoom.us/j/859975300. Written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. April 4 by mail at Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at www.wgfd.wyo.gov. Written comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to its April 24-25 meeting.
