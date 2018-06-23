Meeboer visitors asked to slow down
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is requesting that visitors to Meeboer Lake Public Access Area reduce their driving speed while driving to the lake, according to a news release. Drivers are requested to limit their speed to no more than 20 miles an hour while driving down Meeboer Road from Pahlow Lane to the lake. The road crosses private land on its way to the lake. According to Jerry Cowles, habitat and access supervisor, public cooperation is necessary to keep the road open for public access at the lake.
Laramie Mountain Bike Series
The second race of the Laramie Mountain Bike Series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Happy Jack Trailhead on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Registration is $15 per race. Children race for free. The race includes divisions for children, juniors and beginner, intermediate, advanced and open adults. Courses will be new for each race. Go to www.laramieracing.com for more information.
Race to benefit LHS track teams
The TRACC Booster 5k, a new race this year, is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday at Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church, 2552 N. 15th St. Proceeds will benefit the Laramie High School cross country, indoor track and outdoor track teams. The first 50 finishers will receive medals, and there will be awards for the top male and female finishers. Race-day registration opens at 7 a.m. Contact Shanna Dahl at 760-4428 or jsdahl@vcn.com for more information.
Summer institute to host benefit 5k
Participants in the University of Wyoming High School Summer Institute are organizing the HSI 5k Color Run as part of a project to encourage random acts of kindness. The race is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at UW. Proceeds will benefit a charity to be chosen by the scholars. Registration is $10. Go to www.facebook.com/uwyohsi for more information.
Trail run set for Curt Gowdy
The Rowdy Gowdy Trail Race Series is scheduled for 8 a.m. June 30 at Curt Gowdy State Park, hosted by Foot of the Rockies in Cheyenne. The event includes five-mile and seven-mile routes, with about 1,000 feet of elevation gain, starting from the Volin Trailhead on the east side of the park. Runners will follow the park’s singletrack, which includes a few technical sections. Registration starts at $35. Go to www.facebook.com/RunFOTR for more information.
Pole Mountain clean-up coming
Common Outdoor Ground, a local volunteer group, is planning a clean-up day from 4-8 p.m. July 9 in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service and Wyoming Department of Transportation. Volunteers are planning to meet at the Summit Rest Area visitor center to divide into groups to hit different areas. Volunteers are welcome to come and go at their leisure, and food will be provided. Volunteers should RSVP on Facebook or email commonoutdoorground@gmail.com. If you know of a place that needs cleaning, email the location to Common Outdoor Ground so volunteers can take care of it.
Toodeloo set for July 14
The seventh annual Toodeloo 5k is set for 8 a.m. July 14. The event is hosted by Hospice of Laramie and is a fun downtown walk/run event that benefits a great cause, according to a news release. Go to www.hospiceoflaramie.org or in person at the hospice house, 1754 Centennial Drive, to register.
Moose Day registration open
Registration is now open for Summer Moose Day, a citizen-science project sponsored by the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute. Volunteers adopt routes that take them through likely moose habitat, which they will hike or drive the morning of July 21 looking for moose or signs of moose. First-time volunteers must attend a training session today. Results will be used to aid management of the local moose herd in the Snowy Range and Pole Mountain areas. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information and to register.
