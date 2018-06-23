Laramie, WY (82070)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High near 75F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 43F. NNE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.