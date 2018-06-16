Cupcake Chase 5k
A new event this year, the Cupcake Chase 5k is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. today at the Washington Park Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell, sponsored by the Laramie High School Z Club. Registration is $25, with proceeds to benefit Heart Mothers, an organization that aids girls rescued from human trafficking in Cambodia. Race-day registration opens at 8:30 a.m. All participants will receive a T-shirt and a gourmet cupcake from the Sugar Mouse Cupcake House. Go to www.facebook.com/lhszclub for more information.
Leave No Trace event set for Basecamp
A Leave No Trace Awareness Festival is scheduled for noon-4 p.m. today at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. In collaboration with Solid Rock Outdoor Ministries, the event includes seven stations about each of the seven principles of Leave No Trace, a philosophy of recreating with minimal impact. Each station will include hands-on activities about safe campfires, where to camp, how to dispose of waste and more. Participants who complete all seven stations will have the chance to win a $35 gift card to Basecamp. The event is free to the public. Call 307-703-0172 for more information.
Laramie Mountain Bike Series
The first race of the Laramie Mountain Bike Series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Happy Jack Trailhead on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Registration is $40 for the four-race series through today or $15 per race on race day. Children race for free. The race includes divisions for children, juniors and beginner, intermediate, advanced and open adults. Courses will be new for each race. Go to www.laramieracing.com for more information.
Sanctioned disc golf tournament set for LaPrele Park
Laramie’s first sanctioned disc golf tournament, the JackalOpen presented by UniWyo Federal Credit Union, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 23 at LaPrele Park. The one-day event, sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association, features two rounds of 18 holes on the park’s new disc golf course, completed in the fall. The event includes divisions for professionals and amateurs, and registration includes a T-shirt and after-party. Go to www.discgolfscene.com for more information or to register.
Race to benefit track teams
The TRACC Booster 5k, a new race this year, is scheduled for 8 a.m. June 23 at Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church, 2552 N. 15th St. Proceeds will benefit the Laramie High School cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track teams. The first 50 finishers will receive medals, and there will be awards for the top male and female finishers.
Race-day registration opens at 7 a.m. June 23. Contact Shanna Dahl at 760-4428 or jsdahl@vcn.com for more information.
Summer institute to host 5k
Participants in the University of Wyoming High School Summer Institute are organizing the HSI 5k Color Run as part of a project to encourage random acts of kindness. The race is set for 1:30 p.m. June 27 at UW. Proceeds will benefit a charity to be chosen by the scholars. Registration is $10. Go to www.facebook.com/uwyohsi for more information.
Moose Day registration open
Registration is now open for Summer Moose Day, a citizen-science project sponsored by the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute.
Volunteers adopt routes that take them through likely moose habitat, which they will hike or drive Thursday morning looking for moose or signs of moose. First-time volunteers must attend a training session today.
Results will be used to aid management of the local moose herd in the Snowy Range and Pole Mountain areas. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information and to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.