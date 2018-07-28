Fire ban set for Game and Fish lands
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has implemented a partial fire ban on lands managed or owned by the Game and Fish Commission is Goshen and Albany counties. Campfires are permitted within an established fire ring, as are gas and charcoal grills, as long as means of fire suppression are nearby. Internal or external combustion engines should have approved spark arrestors, and smoking must take place in a cleared area with a 10-foot radius. Affected areas include all Laramie plains lakes, Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 Public Access Area, and the Forbes, Jelm, Laramie Peak and Tom Thorne/Beth Williams Wildlife Habitat Management Areas. Call the Laramie Region Office at 745-4046 for more information.
Laramie Enduro set for today
The Laramie Enduro mountain bike race is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. today on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Riders can choose to do either one or two laps of a 31-mile course that includes 4,200 feet of climbing on mostly singletrack. Go to www.laramieenduro.org for more information.
Volunteers needed for Headquarters Trail work
Volunteers are needed from 4-8 p.m. Sunday to assist in rehabilitating a section of the Headquarters Trail on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Wyoming Conservation Corps and a contractor rerouted a quarter-mile section of the trail this summer, and now the old section needs to be decommissioned. Volunteers will use tools to level the old trail and spread seeds and woody debris to encourage regrowth. Volunteers should meet at the eastern trailhead along Forest Road 707 about 1.5 miles south of Wyoming Highway 210. The trail work is part of a multi-year effort to maintain trails on the unit. Wyoming Pathways will provide food. Volunteers should bring work gloves. Email Common Outdoor Ground at commonoutdoorground@gmail.com to RSVP or for more information.
Forest Service releases draft EIS for LaVA project
A draft environmental impact statement for the Medicine Bow National Forest Landscape Vegetation Analysis, or LaVA, is now available for public review. A comment period is open through Aug. 20, and an open house is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Monday at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Laramie office, 1212 S. Adams St. The pending decision provides a foundation for treatments over the next 15 years, with the intention of authorizing flexible management of beetle-killed timber, according to a news release. Open houses are also scheduled for Cheyenne and Saratoga, in conjunction with cooperating agencies. In response to comments, the U.S. Forest Service worked with cooperating agencies to modify the proposed action. Changes include new maps, trigger points for adaptive management, post-decision reviews, no permanent road construction and more. Go to www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=51255 for more information.
Migration talk set for Centennial Library
Greg Nickerson, a writer and filmmaker for the Wyoming Migration Initiative, is set to talk about big game migrations next week in Centennial. “The Science and History of Wyoming’s Big Game Migrations: Lost, Altered and Conserved Corridors” is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Centennial Library. The free program is sponsored by the Centennial Library and Cultural Association and Centennial Social Club. Nickerson will discuss recent advances to the understanding of ungulate migration, the history of the Laramie Plains bison, Interstate 80 as a wildlife barrier and efforts to preserve migration corridors in Wyoming, according to a news release. Contact Celeste Colgan at 742-2968 for more information.
