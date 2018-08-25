Trail race set for Curt Gowdy
The Antelope Dash trail races are scheduled for 8 a.m. today at Curt Gowdy State Park. The event includes 4-mile and 8-mile races on the park’s singletrack trails, with a course that climbs about 400 feet in elevation. Registration starts at $35, with a discount for High Plains Harriers members. Proceeds will benefit Wyoming Conservation Corps. Go to www.antelopedash.org for more information.
Rifle range open for sight-in season
The Laramie Rifle Range will be open to the public to sight-in hunting rifles starting Sept. 1. The range will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 21. The cost is $10 per person per day. Go to www.laramieriflerange.org for more information.
Logging near Lake Owen to affect recreation
A multi-year timber harvest began near Lake Owen last week, and dispersed camping and parking are prohibited along Forest Road 540 for public safety, according to a news release. The project is part of a cooperative effort between the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, state of Wyoming and U.S. Forest Service, with the aim of improving forest health, reducing wildfire fuel around Lake Owen and protecting municipal infrastructure and water quality in the 300-acre project area. Forest Road 540 is still open for public travel and can be used to access the Lake Owen Day-Use Site, Lake Owen Campground, Lake Owen Boat Dock and Medicine Bow Rail Trail. During active timber operations, the closure will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Harvesting should be finished by 2020. Visitors may encounter machinery in the area. Email project forester Mick Hood at mick.hood@wyo.gov or timber management assistant Brooke Owens at brookeowens@fs.fed.us for more information about the project.
