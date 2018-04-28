Volunteer group to assist Forest Service
Common Outdoor Ground, a new community organization with a focus on southeast Wyoming, has scheduled a public work day on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. The work day is scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 5. A work day scheduled for Saturday was cancelled because of inclement weather. Volunteers will help the U.S. Forest Service designate dispersed camp sites along Forest Road 700, also known as Vedauwoo Road. The work will involve marking sites, fencing sites and installing fire rings, according to a news release. Food and drinks will be provided. Common Outdoor Ground recently signed a volunteer group agreement with the Laramie Ranger District to coordinate work days and other events in coming months. Volunteers and donations are needed. Email commonoutdoorground@gmail.com or find the group on Facebook for more information.
Pharmacy Phrolic planned for today
The 18th annual Pharmacy Phrolic 5k is scheduled for 10 a.m. today at Optimist Park. This year’s theme is “Sundae Runday Funday,” and the event will include an ice cream sundae bar at the end of the race, according to a news release. Participants will also be entered into a drawing for raffle prizes. Top finishers and those who bring food items to donate will receive extra raffle entries. The event is organized by the University of Wyoming Student Society of Health Systems Pharmacists, and proceeds will benefit Interfaith-Good Samaritan. Registration is $25 for students and $30 for non-students, with a $5 discount without a T-shirt. Contact Laurel Ramer at lramer@uwyo.edu or 507-696-5969 for more information.
Run-Walk-Wheel a fundraiser for Interfaith
The annual Sue Wedel Run-Walk-Wheel is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie Plains Civic Center west gym, 710 Garfield. Participants can choose a one-mile or three-mile course, followed by a cook-out and live music from Moral Panic, Birgit Burke, Franklin Goodboy and The Woodpile. Anyone who collects $50 in pledges will receive a T-shirt. Shirts are also available for $15. Pledge sheets are available at the Interfaith-Good Samaritan office in Room 127 of the Civic Center. Proceeds will support Interfaith-Good Samaritan. Call 742-4240 for more information.
Meeting set to discuss elk hunting licenses
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hosting a series of meetings around the state to discuss the system for splitting elk licenses between residents and nonresidents. A Laramie meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. May 7 at the Laramie Regional Office, 528 S. Adams St. Currently, licenses are allocated differently for residents and nonresidents. The number of nonresident licenses varies depending on several factors, but is much lower than the number of licenses reserved for residents. Public comments will be accepted at wgfd.wyo.gov from 8 a.m. May 7 through 5 p.m. June 6.
Wyoming Wilderness Association to lead Red Desert outing
Wyoming Wilderness Association is leading a free overnight camping trip to the Adobe Town Wilderness Study Area in the Red Desert May 12-13. The trip will be guided by UW professor Steve Buskirk and professor emeritus Dennis Knight. Participants will learn about vegetation and mammalian ecology while exploring the area’s Skull Rim. They will view desert plant and animal life, fossils and formations, according to a news release. The trip is intended for all ability levels. Go to www.wildwyo.org for more information. To register, call (307) 672-2751 or email heidi@wildwyo.org.
Registration open for youth cycling clinic
Registration is now open for mountain classes for students in grades 3-12, taught by Laramie BikeNet. Classes are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. May 17 and 5-7 p.m. the following Thursdays through June 14. Participants will meet at the Pedal House, 207 S. First St., for the first session to check safety and learn about bike maintenance. The rest of the sessions will begin at Kiowa Park to ride on the Schoolyard trails. Riders will learn about trail etiquette, braking, cornering, dismounting, shifting and more. Riders should bring a bike, helmet, spare tube and water.
Registration is $40 for BikeNet members or $50 for nonmembers. Those who need a bike or helmet will be provided one. Go to www.laramiebikenet.org to register or for more information.
Amphibian Project registration open
Registration is now open for volunteers to adopt a catchment through the Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project. Volunteers agree to survey a catchment once or twice during the summer looking for signs of amphibian life and submit their date to wildlife managers. Catchments are sets of ponds or streams that might have amphibians living in them. Survey data will be used to monitor populations in the Medicine Bow, Bridger-Teton and Routt national forests. The Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project was started in 2014. Catchments vary in the ease of accessibility. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information. Registration is open through June 6.
