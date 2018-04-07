Shooting restriction in place on Pole Mountain
An annual shooting restriction for the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest is now in place through Sept. 10. The restriction began March 31, according to the Laramie Ranger District. The restriction prohibits discharging firearms anywhere on the unit in the interest of public safety. The order has been in effect since the 1990s because of the area’s high visitation rate during the summer. Forest Service law enforcement officers will have an increased presence in the area. Hunters with a valid license in active pursuit of the licensed species are expect. Call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Downtown Running Club continues
The inaugural edition of the Downtown Running Club is scheduled to take place from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays starting at Bare Necessities Physical Therapy, 217 S. First St. During the free event, participants can sign in at any time during the hour, then complete a 5k walk/run on a route through the downtown district.
The route is posted on the group’s Facebook page, and paper copies will be available. After 10 runs, participants will receive a T-shirt. Afterwards, participants are invited to meet at Lovejoy’s Bar and Grill, 101 Grand Ave., for a dinner special. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieDRC for more information.
Becoming an Outdoors Woman accepting applications
Becoming an Outdoors Woman, a program through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, is now accepting applications for participants in the summer. The program is designed to introduce women to outdoor pursuits such as hunting, shooting fly-fishing, canoeing and wildlife photography. The deadline for applications is April 15, and the camp is scheduled for July 7-9 at the Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp near Dubois.
The program is limited to 45 women, and participants will be selected through a random draw. Applications are accepted through the mail and should include a check for $150, which includes meals, lodging and equipment. Payments will be returned to applicants who aren’t selected.
Go to www.wgfd.wyo.gov/education/becoming-an-outdoors-woman for more information.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. April 19 at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23nd St. Tony Hoch, director of Laramie Rivers Conservation District, is scheduled to give an overview of the Pilot Hill Project, an effort to purchase about 5,500 acres of land directly east of Laramie for public access and conservation.
Hoch is a member of the Pilot Hill Project Oversight Committee. He will also give updates about what the project’s subcommittees are working on. Contact club president George Janack at 399-7640 for more information.
Mounted Search and Rescue training offered
Mounted Search and Rescue, a division of Albany County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Office, is offering training in formation riding and desensitizing.
Trainings are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturdays from April 21-May 19, taught by Bob Fecht, an instructor of formation riding at Laramie County Community College. The cost for the training is $60, and space is limited. Contact Marjorie Daley at 460-1883 for more information.
Combat Color Fun Run to support veterans
The UWEFE Combat Color Fun Run is set for 11 a.m. April 21 at Optimist Park. Participants can choose between a 3-mile run or 1.5-mile walk along the Laramie River Greenbelt. Volunteers along the route will battle participants with colored powder during the timed event. Participants are encouraged to wear camouflage and white T-shirts. At the finish line, everyone can battle each other while enjoying food vendors and music. Registration is $20 for students and children and $30 for adults.
Students and children can run for free without a registration packet, which includes a T-shirt, sunglasses and bag of color. Proceeds will benefit Students Supporting Veterans and the Connor Cloud Scholarship for Veterans at UW.
