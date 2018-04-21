Spring Exploration coming to Territorial Prison
The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road, is hosting Spring Exploration from noon-4 p.m. today. The free, family-friendly event includes stations around the park with activities such as live birds of prey, dissecting owl pellets, skulls and pelts, animal track rubbings, a pinecone bird feeder craft and more. The event is in honor of Earth Day and National Environmental Education Week. Go to www.wyomingterritorialprison.com for more information.
Volunteer group to assist Forest Service
Common Outdoor Ground, a new community organization with a focus on southeast Wyoming, has scheduled a public work day on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. The work day is scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 5. A work day scheduled for today was canceled because of inclement weather. Volunteers will help the U.S. Forest Service designate dispersed camp sites along Forest Road 700, also known as Vedauwoo Road. Food and drinks will be provided. Common Outdoor Ground recently signed a volunteer group agreement with the Laramie Ranger District to coordinate work days and other events in coming months. Volunteers and donations are needed. Email commonoutdoorground@gmail.com or find the ground on Facebook for more information.
Carnivore workshop offered
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering a series of workshops around the state aimed at educating people about how to avoid conflicts with large carnivores. A Laramie meeting is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. today at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. Spring is a good time to start thinking about large carnivore safety as people prepare to spend time outside in coming months, while bears are waking from hibernation, according to a news release. Go to www.wgfd.wyo.gov for more information.
Mounted Search and Rescue training offered
Mounted Search and Rescue, a division of Albany County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, is offering training in formation riding and desensitizing. Trainings are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 19, taught by Bob Fecht, an instructor of formation riding at Laramie County Community College. The cost for the training is $60, and space is limited. Contact Marjorie Daley at 460-1883 for more information.
Combat Color Fun Run to support veterans
The UWEFE Combat Color Fun Run is set for 11 a.m. today at Optimist Park. Participants can choose between a 3-mile run or 1.5-mile walk along the Laramie River Greenbelt. Volunteers along the route will battle participants with colored powder during the timed event. Participants are encouraged to wear camouflage and white T-shirts. At the finish line, everyone can battle each other while enjoying food vendors and music. Registration is $20 for students and children and $30 for adults. Students and children can run for free without a registration packet, which includes a T-shirt, sunglasses and bag of color. Proceeds will benefit Students Supporting Veterans and the Connor Cloud Scholarship for Veterans at the University of Wyoming.
Audubon Society planning field trip
The Laramie Audubon Society is planning a field trip this weekend to visit birding hot spots around Laramie to look for migratory birds. Spots include Greenhill Cemetery, LaBonte Park and the Laramie River Greenbelt. Participants are planning to meet at 8 a.m. today at Coal Creek Coffee, 110 Grand Ave., to caravan or carpool. Participants should dress for the weather and bring snacks, field guides and spotting scopes or binoculars. A Audubon Society meeting is also set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, 10th and Lewis streets. Participants can learn to identify common Albany County birds, visually and by ear. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
BikeNet party to include film festival
The Laramie BikeNet 2018 Membership Party and GiddyUp! Film Tour is set for 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield. Dinner will be served by the University of Wyoming Cycling Club from 6-7 p.m., followed by the film tour in the Gryphon Theatre. The purchase of a 2018 Laramie BikeNet membership includes food, drink and admission to the film festival. Film festival admission is also available for $5. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieBikeNet for more information.
Pharmacy Phrolic planned for April 28
The 18th annual Pharmacy Phrolic 5k is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 28 at Optimist Park. This year’s theme is “Sundae Runday Funday,” and the event will include an ice cream sundae bar at the end of the race, according to a news release. Participants will also be entered into a drawing for raffle prizes. Top finishers and those who bring food items to donate will receive extra raffle entries. The event is organized by the University of Wyoming Student Society of Health Systems Pharmacists, and proceeds will benefit Interfaith-Good Samaritan. Registration is $25 for students and $30 for non-students, with a $5 discount without a T-shirt. Contact Laurel Ramer at lramer@uwyo.edu or (507) 696-5969 for more information.
Purple 5k Run hosted by She’s A Runner Girl
A new event this year, the Purple 5k Run is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 5 at the University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse. The course will take runners and walkers on a loop around the UW campus. The event is a fundraiser for She’s A Runner Girl, a running and healthy living program for elementary school girls. Registration is $10 for Runner Girl family members and past Runner Girls, $15 for community members and $25 the day of the race. Go to www.eventbrite.com to register or www.facebook.com/shesarunnergirl for more information.
Amphibian Project registration open
Registration is now open for volunteers to adopt a catchment through the Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project. Volunteers agree to survey a catchment once or twice during the summer looking for signs of amphibian life and submit their date to wildlife managers.
Catchments are sets of ponds or streams that may have amphibians living in them. Survey data will be used to monitor populations in the Medicine Bow, Bridger-Teton and Routt national forests. The Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project was started in 2014. Catchments vary in the ease of accessibility.
Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information. Registration is open through June 6.
