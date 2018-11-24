Common Outdoor Ground plans meeting, celebration
Common Outdoor Ground, a volunteer group that focuses on public lands in southeast Wyoming, is planning a meeting and year-end celebration. The meeting is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Nov. 30 at Laramie Fire Department No. 3, 2374 W. Jefferson, during which group members will recap projects from the past year. The meeting is open to the public, and attendees are welcome to suggest projects for the coming year. From 4:30-7:30 p.m., the group will meet at Library Sports Grille and Brewery, 201 Custer, to celebrate the group’s accomplishments and recognize donors, volunteers and sponsors. The event include a raffle and merchandise sales, and donations will be accepted. To RSVP, send an email to commonoutdoorground@gmail.com or find the group on Facebook. Common Outdoor Ground is a community organization that partners with land managers to provide volunteer support for public lands. Go to commonoutdoorground.org for more information.
Gear Swap to raise money for UW Outdoor Program
The University of Wyoming Outdoor Program’s annual Gear Swap is scheduled for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Wyoming Union Ballroom. The popular sale offers buyers a chance to find used outdoor gear, while sellers can set their own price. Sellers can drop off gear from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 30 and 8-10 a.m. Dec. 2, and they can pick up unsold gear from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 2. The Outdoor Program takes a 15-percent commission on each item. Only local checks or cash are accepted. Go to www.uwyo.edu/rec/outdoor-program for more information.
Christmas tree sale to benefit volunteer fire department
The Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Christmas trees to raise money for fire and emergency services in the Vedauwoo and Buford areas. The sale is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday on the southwest corner of Snowy Range Road and Colorado Avenue in West Laramie. Concolor fire trees from 6-10 feet tall are available for $49-$89, according to a news release. Fraser fir wreaths, either 22 or 28 inches in diameter, are available for $27-$42. The sale will continue until trees are sold out. Donations to the auxiliary will be accepted and are tax-deductible. Email treasurer.vvfda@gmail.com for more information.
Christmas tree permits now available
Permits to cut Christmas trees on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests are now available at locations in Wyoming and Colorado, according to the U.S. Forest Service. A permit for one tree from national forest lands is $10, with a limit of five per household. Fourth-graders with a pass from Every Kid in a Park can get a free permit. Tree-cutting is prohibited in wilderness areas, along scenic byways and on the Pole Mountain Unit east of Laramie, among other places. Trees must be located at least 100 feet from roads and 200 feet of recreation areas and can’t be more than 20 feet tall. Complete regulations are available at Forest Service offices or at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mbr/christmastrees. Locally, permits are available at the Laramie Ranger District Office, 2468 Jackson, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. They’re available at the Centennial Visitor Center from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.