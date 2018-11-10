Laramie Audubon plans field trip
The Laramie Audubon Society is planning a field trip this weekend to the plains and mountains along the Laramie River to look for local and migrant birds of prey, grassland birds and waterfowl. Participants are planning to meet at 8 a.m. Saturday at Night Heron Books and Coffeehouse, 107 Ivinson. Audubon members will have tips for identifying hawks, eagles and falcons and will talk about the natural history of raptors. The trip will involve minimal walking. Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
New 5k to support law students
The Gotta’ Go Buffalo 5k is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the University of Wyoming College of Law. The race is organized by the Multicultural Law Student Association, and proceeds will help club members attend national conferences and competitions. Registration is $15 and includes food, beer and raffle prizes. The race will serve as a qualifying event for the Bolder Boulder 10k. Go to www.facebook.com/uwyomsla for more information.
Reel Rock Film Tour to visit Laramie
Now in its 13th year, the Reel Rock Film Tour is scheduled for a Laramie screening at 7 p.m. Saturday at the University of Wyoming Education Auditorium. The tour includes climbing and adventure films from around the world. Admission is free, and doors open at 6 p.m. The tour is sponsored by the University of Wyoming Outdoor Program. Go to reelrocktour.com for more information.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Master gardener and bee enthusiast Rene Sollars is set to talk about bee keeping, native bees and tips for distinguishing between native bees, honey bees and other flying insects. Call chapter president George Janack at 399-7640 for more information.
Gobble Wobble 5k returns
The 22nd annual Gobble Wobble 5k is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 17 at Laramie High School, 1710 Boulder Dr. Registration is $20 and includes a T-shirt, raffle prizes and age-group awards. Proceeds will benefit the LHS TRACC Club, which supports the purchase of meals, uniforms, equipment and travel for the cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track teams. The race will take place no matter the weather conditions. Go to www.raceentry.com for more information.
Pile burning to begin on national forest
The U.S. Forest Service is planning to burn slash piles from fuel reduction projects now that snowy and cold weather has returned to the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests, according to a news release. Hundreds of piles are estimated to remain on national forest lands Wyoming and Colorado, and forest visitors should expect to see smoke from piles located near communities, roads and recreation areas. The Forest Service has completed a number of management projects such as removing dead trees from travel corridors and recreation areas and reducing hazardous fuels. Remaining trees are typically gathered into piles for burning. Burning will be initiated when weather forecasts and conditions are within established safety parameters. Call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Game and Fish seeks information on poaching near Saratoga
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information about a cow moose that was shot and abandoned near Jack Creek sometime before Oct. 26, according to a news release. Game warden Becca Lutz said sometimes hunters shoot an animal of the wrong sex and then abandons it for fear of punishment. If notified sooner, she could have donated the meat. Anyone with information can call the Stop Poaching Tip Line at 877-WGFD-TIP or 307-777-4330. Tips can also be sent by text to 847-411. They can be submitted online at wgfd.wyo.gov.
Prescribed burns planned for Pole Mountain
The U.S. Forest Service is planning prescribed burns on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest this fall. The burn area will be on the northeast portion of the unit near Forest Road 701D. Burn areas will range in size from a couple acres to up to 100 acres at a time, according to a news release, and the work is part of the ongoing Pole Mountain Vegetation Project. Smoke from the burns will likely be visible from Wyoming Highway 210 and nearby forest roads, and dispersed recreation may be temporarily affected. Signs will be placed on adjacent roads notifying the public of the burns. The exact dates of the burns will depend on weather and fuel conditions. For the most up-to-date information, follow the Medicine Bow National Forest’s official Twitter account, @FS_MBRTB, or call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300.
