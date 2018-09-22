5k to support pregnancy center
The Heart to Heart Baby Steps 5k and Walk for Life is scheduled for today at Optimist Park. The run is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., a pancake breakfast at 9:30 a.m. and the walk at 10 a.m. Registration is $50 on race day, and participants are encouraged to collect donations from sponsors. Proceeds will support the work of Heart to Heart Pregnancy Center, which offers free pregnancy support and resources. Go to laramiepregnancy.com for more information.
Jelm Mountain Run to benefit search and rescue
Now in its 24th year, the Jelm Mountain Run is scheduled for 9 a.m. today at the road to the summit of Jelm Mountain, which is located about 3 miles south of Woods Landing on Wyoming Highway 10. The 10-mile race takes runners to the summit of the mountain and back down. Registration is $55 and includes a hooded sweatshirt, with a discount for High Plains Harriers members. Proceeds will benefit Albany County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue. Go to www.highplainsharriers.org/jelm for more information.
Beitel to host adventure race
Fourth-graders at Beitel Elementary School are raising money to attend Teton Science School with Race to the Tetons, an adventure race scheduled for 8 a.m. today at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot. Teams are invited to run, bike and walk their way through challenges by following clues, with divisions for different levels of competition. Registration starts at $80 for a team of four, and all proceeds will support student tuition for Teton Science School. Go to www.facebook.com/racetothetetons for more information.
Volunteer opportunity to highlight Public Lands Day
In honor of National Public Lands Day today, a trail maintenance day has been scheduled for public lands near Laramie. The University of Wyoming Service, Leadership and Community Engagement office is partnering with the UW Outdoor Program, Medicine Bow National Forest, Wyoming Conservation Corps, Common Outdoor Ground and Laramie BikeNet. Volunteers are planning to meet at 9 a.m. at the Outdoor Program office to divide into groups going to Pole Mountain and the Schoolyard Trails. Lunch will be provided. Go to www.facebook.com/uwoutdoorprogram for more information.
Audubon group to explore local spots
The Laramie Audubon Society is slated to visit birding “hot spots” within city limits today. After meeting at 8 a.m. at Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse, 107 Ivinson Ave., the group will carpool to various locations ranging from City Springs to the Laramie River to look for resident birds and migrants including warblers and waterfowl/shorebirds, according to a news release. The trip is anticipated to last until about 11:30 a.m., but attendees are free to leave at any time if they have their own transportation. Those attending should bring sturdy shoes, snacks, water, clothing suitable for the changing Wyoming weather, binoculars and other birding accessories. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Yoga session to be held at Pole Mountain
A yoga session surrounded by rock formations and aspen trees is scheduled for Sunday on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Instructor Debbie Mathew of Yoga Oasis will lead the session, which is sponsored by the Wyoming Chapter of the Sierra Club. Participants will take a short hike to a grassy meadow for the session, and no experience is necessary. Participants should bring a yoga mat, towel or blanket. The workshop is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required by contacting Cari Glantz at 402-867-4036 or cglantz84@hotmail.com.
Fundraiser to benefit Pilot Hill Project
Pints, Pretzels and Pledges, a fundraiser to support the Pilot Hill Project, is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Monday at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave. Coal Creek will donate $1 from every beer sold that evening, and anyone who donates $20 or more will get a free pretzel. Items donated by other merchants will be auctioned during the event. The Pilot Hill Project is an effort to purchase about 5,500 acres of private land east of Laramie that would become public open space connected to the Medicine Bow National Forest while also protecting the Casper Aquifer overlay zone from future development. Go to www.pilothill.org for more information.
Basecamp to host gear swap
A community gear swap is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 29 at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. Sellers can drop of gently used outdoor clothing or gear to sell from 5-7 p.m. Friday and 8-10 a.m. Sept. 29. A consignment fee of 25 cents per item will be donated to a local non-profit organization, and Basecamp employees will keep track of items. Unsold items can be picked up from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 30. Sellers can also stay during the sale and sell items themselves to avoid the consignment fee. Only cash will be accepted during the sale. The event will also include food, games, giveaways and activities for children. Go to www.facebook.com/laramiesbasecamp for more information.
Elk near Centennial tests positive for CWD
A bull elk found dead near the Corner Mountain Trail west of Centennial has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The elk was in elk hunt area 9, and the disease has been previously documented in surrounding hunt areas, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, which announces when the disease is found in new hunt areas. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hunters should consider having their deer, elk and moose tested if harvested in an area where CWD is known to occur, and they should not consume an animal that tests positive. A map of endemic areas is available online at www.wgfd.wyo.gov. Chronic wasting disease is fatal to deer, elk and moose.
Rifle range open for sight-in season
The Laramie Rifle Range is now open to the public to sight-in hunting rifles. The range is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 21. The cost is $10 per person per day. Go to www.laramieriflerange.org for more information.
Boat inspection stations now closed
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Aquatic Invasive Species check stations are scheduled to close after Saturday, including at the U.S. Highway 287 Port of Entry south of Laramie. Any conveyance being transported into Wyoming through Nov. 30 is required to be inspected before launching on any water. If the boat was last in any water infested with zebra or quagga mussels, it must be inspected no matter the time of year. For a list of inspection locations and private inspectors, go to wgfd.wyo.gov/fishing-and-boating/aquatic-invasive-species-prevention/ais-inspection-locations. A list of infested waters is also available online. Aquatic invasive species such as zebra and quagga mussels can ruin fisheries, foul hulls, and destroy boating systems and equipment. Boaters should clean, drain and dry their watercraft after every use and remove plugs and other water barriers during transport, according to a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.