Forest Service rescinds fire restrictions
Because of high-elevation snow and cooling temperatures, the U.S. Forest Service has rescinded all fire restrictions on Forest System lands in the Medicine Bow National Forest, Sierra Madre Range and Routt National Forest, according to a news release. Hunters are still advised to use caution when building and maintaining campfires, such as making sure they’re thoroughly extinguished before leaving the site. Management of the Ryan and Silver Creek fires is scheduled to transition back to the Forest Service for monitoring. Closures of Forest System lands should be reduced by the weekend. Call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Wyoming Rocks! to celebrate geology
Wyoming Rocks!, an annual event at the University of Wyoming Geological Museum, is scheduled for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. today. This year’s event, “The Art of Geology,” includes activities about geodes, types of rocks and geological formations found in Wyoming. The event also includes two free planetarium shows. Admission is free and open to the public. Email geolmus@uwyo.edu for more information.
Writer to discuss plant exploration
Jennifer Ackerfield, author of “Flora of Colorado” and assistant curator at the Colorado State University Herbarium, is scheduled to give a talk from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. Ackerfield is an expert on Colorado plant life whose talk, “Prickly Puzzles: Exploring the Colorado Flora,” includes first-hand insights about exploration and scientific discovery, according to a news release. A social will precede the talk and a reception will follow. The event is sponsored by the University of Wyoming Rocky Mountain Herbarium, the Wyoming Biodiversity Institute and UW Extension.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Greg Nickerson, a research scientists with the Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Unit, will give a talk about recent advances in the scientific understanding of ungulate migration. The talk will cover migration paths, Interstate 80 as a barrier to wildlife movement and the history Laramie Plains bison. Call club president George Janack at 399-7640 for more information.
Rifle range open for sight-in season
The Laramie Rifle Range is now open to the public to sight-in hunting rifles. The range is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 21. The cost is $10 per person per day. Go to www.laramieriflerange.org for more information.
Event to focus on outdoor storytelling
Out There Podcast and the University of Wyoming Art Museum are offering a one-day workshop aimed at teaching participants how to tell engaging and fun stories about their outdoor adventures. “Assembling Narrative: The Art of Storytelling,” will use hands-on activities and museum exhibitions to promote creativity and equip participants with tools to captivate audiences, according to a news release. The workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 27 at the museum, 2111 Willett Dr. Lunch will be provided. Registration is $45 per person. Email willow@outtherepodcast.com or katie.christensen@uwyo.edu for more information. Go to AssemblingNarrative.eventbrite.com to register.
Information sought about Ryan Fire
The U.S. Forest Service is actively investigating the cause of the Ryan Fire, which has been burning in Colorado and Wyoming since Sept. 15, and seeking information from the public. A preliminary investigation indicates the fire was caused by an escaped campfire. Stage 1 fire restrictions, which prohibit dispersed campfires outside established fire rings, were in effect at the time in the Routt National Forest and the Sierra Madre Range of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Additional information from the public is needed to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information about activity along trail 1152 between the Encampment Trailhead and Diamond Park Trailhead in the Mount Zirkel Wilderness near the Encampment River should call the Fire Information Line at (307) 314-9408. The fire origin is three miles southeast of Hog Park Guard Station, two miles south of the state line and two miles west of Buffalo Ridge Trailhead in Jackson County, Colorado. For hunters, the area is in Colorado Game Management Area 161. When calling the line, be prepared to provide a name, contact information and the date, time, location and identifying facts of the activity being reported. A Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer will follow up with anyone who leaves a tip. The Ryan Fire has burned more than 21,000 acres.
Hunters asked to assist in CWD study
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking hunters who harvest mule deer from selected herds this fall to submit a lymph node sample for testing, according to a news release. The goal of the study is to collect samples from 100 adult buck mule deer in each of 11 selected herds in the state: Bates Hole, South Converse, Goshen Rim, Laramie Mountains, Sheep Mountain, Platte Valley, Black Hills, Cheyenne River, Upper Powder River, Baggs and Southwest Bighorn. Employees at check stations will request samples from hunters this fall. Hunters who don’t pass through a check station but want to submit a sample can bring harvested animals to the Laramie Region office, 1212 S. Adams, on Mondays and Fridays. Call ahead on other weekdays at 745-4046.
