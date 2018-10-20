Closures lifted for Ryan, Silver Creek fires
The U.S. Forest Service has lifted area closures for both the Ryan and Silver Creek burn areas because of recent moisture and cold weather, according to a news release. Forest Road 100, also known as Buffalo Park Road, remains closed while suppression repair is completed. The Silver Creek Fire has burned 20,000 acres since July 19 on the Routt and Arapaho National Forests in Colorado, while the Ryan Fire has burned 28,500 acres on the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests in Wyoming and Colorado since Sept. 15. Neither fire has been declared fully contained or controlled, so both fires may still be smoldering. Fire activity is likely until season-ending snow. Forest visitors should be cautious about falling trees, especially during high wind.
Rifle range open for sight-in season
The Laramie Rifle Range is open to the public to sight-in hunting rifles through this weekend. The range is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $10 per person per day. Go to www.laramieriflerange.org for more information.
Event to focus on outdoor storytelling
Out There Podcast and the University of Wyoming Art Museum are offering a one-day workshop aimed at teaching participants how to tell engaging and fun stories about their outdoor adventures. “Assembling Narrative: The Art of Storytelling,” will use hands-on activities and museum exhibitions to promote creativity and equip participants with tools to captivate audiences, according to a news release. The workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 27 at the museum, 2111 Willett Dr. Lunch will be provided. Registration is $45 per person. Email willow@outtherepodcast.com or katie.christensen@uwyo.edu for more information. Go to AssemblingNarrative.eventbrite.com to register.
Game and Fish seeking information about deer poaching
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information about a mule deer that was found on private land bordering Glendo State Park. The buck mule deer was reported dead in a field about a mile west of the intersection of Glendo Creek Road and Patton Creek Road near Sandy Beach, an area closed to hunting, according to a news release. According to game warden Becca Lutz, the deer died of a gunshot wound about Oct. 10-11, but no meat was removed from the carcass. Anyone with information about the case can call the Stop Poaching Tip Line at 877-WGFD-TIP or 307-777-4330. Tips can be sent via text message to 847-411 or submitted online at wgfd.wyo.gov/StopPoaching/submitTip.aspx.
Hunters asked to assist in CWD study
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking hunters who harvest mule deer from selected herds this fall to submit a lymph node sample for testing, according to a news release. The goal of the study is to collect samples from 100 adult buck mule deer in each of 11 selected herds in the state: Bates Hole, South Converse, Goshen Rim, Laramie Mountains, Sheep Mountain, Platte Valley, Black Hills, Cheyenne River, Upper Powder River, Baggs and Southwest Bighorn. Employees at check stations will request samples from hunters this fall. Hunters who don’t pass through a check station but want to submit a sample can bring harvested animals to the Laramie Region office, 1212 S. Adams St., on Mondays and Fridays. Call ahead on other weekdays at 745-4046.
