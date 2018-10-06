Ryan Fire affecting deer hunters
The Ryan Fire now burning in southern Wyoming will affect hunters with licenses in deer hunt area 81 and elk hunt area 13, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, as both areas are within the fire’s closure area. Hunters with limited quota licenses for deer hunt area 81 can receive a full refund if they have not yet hunted on their license, and they should receive a letter in the mail with information about the refund. The closure includes the south side of Forest Roads 496 and 404 as well as the area around Blackhall Mountain. Call 307-777-4600 for more information about licenses. Go to inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6210 for up-to-date information about the Ryan Fire, which has been burning since Sept. 15.
Audubon Society scavenger hunt
Laramie Audubon Society is planning a nature walk and scavenger hunt at 8 a.m. today along the Laramie River Greenbelt. Participants are planning to meet at the Optimist Park parking lot for a leisurely walk along the Greenbelt to look for scavenger hunt items, with prizes for the winners. The scavenger hunt is designed for children, but people of all ages are welcome to participate. Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Silent Trails honors UW runners
The Silent Trails Memorial Race, which takes place in memory of the eight members of the University of Wyoming cross country team that were killed by a drunken driver in 2001, is scheduled for 9 a.m. today starting at the Tie City Trailhead. The race is free, and all runners must register from 8-8:45 a.m. on race day. The course takes runners on a 10-mile loop along trails in the Pole Mountain area of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Go to highplainsharriers.org/silenttrails for more information.
SRA to host inaugural 5k fundraiser
The Falcon Fever 5k, organized by Snowy Range Academy, is scheduled for 6 p.m. today at the Laramie Athletics Complex at the corner of 15th and Reynolds streets. Registration is $15 and includes glow bracelets and necklaces for participants. Proceeds from the event will support the school. Go to www.snowyrangeacademy.org for more information or to print out a registration form. Forms are also available at the school, 4037 Grand. Snowy Range Academy is a tuition-free public charter school for students in grades K-8.
Hunters asked to assist in CWD study
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking hunters who harvest mule deer from selected herds this fall to submit a lymph node sample for testing, according to a news release. The goal of the study is to collect samples from 100 adult buck mule deer in each of 11 selected herds in the state: Bates Hole, South Converse, Goshen Rim, Laramie Mountains, Sheep Mountain, Platte Valley, Black Hills, Cheyenne River, Upper Powder River, Baggs and Southwest Bighorn. Employees at check stations will request samples from hunters this fall. Hunters who don’t pass through a check station but want to submit a sample can bring harvested animals to the Laramie Region office, 1212 S. Adams, on Mondays and Fridays. Call ahead on other weekdays at 745-4046.
Wyoming Rocks! to celebrate geology
Wyoming Rocks!, an annual event at the University of Wyoming Geological Museum, is scheduled for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 13. This year’s event, “The Art of Geology,” includes activities about geodes, types of rocks and geological formations found in Wyoming. The event also includes an art contest that closes Friday and two free planetarium shows. Admission is free and open to the public. Email geolmus@uwyo.edu for more information.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Greg Nickerson, a research scientists with the Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Unit, will give a talk about recent advances in the scientific understanding of ungulate migration. The talk will cover migration paths, Interstate 80 as a barrier to wildlife movement and the history Laramie Plains bison. Call club president George Janack at 399-7640 for more information.
Rifle range open for sight-in season
The Laramie Rifle Range is now open to the public to sight-in hunting rifles. The range is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 21. The cost is $10 per person per day. Go to www.laramieriflerange.org for more information.
Information sought about Ryan Fire
The U.S. Forest Service is actively investigating the cause of the Ryan Fire, which has been burning in Colorado and Wyoming since Sept. 15, and seeking information from the public. A preliminary investigation indicates the fire was caused by an escaped campfire. Stage 1 fire restrictions, which prohibit dispersed campfires outside established fire rings, were in effect at the time in the Routt National Forest and the Sierra Madre Range of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Additional information from the public is needed to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information about activity along trail 1152 between the Encampment Trailhead and Diamond Park Trailhead in the Mount Zirkel Wilderness near the Encampment River should call the Fire Information Line at 307-314-9408. The fire origin is three miles southeast of Hog Park Guard Station, two miles south of the state line and two miles west of Buffalo Ridge Trailhead in Jackson County, Colorado. For hunters, the area is in Colorado Game Management Area 161. When calling the line, be prepared to provide a name, contact information and the date, time, location and identifying facts of the activity being reported. A Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer will follow up with anyone who leaves a tip. The Ryan Fire has burned more than 21,000 acres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.